Boat Harbour Remediation Project - Participant Funding Available

OTTAWA, Nov. 1, 2019 /CNW/ - The Impact Assessment Agency of Canada (the Agency) is making funding available through its Participant Funding Program to assist the participation of the public and Indigenous groups in the federal environmental assessment for the proposed Boat Harbour Remediation Project, located next to Pictou Landing First Nation, Pictou, Nova Scotia.

Funding is available for eligible individuals and groups to assist their participation in upcoming steps of the environmental assessment, which include reviewing and providing comments on the Environmental Impact Statement or on the summary thereof, the draft Environmental Assessment Report, and the potential environmental assessment conditions.

Applications received by December 2, 2019, will be considered. Recipients and the amount of funding allocated will be announced at a later date.

To apply for funding, contact the Participant Funding Program by writing to iaac.FP-PAF.aeic@canada.ca, or by calling 1-866-582-1884. The application form is available on the Agency's website at canada.ca/iaac under Funding Programs.

