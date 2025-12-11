MONTRÉAL, Dec. 11, 2025 /CNW/ -

For the nine-month period ended October 31, 2025, the Company's revenues increased by $24,405,000 to $474,724,000 compared to $450,319,000 recorded for the corresponding period of 2024, an increase of 5.4%. This increase is primarily attributable to the growth in commercial revenue from the Tanguay division, whose revenue rose by $27,739,000 or 6.2%. Same-store sales also increased by 6.4% during the period. In contrast, investment property revenue from the real estate division declined by ($3,334,000) compared to the corresponding period of 2024, representing a decrease of 95.9%.

Net earnings for the nine-month period ended October 31, 2025, which amounted to $14,313,000 compared to the net earnings of $29,419,000 recorded for the corresponding period of 2024. Basic net earnings per share amounted to $0.45 compared to $0.90 recorded for the corresponding period of 2024.

Net earnings consist of a net loss of ($10,086,000) for the real estate division, compared to a net loss of ($3,808,000) for the corresponding period in 2024.

The variation in the net loss of the real estate division is primarily attributable to ongoing expansion and optimization initiatives, which have resulted in a temporary increase in operating expenses. These projects are expected to be completed within the current financial year, supporting a gradual improvement in the division's financial performance. During the nine-month period ended October 31, 2025, the Company completed the disposal of its former Economax store located in Kirkland for proceeds of $13,400,000. As of January 31, 2025, this asset had been classified as held for sale in accordance with IFRS 5. The transaction generated an after-tax gain of $2,765,000, partially offsetting the net loss recorded during the period.

Net earnings consist of a net profit of $24,399,000 for the Tanguay division, of which $20,509,000 comes from net investment results, compared to a net profit of $33,227,000, of which $22,920,000 comes from net investment results for the corresponding period in 2024.

The variation in net profit for the Tanguay division is mainly due to the recognition of an after-tax severance costs totalling $6,730,000 during the nine-month period ended October 31, 2025. In addition, no gain on the disposal of fixed assets was realized for the current period, whereas an after-tax gain of $9,244,000 had been recorded for the corresponding period in 2024. This gain included the additional settlement received in connection with the expropriation of the former Kirkland store as well as the sale of the Trois-Rivières and Brossard stores.

During the nine-month period ended October 31, 2025, the Company announced its decision to change the methods by which it carries out distribution and warehousing in the Greater Montréal area and, consequently, to outsource its warehousing activities related to the Montréal-Est distribution center as of April 30, 2026. Following this announcement, the Company paid severance totalling $791,000 and recorded a provision of $8,366,000 for additional severance to be paid by the end of the financial year for a total of $6,730,000 net of tax.

Despite these two unfavourable variations, the improvement in Tanguay's operational performance during the period helped mitigate their impact on net income. This improvement was driven primarily by sales growth observed during the period, synergies generated by the operational and commercial reorganization implemented in May 2023, and the completion of the network revitalization program.

The variation in adjusted net earnings for the non-recurring element would be ($5,862,000) or ($0.17) per basic share for the nine-month period ended October 31, 2025, when compared to the nine-month period ended October 31, 2024, is explained as follows:

(Unaudited and $ in thousands)









October 31, 2025



October 31, 2024



















Net earnings







14 313





29 419 Gain on disposal of fixed assets (after-tax)

-





(9 244) Adjusted net earnings





14 313





20 175 Net adjusted earnings prior period





20 175



























Variation







(5 862)









The variations in net adjusted earnings is allocated as follows :

(Unaudited and $ in thousands)













Increase

Increase



Increase Increase (decrease)

(decrease)



(decrease) (decrease)

in investment

in adjusted



in retail operations in investments

properties

net earnings As at April 30, 2025



5 677

(16 773)

(3 298)

(14 394) As at July 31, 2025



936

6 373

(4 277)

3 032 As at October 31, 2025



(3 786)

7 989

1 297

5 500 Total



2 287

(2 411)

(6 278)

(5 862)

Annual financial information

($ in thousands, except for per share amounts)











January 31, 2025

January 31, 2024 Revenue







602 701 # -

578 945 Net earnings







43 909 # -

47 427 Total assets







724 945 # -

621 029



















Net earnings per share basic and diluted

1,35 #



1,44 Dividends per share







0,36 #



0,36

Financial position and dividends

Cash and investments, net of bank overdrafts, decreased by ($6,870,000) during the nine-month period ended October 31, 2025. This decrease is mainly attributable to the expansion and optimization work at RONA's distribution center, which was entirely funded from the Company's available cash and investments. This decrease was, however, partially offset by the appreciation in the value of investments during the period. Financial investments consist of treasuries bearing interest, common and preferred shares, which at the close of the nine-month period ended October 31, 2025, had a market value of $198,454,000 (including cash, net of the bank overdraft).

