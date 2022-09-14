MONTRÉAL, Sept. 14, 2022 /CNW Telbec/ - The boroughs of Saint-Laurent and Ahuntsic-Cartierville along with the Provencher-Roy Architects firm have won the Grand Prix du Design, in the category of Urban Design Silver Certification, for the planning of the Bois-Franc TOD1, a real estate development structured around public transit.

Future TOD Bois-Franc neighbourhood (CNW Group/Arrondissements de Saint-Laurent et d'Ahuntsic-Cartierville (Ville de Montréal))

The Bois-Franc station, located at the limits of the boroughs of Saint-Laurent and Ahuntsic-Cartierville, is destined to become a major multi-modal transportation hub for the northwest sector of Montréal, thanks to the development of the new Réseau express métropolitain (REM) station, a bus terminal and the future extension of the orange metro line.

TOD is a medium- to high-density real estate development structured around a high-capacity public transit station, such as a train station, metro station, light rail station or bus stop. Located within walking distance of a major public transit access point, the Bois-Franc TOD is a neighbourhood that combines active transportation, social mix and urban design.

The planning process for the Bois-Franc station sector is a collaborative project headed by the boroughs of Saint-Laurent and Ahuntsic-Cartierville and carried out with the financial participation of the CMM.

The Bois-Franc TOD: created through consultations with residents

The development concept was established following a residents' consultation process that included a brainstorming session that took place in May 2019, providing the two boroughs with an opportunity to take into account the ideas proposed by residents living in the area.

Significant collaborative efforts between the public and private sectors

The project involved many collaborators from the public and private sectors, including representatives of community organizations and stakeholders, Ville de Montréal, the Caisse de dépôt et placement du Québec, ARTM, the STM and the Ministère des Affaires municipales, with participation and funding from the Communauté métropolitaine de Montréal (CMM).

The Bois-Franc TOD project is in line with the metropolitan orientations aimed at linking urban planning and sustainable mobility by concentrating development around public transit infrastructure in the Greater Montréal area.

Quotes

"I am delighted that the excellence of this project has been recognized through this award. The innovation and creativity are truly there! I can't wait to see families move into this revamped neighbourhood where quality of life will be enhanced by modernized, attractive and functional facilities!" explained Saint-Laurent Mayor Alan DeSousa.

"We are delighted with the award received by the Bois-Franc TOD project and we congratulate the teams in the borough as well as the team of Provencher-Roy Architects for the design of this innovative, exemplary project. This award is the culmination of an outstanding co-construction project in which collaboration between the various teams was essential. This recognition clearly demonstrates the scope of this project, which will transform Bordeaux-Cartierville into an inclusive, lively space serving the collective well-being. We keep on working so that this project will allow the two boroughs to benefit from the full potential of development based on sustainable mobility, with the arrival of the REM's Bois-Franc station," stated Mrs. Thuillier, Mayor of Ahuntsic-Cartierville.

Prestige and a guarantee of excellence!

The Grand Prix du Design showcases the creative talent of professionals who work to create a prestigious environment. This competition is internationally recognized for its expertise and its quality platforms that promote excellence in design and architecture, here and elsewhere. The competition provides its partners and winners with professional recognition as well as regional and international exposure.

Related links

A city in the city : TOD Bois-Franc (Montreal.ca – June 2020)

A city in the city - TOD Bois-Franc: Intermodal Hub and Living Environment (Press release – June 9, 2020)

Bois-Franc / Une vision commune pour un futur écoquartier (La Presse, 21 avril 2022)

Grands prix du Design + Contest entry for TOD Bois-Franc

_______________________________________

1 TOD (Transit-oriented Development): real estate development structured around public transit

SOURCE Arrondissements de Saint-Laurent et d'Ahuntsic-Cartierville (Ville de Montréal)

For further information: Marlene Ouellet, Chargée de communication, Borough of Ahuntsic-Cartierville, Tel.: 514-792-6251, Geneviève Bouchard; Chargée de communication: Borough of Saint-Laurent, 514-855-6000 #4058 / [email protected]