Boast hires new CEO to accelerate its transformation from technology-enabled services to the R&D System of Intelligence

VANCOUVER, BC, March 26, 2024 /CNW/ - Boast , the leading platform for R&D and tax credit intelligence, is proud to announce the hiring of Imad Jebara as Chief Executive Officer, bringing a recognized leader in both the Finance and Software space to the helm as Boast broadens their mission to expand access to R&D tax credits.

Boast, the Leading R&D Tax Credit Solution, Names Imad Jebara as Chief Executive Officer. (CNW Group/Boast.AI)

Mr. Jebara has more than two decades of experience leading both Operations and Customer Success at top SaaS and Finance businesses. This includes more than 8 years at Diligent (nee Galvanize), the world's leading governance, risk and compliance (GRC) SaaS company, where Mr. Jebara led customer support and engagement for more than 1 million users from over 25,000 global customers in his role as Senior Vice President of Global Customer Operations.

"I've had the opportunity to personally work with Imad at Galvanize, through its transformation to a $1B category leader in the Governance, Risk and Compliance space," said Laurie Schultz, Boast's Chair of the Board. "There he brought the perfect balance of culture, domain, and financial acumen to our transformation and I'm confident he will do the same at Boast."

"I am delighted to be joining Boast at this stage of its growth", said Mr. Jebara. "We've already engaged with literally thousands of clients to both facilitate their recovery of R&D tax credits and inform how they can optimize R&D productivity, and I look forward to significantly expanding the value we deliver to our clients through both services and technology".

Boast is the only R&D tax credit solution that combines unmatched industry expertise with cutting-edge, AI-driven technology to simplify filing and increase returns on R&D investments. Only 1 out of every 20 eligible businesses take advantage of the more than $20 billion in R&D tax credits available in North America today. Boast streamlines access to this critical, non-dilutive resource, helping deserving businesses recoup the maximum share of their eligible R&D expenses to drive greater innovation and achieve growth.

In December 2020, Boast announced $30 million CAD in Series A funding. The company has since expanded its executive leadership while continuing to scale into new markets and showing strong revenue and logo growth.

About Boast

Boast's tax and industry experts navigate the complex process of compiling R&D tax credit claims to ensure organizations have access to all eligible sources of non-dilutive funding. Boast combines in-house technical and tax expertise with the latest AI, integrating financial, payroll, and engineering data into a single R&D intelligence platform. With operations across the U.S. and Canada, thousands of innovative companies have leveraged Boast to get more money, faster, for less time and risk.