As at October 31, 2025, working capital showed an excess of $7,304,000, an increase of $19,965,000 compared to the year ended January 31, 2025. The Company's shareholders' equity increased from $529,507,000 as at January 31, 2025, to $531,373,000 as at October 31, 2025. As at October 31, 2025, the book value per share stood at $16.66 compared to $16.36 as at January 31, 2025.

Pursuant to the normal course issuer-bid put in place on April 15, 2024, and renewed on April 15, 2025, accordingly, 472,400 common shares were repurchased and cancelled by the Company. As a result of this change, the Company had, as at October 31, 2025, 31,889,900 common shares issued and outstanding.

During the nine-month period ended October 31, 2025, no options were granted. The Company may still grant pursuant to the Stock Option Plan a total of 5,710,864 options, representing 17.91% of the issued and outstanding shares of the Company.

A semi-annual eligible dividend of $0.18 per common Share has been declared to holders registered at the close of business on December 19, 2025, which will be paid on January 6, 2025.

Quarterly results

(Unaudited and $ in thousands, except for per share amounts)







April 30,

April 30,

July 31,

July 31,





2025

2024

2025

2024





$

$

$

$ Revenue



150 124

137 144

179 251

169 394 Net earnings



(12 933)

1 461

17 037

19 464 Net basic earnings per share

(0,40)

0,04

0,53

0,60

























October 31,

October 31,

January 31,

January 31,





2025

2024

2025

2024





$

$

$

$ Revenue



145 349

143 781

152 382

134 690 Net earnings



10 209

8 494

14 490

14 496 Net basic earnings per share

0,32

0,26

0,45

0,44

For the three-month period ended October 31, 2025, the Company's revenues increased by $1,568,000 to $145,349,000 compared to $143,781,000 recorded for the corresponding period of 2024, an increase of 1.1%. This increase is primarily attributable to the growth in commercial revenue from the Tanguay division, whose revenue rose by $3,336,000 or 2.4%. Same-store sales also increased by 2.4% during the period. In contrast, investment property revenue from the real estate division declined by ($1,768,000) compared to the corresponding period of 2024, representing a decrease of 94.5%.

Net earnings for the three-month period ended October 31, 2025, which amounted to $10,209,000 compared to the net earnings of $8,494,000 recorded for the corresponding period of 2024. Basic net earnings per share amounted to $0.32 compared to $0.26 recorded for the corresponding period of 2024.

Net earnings consist of a net loss of ($1,626,000) for the real estate division, compared to a net loss of ($2,923,000) for the corresponding period in 2024.

The variation in the net loss of the real estate division is primarily attributable to the disposal of the former Economax store located in Kirkland, which generated proceeds of $13,400,000. This transaction resulted in an after-tax gain of $2,756,000. This after-tax gain was partially offset by expenses related to ongoing expansion and optimization projects, which have temporarily increased operating costs. The completion of these projects during the current financial year is expected to drive a gradual improvement in the division's financial performance.

Net earnings consist of a net profit of $11,835,000 for the Tanguay division, of which $13,571,000 comes from net investment results, compared to a net profit of $11,417,000, of which $5,582,000 comes from net investment results for the corresponding period in 2024.

Therefore, the variation in net profit for the Tanguay division is mainly explained by the $7,989,000 increase in the net investment results. This variation was offset by the recognition of an after-tax severance costs totalling $6,730,000 during the three-month period ended October 31, 2025, and by the recognition of an after-tax gain of $3,785,000 related to the disposal of the Brossard store in the corresponding period of 2024.

During the three-month period ended October 31, 2025, the Company announced its decision to change the methods by which it carries out distribution and warehousing in the Greater Montréal area and, consequently, to outsource its warehousing activities related to the Montréal-Est distribution center as of April 30, 2026. Following this announcement, the Company paid severance totalling $791,000 and recorded a provision of $8,366,000 for additional severance to be paid by the end of the financial year for a total of $6,730,000 net of tax.

The variation in adjusted net earnings for non-recurring elements would be $5,500,000 or $0.17 per basic share for the three-month period ended October 31, 2025, when compared to the three-month period of 2024 period, is explained as follows:

(Unaudited and $ in thousands)









October 31, 2025

October 31, 2024



















Net earnings







10 209





8 494 Gain on disposal of land (after-tax)





-





(3 785) Adjusted net earnings







10 209





4 709 Minus: Adjusted net earnings for the previous year

4 709



























Variation







5 500









Operations

BMTC Group Inc.

