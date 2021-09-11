BROSSARD, QC, Sept. 11, 2021 /CNW Telbec/ - The City of Brossard has issued a boil water advisory for its entire territory following laboratory analysis results indicating the presence of total coliforms (E. coli) in the water system.

It is recommended for all Brossard residents to boil water for at least one minute before drinking it. This advisory will remain in effect until further notice.

Water can be used straight from the tap for washing dishes (dry thoroughly), doing laundry, showering and bathing.

Please note that this measure is for a minimum of 48 hours due to compliance tests that must be performed but that this period may be longer. Visit brossard.ca and follow Brossard's social media pages for updates on the situation.

As for young children and infants, it is it is best to wash them with a facecloth to prevent them from swallowing the water and to make sure they do not bring wet objects to their mouths.

For more information on this advisory, visit the Ministère du Développement durable, de l'Environnement et de la Lutte contre les changements climatiques website at: http://www.mddelcc.gouv.qc.ca/eau/potable/avisebullition/faq.htm.

