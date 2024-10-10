Platform Calgary and Boast partner to fuel growing companies and innovation in Calgary

Collaboration includes launch of Boast Innovation Labs and official Community Connect sponsorship with Platform Innovate Centre to connect leading tech innovators with key resources for growth.

VANCOUVER, BC, Oct. 10, 2024 /CNW/ - Boast , North America's leading provider of R&D and tax credit intelligence, announces the launch of their official partnership with Platform Calgary , the premier member based organization for Calgary's tech community and operators of Calgary's home for innovators, the Platform Innovation Centre .

Through this partnership, Boast and Platform Calgary will combine their shared expertise to help founders, startups, scaleups, investors, individuals and organizations across the Calgary tech ecosystem maximize their innovation output. Calgary's tech community will have new opportunities to work with Boast directly to streamline and accelerate access to critical innovation capital.

This new partnership also marks the opening of the Boast Innovation Labs on site at the Platform Innovation Centre, where Calgary's brightest minds can come together to bring their world-changing ideas to life. Boast will also take a leading role in bringing the Calgary Innovation community together at Platform Calgary's Community Connect program where founders, investors, business leaders, government, and a variety of other interested parties have an opportunity to build stronger connections. Boast's involvement will help connect more Platform Calgary members to industry-leading expertise and resources that will fuel their growth.

"Boast has a strong track record working within Calgary to help the region's tech pioneers unlock the true potential of their R&D and access the innovation capital they deserve,' says Boast's CEO Imad Jebara. "We are unmatched in our ability to both understand the technical R&D that goes into delivering cutting-edge solutions, and translating that innovation into the strongest tax credit claims possible."

Boast has been a proud member of the Calgary tech community since their founding in 2011. By helping teams seamlessly claim the innovation tax credits that are critical to extending their R&D runways, Boast adds a powerful resource to the stable of providers that Platform Calgary has assembled to help the local tech ecosystem stand strong on the global stage.

"The team at Platform Calgary is the perfect partner to help us reach the brightest minds in Calgary's thriving tech community, with more than 1300 entrepreneurs and 500 member tech companies already playing a part in this exciting tech community," Mr. Jebara adds.

"Calgary's corporate leaders have a proud tradition of giving back and helping others be successful. Boast's presence in the Calgary tech community has been felt for over a decade, and we're thrilled to officially launch this partnership with a proud Canadian-born brand to help support more Calgary innovators that are building world class companies.," says Platform Calgary President and CEO Terry Rock.

Boast and Platform Calgary will formally celebrate their partnership at Launch Party on November 21, 2024 with Boast being the presenting sponsor for Launch Party 2024.

ABOUT BOAST

Boast specializes in helping organizations claim and access eligible R&D tax credits, minimizing audit risks and time-consuming processes in Canada and the United States. Boast combines in-house technical and R&D tax expertise with the latest AI technology to help companies effortlessly navigate the complexities of tax credits, enabling them to focus on what they do best: Innovate.

Since Boast's founding in 2011, we've helped more than 1500 businesses across North America tap into more than $600 million in innovation capital to build stronger products, extend their runway and drive world-changing innovation.

