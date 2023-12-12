Boishébert and Beaubears Island Shipbuilding National Historic Sites Management Statement Tabled in Parliament

Statement commits to working together to present more diverse and inclusive stories, while increasing awareness and appreciation of the sites' role in history

MIRAMICHI, NB, Dec. 12, 2023 /CNW/ - National historic sites reflect the rich and varied heritage of Canada and provide an opportunity for Canadians to learn more about our diverse history. Parks Canada's network of national heritage places represents the very best that Canada has to offer and share stories of who we are, including the histories, cultures, and contributions of Indigenous peoples.

Boishébert and Beaubears Island Shipbuilding National Historic Sites Credit: Parks Canada (CNW Group/Parks Canada)

A new management statement for Boishébert and Beaubears Island Shipbuilding National Historic Sites was tabled in Parliament today. Reviewed every ten years, management statements and plans are a requirement of the Parks Canada Agency Act and guide the management of national historic sites, national parks and national marine conservation areas. Management statements differ from management plans in that they guide management decisions and actions at heritage places with limited management complexity, which are either owned by Parks Canada but are non-operational or operated by a third party, or thathave a minimal service offer. In this case, Friends of Beaubears Island Incorporated are responsible for delivering visitor services on behalf of Parks Canada.

The new management statement for Boishébert and Beaubears Island Shipbuilding outlines a long-term direction for the sites along with management objectives under five key headings:

Building Relationships with Indigenous Peoples in New Brunswick

Cultural and Natural Resource Management

Partner, Stakeholder, and Rights Holder Relationships

Visitor Experience and Outreach

Site Maintenance

The Boishébert and Beaubears Island Shipbuilding National Historic Sites Management Statement includes commitments to work with Mi'gmaq representatives, Friends of Beaubears Island Incorporated, Acadian representatives and other stakeholders to offer more diverse and inclusive stories through interpretive programming, maintaining adequate protection of the sites, and increasing awareness and appreciation of the sites' role in history.

The management statement for Boishébert and Beaubears Island Shipbuilding was prepared based on input from: Mi'gmaw leadership and communities in New Brunwick, namely through Mi'gwame'l Tplu"taqnn Inc. (MTI); Friends of Beaubears Island Incorporated; Acadian groups; environmental protection and conservation groups; local communities and residents; as well as the wider public. Through this management statement, Parks Canada will protect an important example of cultural heritage in Canada, engage and collaborate with Indigenous peoples, and provide an opportunity for Canadians to experience and discover history in new and innovative ways.

The Boishébert and Beaubears Island Shipbuilding NHS Management Statement is available on the Parks Canada website at: https://parks.canada.ca/lhn-nhs/nb/boishebert/info/enonce-statement . To learn more about Boishébert and Beaubears Island Shipbuilding, please visit https://parks.canada.ca/lhn-nhs/nb/boishebert .

Quote

"National historic sites, national parks, and national marine conservation areas are a source of shared pride for all Canadians. They protect our shared natural and cultural heritage, support biodiversity, and tell the stories of Canada from all perspectives. They are places where countless Canadians and visitors from around the world connect with history and discover nature every day. I would like to thank everyone who contributed to the management statement for Boishébert and Beaubears Island National Historic Sites that will help shape the future of this treasured place. As the Minister responsible for Parks Canada, I applaud this collaborative effort to ensure Boishébert and Beaubears Island Shipbuilding National Historic Sites continue to protect our shared national heritage and will be enjoyed for generations to come."

The Honourable Steven Guilbeault,

Minister of Environment and Climate Change and Minister responsible for Parks Canada

Quick Facts

Beaubears Island covers an area of 72 hectares and sits at the confluence of the southwest and northwest branches of the Miramichi River in New Brunswick , immediately downstream from what is today known as Wilsons Point and has served as a gathering place for Indigenous peoples of the Miramichi watershed for at least the past two millennia.

, immediately downstream from what is today known as Wilsons Point and has served as a gathering place for Indigenous peoples of the watershed for at least the past two millennia. Boishébert first obtained designation as a national historic site in 1930. The reason of designation was later revised in 2000 to more clearly commemorate the experience of the Acadians who sought refuge following the deportation that began in 1755.

Beaubears Island Shipbuilding National Historic Site was designated in 2002 for its association with the 19th century shipbuilding industry of the Maritimes.

The island consists largely of old-growth forest ecosystems. Parks Canada recognizes the natural heritage value of Boishébert and Beaubears Island Shipbuilding National Historic Sites, having identified them as Other Effective Area-based Conservation Measures in 2022, and strives to manage them in ways that are compatible with the protection of both natural and cultural resources.

Associated Links

