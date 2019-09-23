BOKS Celebrates 5 Years of Providing Physical Activity, Wellness and Fun for Canadian Children

BOKS IS NOW PRESENT IN MORE THAN 1,300 CANADIAN SCHOOLS IN ALL 10 PROVINCES AND 3 TERRITORIES

WOODBRIDGE, ON, Sept. 23, 2019 /CNW/ - BOKS (Build Our Kids' Success), an initiative of the Reebok Canada Fitness Foundation, is celebrating five years of impacting kids through physical activity and movement across Canada.

Today's children are the least active generation in history. Last year, Canadian children received a D+ grade on the Global Report Card for Overall Physical Activity. That means just 5 percent of Canadian children between the ages of 5 and 17 meet the recommended guidelines for daily exercise. BOKS is working to change these numbers.

The BOKS Elementary and Middle School program provide schools with a free, 24-week lesson plan document, training and resources designed to keep kids healthy and active. The program provides children grades K – 9 with an opportunity to join a non-competitive program focused on self-improvement, teamwork, and fun.

Since its launch in Canada, BOKS has grown significantly; the program is now present in more than 1,300 schools in all 10 provinces and 3 territories. BOKS and its 2,600 volunteers have helped more than 24,000 students get active each year.

"Reebok is proud to be a part of BOKS and the impact it has made: bettering students and school communities through something we value, movement," said Beth Robertson, VP, Reebok Brand. "Partnerships like the BOKS and Reebok partnership here in Canada are critical if we are going to reverse global health trends. We're looking forward to many more years of impacting youth through this valuable program."

ABOUT BOKS

BOKS is a physical activity program that empowers school communities to improve their children physically, mentally and socially through the power of movement. Backed by science, BOKS provides each school community with a robust lesson plan document, training and on-going support to establish and maintain impactful programs serving the whole child. Scalable and evidence-based, BOKS envisions a world in which movement is a part of every child's day, helping kids develop a lifelong love of fitness and nutrition at an early age. Having grown from a single elementary school to a globally recognized initiative, BOKS' ambition is to reach 1 million children worldwide over the next 5 years.

