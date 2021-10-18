Bolder Rodent Activity and Migration to the Suburbs Among New 2021 Changes Orkin Canada's Annual Ontario's Rattiest Cities List is Out!

Multiple lockdowns this past year have meant more people are cooking and eating at home. A recent survey found that Canadians produced 13.5% more food waste during the lockdown than non-lockdown times. Food abundance means potential increases in rodent populations, which is why people may be seeing more rats and mice in residential neighbourhoods.

Orkin Canada experts have observed bolder behaviour among rodents. Mainly nocturnal, increased sightings of rodent activity during the day have become more common, as well as migrations from resource-depleted urban centres to food-rich suburban areas , where rats and mice may have been able to reproduce and drive up the population.

City rankings are based on the number of commercial and residential rodent (rats and mice) treatments that Orkin Canada carried out from August 1, 2020, through July 31, 2021.

The top 10 rattiest cities in Ontario in 2021 are:

1. Toronto

2. Mississauga

3. Scarborough

4. Ottawa

5. North York

6. Etobicoke

7. Richmond Hill

8. Brampton

9. London

10. Oshawa

For a complete list of Ontario's rattiest cities please download here .

But fear not suburban residents, as the cooler weather approaches and rodents may be looking for shelter, there are tactics that can be employed to mitigate rodents from entering your homes and frequenting your property:

Seal cracks or holes in your foundation and install weather stripping around windows and doors





Keep shrubbery at least a metre away from exterior walls of your home





Get rid of moisture sources, such as clogged gutters





Be diligent in keeping garbage and old food away from your house





