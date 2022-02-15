OFEV ® is the first and only treatment available in Canada for progressive fibrosing interstitial lung diseases (PF-ILD), which affects patients across a wide variety of interstitial lung diseases (ILDs) 1,2

The agreement between both parties provides a framework to support the public listings and reimbursement of OFEV® for PF-ILD

BURLINGTON, ON, Feb. 15, 2022 /CNW/ - Boehringer Ingelheim (Canada) Ltd. and the pan-Canadian Pharmaceutical Alliance (pCPA) have completed negotiations for OFEV® (nintedanib), a multi-targeted tyrosine kinase inhibitor for the treatment of chronic fibrosing interstitial lung diseases (ILDs) with a progressive phenotype (also known as PF-ILD).1

"The successful conclusion of our negotiations with pCPA means that patients living with PF-ILD, which is a very debilitating condition, are one step closer to receiving treatment, to slow the progression of lung scarring," says Andrea Sambati, President and CEO of Boehringer Ingelheim (Canada) Ltd. "We look forward to working with jurisdictions across Canada to secure coverage from publicly funded drug plans, as there is no time to waste for these patients."

"This is encouraging news for the CPFF community across Canada," says Sharon Lee, executive director of the Canadian Pulmonary Fibrosis Foundation (CPFF). "We hope that provinces move swiftly to add OFEV to their drug plans to improve access to much-needed care and treatment for PF-ILD patients, care that enables them to preserve lung function and spend more time with their loved ones."

About OFEV®

OFEV® received authorization for sale for patients with PF-ILD by Health Canada in May 2020.3 OFEV®, a multi-targeted tyrosine kinase inhibitor that inhibits key pathways involved in lung fibrosis in ILDs, is also indicated for the treatment of idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis (IPF), and to slow the rate of decline in pulmonary function in patients with systemic sclerosis-associated ILD (SSc-ILD) – two types of ILDs.1

About PF-ILD

Progressive fibrosing interstitial lung disease (PF-ILD) is a condition where a patient with interstitial lung disease (ILD) develops a 'progressive fibrosing phenotype'4,5 leading to irreversible6,7,8 and progressive damage3,4,5 to both lung structure and function.4,5,6,9,10 People living with PF-ILD are severely impacted11,12 as the disease is characterized by worsening of lung function and respiratory symptoms, reduced quality of life, and early mortality.13 Early diagnosis and treatment are essential for the best possible outcome for people with PF-ILD.14

About Boehringer Ingelheim (Canada) Ltd.

Boehringer Ingelheim is working on breakthrough therapies that improve the lives of humans and animals. As a leading research-driven biopharmaceutical company, the company creates value through innovation in areas of high unmet medical need. Founded in 1885 and family-owned ever since Boehringer Ingelheim takes a long-term perspective. Approximately 52,000 employees serve more than 130 markets in the three business areas, Human Pharma, Animal Health and Biopharmaceutical Contract Manufacturing. The Canadian headquarters of Boehringer Ingelheim was established in 1972 in Montreal, Quebec and is now located in Burlington, Ontario. Boehringer Ingelheim employs approximately 600 people across Canada. Learn more at www.boehringer-ingelheim.ca.

