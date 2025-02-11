Bold, innovative and focused on sustainability: this year's 'BC's Top Employers' are announced

VANCOUVER, BC, Feb. 11, 2025 /CNW/ - With Canada's strongest economic growth, its highest provincial credit rating and one of the fastest-growing low-carbon economies in North America, British Columbia is already a leader when it comes charting a course for the rest of the country. Employers in the province are also taking the lead in combining innovation with sustainability to create exceptional workplaces that respond to what their employees value most. The best of these initiatives were recognized this morning, as BC's Top Employers (2025) were announced by Mediacorp Canada Inc., organizers of the national Canada's Top 100 Employers project.

"British Columbia has always been one of the most progressive regions in the country in terms of benefits, flexibility and forward-thinking environmental policies — and this year's winners are no exception," says Richard Yerema, executive editor of the Canada's Top 100 Employers project. "The province is home to many fearless, progressive organizations that are not afraid to push the boundaries and stand out from the crowd in a way that attracts new employees from across BC and throughout Canada."

British Columbia employers have long been leaders at a national level in treating their employees well and making their operations as sustainable as possible. Since the BC's Top Employers competition was launched 20 years ago, its editors have noticed that employers across the province, large and small, see that treating staff well produces strong organizations that thrive in the province's growing economy. There is widespread recognition that the competition is a win-win for everyone, both in the private and public sector.

"This year's list also includes 19 employers that have less than 100 full-time employees," adds Kristina Leung, managing editor of the annual Canada's Top 100 Employers project. "It sends an important message to other BC organizations that you don't need to be a large employer to create first-class workplaces that also protect our shared environment. Often, it's an advantage to be smaller because these employers quickly recognize the positive effects of such policies both on their employees and in the community."

Now in its 20th year, BC's Top Employers is a special designation that recognizes the British Columbia employers that lead their industries in offering exceptional places to work. Editors at Mediacorp review employers on eight criteria, which have remained consistent since the project's inception: (1) Workplace; (2) Work Atmosphere & Social; (3) Health, Financial & Family Benefits; (4) Vacation & Time Off; (5) Employee Communications; (6) Performance Management; (7) Training & Skills Development; and (8) Community Involvement. The editors publish detailed 'reasons for selection' for these criteria, providing transparency in the selection of winners and a catalogue of best practices for employers and job-seekers alike. The competition is open to any employer, public or private sector, with its head office or principal place of business in British Columbia.

Founded in 1992, Mediacorp Canada Inc. is the nation's largest publisher of employment periodicals. Since 1999, the Toronto-based publisher has managed the Canada's Top 100 Employers project, which includes 19 regional and special-interest editorial competitions that reach millions of Canadians annually through a variety of magazine and newspaper partners, including The Globe and Mail. Mediacorp also operates Eluta.ca, the largest Canadian largest job search engine, used by millions of job-seekers annually to find new job postings and discover what the nation's best employers are offering.

The full list of BC's Top Employers (2025) was announced today in a special magazine published online in The Vancouver Sun, as well as on Eluta.ca. Detailed 'reasons for selection' for each of this year's winners, including hundreds of stories and photos about their initiatives, were released today by the editors and are accessible via the competition homepage.

