MONTREAL, Jan. 19, 2026 /CNW/ - BMTC Group Inc. is pleased to announce the appointment of Mr. Louis-Philippe Auger as President of the Tanguay division, effective immediately. Mr. Auger has served as Vice-President of the Tanguay division since 2022 and has been with the Tanguay division for over 26 years. A visionary leader recognized for his inspiring leadership and unwavering commitment to BMTC Group Inc. and its employees, he has significantly contributed to the division's growth over the years and has been a key player in its expansion throughout Quebec. We are delighted to entrust him with the role of President. We are confident that he will continue the growth of the Tanguay division and support the implementation of the company's strategic plans.

BMTC Group Inc. also announces the departure of its current president of the Tanguay division, Mr. Charles Tanguay, who, after several years at the helm, has chosen to pursue new professional challenges. His mandate notably included the deployment of the Tanguay stores throughout the province of Quebec, an objective he successfully achieved. He leaves his position expressing his full confidence in the existing teams to continue the development and growth of this division. The management and board of directors of BMTC Group Inc. wish Mr. Tanguay every success in his future endeavors.

BMTC Group Inc. is a company governed by the Business Corporations Act (Quebec). Its registered office and principal place of business is located at 8500 Place Marien, Montréal East, Quebec, H1B 5W8. Its common shares are listed on the Toronto Stock Exchange. The BMTC Group Inc. is formed of the Tanguay division and its subsidiaries Le Corbusier-Concorde S.E.C., Commandité Le Corbusier-Concorde Inc. and 9519-2340 Québec Inc. The Company manages and operates a retail network of furniture, household appliances and electronic products, in Quebec, while also overseeing the management of its real estate division.

Information: Fanny Beaudry-Campeau, Director of communications, BMTC Group Inc., 514-222-6782