Tanguay division

During the year ended January 31, 2025, the Company completed its revitalization program across its entire network for a total amount of $18,692,000, which was $1,308,000 less than the anticipated $20,000,000. The revitalization program involved converting its former Brault & Martineau and EconoMax stores into Tanguay stores in order to provide a better product and service offering and a unique customer experience in its market. This program resulted in a significant modernization of the store network, the introduction of a broader and more targeted product offering, and a more attractive in-store presentation that better meets customer expectations. The Company is now focusing its efforts on growing its market share, stabilizing operations across its network, and maximizing the synergies generated by the operational and commercial reorganization implemented in May 2023.

During the period ended October 31, 2025, the Company initiated an expansion project at its Québec distribution center, which will increase the available square footage while enhancing operational efficiency and optimizing logistics processes. The costs associated with this expansion are estimated at $7,500,000. Of this amount, $3,073,000 was recorded as construction in progress.

The Company announced its decision to change the methods by which it carries out distribution and warehousing in the Greater Montréal area and, consequently, to outsource its warehousing activities related to the Montréal-Est distribution center as of April 30, 2026. Following this announcement, the Company paid severance totalling $791,000 and recorded a provision of $8,366,000 for additional severance to be paid by the end of the financial year.

Management would like to announce the retirement of Mr. Jacques Tanguay, Chief Operating Officer (COO) of BMTC Group Inc., effective December 31, 2025. His commitment and professionalism have been invaluable assets to our Company, particularly for his contribution to the successful deployment of the Tanguay division across Quebec in 2023. We are deeply grateful for his work, guidance, and unwavering support.

Real estate division

As part of its long-term growth strategy and commitment to sustainable value creation, the Company undertook a strategic diversification into the real estate sector during the past year. This initiative is intended to optimize the value of its real estate portfolio while creating recurring, complementary revenue streams alongside its core retail operations. The strategy includes the development of investment properties, strategic site repurposing, and the selective acquisition of assets with strong long-term value potential.

On April 15, 2024, the Company finalized the purchase of the RONA distribution center bearing the civic address 2055, boulevard des Entreprises in the city of Terrebonne. The transaction was in the amount of $96,000,000 before taxes which includes a lease-back agreement with RONA. The transaction was paid in full in cash from investments held by the Company. The Company intends to continue on a long-term basis to collect lease revenues from this property. The Company is currently pursuing extension and optimization work at this property, aimed at improving its operational efficiency and, consequently, creating greater rental value. During the year ending January 31, 2025, the Company made commitments totalling $28,810,000 regarding the extension. As at October 31, 2025, the entire amount had been committed, with $2,362,000 remaining outstanding. The Company also incurred costs of $20,125,000 for the optimization of this center, of which $6,012,000 remains outstanding as at October 31, 2025. Consequently, a decrease in the financial assets used to finance this project is expected during the coming quarters. A portion of the project has already been completed and is currently available for lease, while the remaining work is scheduled for completion by late fall 2025, at which time all spaces will be fully available for leasing.

At the end of April 2024, the Company finalized the purchase of land in Lévis located in the Quebec region, for an amount of $20,223,000. As of January 31, 2025, this land was transferred to the Company's real estate division, in accordance with the Company's intention to hold it for real estate development purposes or as long-term investment. Management is still in the process of assessing the optimal use of this land.

The Company entered into a partnership agreement with Urbania, who will be responsible for the development and construction of its property at 500 boulevard Le Corbusier in Laval into several residential rental towers. The Company intends to finance this real estate project at 75% with a long-term mortgage. The estimated value of the entire project is approximately $600,000,000. The Company created a new subsidiary, Le Corbusier-Concorde S.E.C. for this real estate project on January 31, 2022. This real estate project was supposed to begin in the summer of 2025, but the Company is still waiting for the approval of all permits by the City of Laval. In fact, the Company is facing delays beyond its control, resulting in additional delays related to administrative procedures governed by the City of Laval. This situation is preventing the start of construction work, initially planned for June 2025, despite the Company's sustained and continued efforts to move the project forward. At this date, the new expected start date is March 2026. Once construction begins, the project should span over a period of 8 to 10 years with the construction of 5 rental residential towers for a total of approximately 1,200 doors.

The Company intends to proceed with the real estate development of several rental residential towers on its property located at 125 boul. Desjardins Est in Sainte-Thérèse. This real estate project is currently in the exploratory phase and the Company has identified a potential developer for the project. We are currently evaluating the initial budget estimates and financial models to complete the project's profitability analysis. At the same time, the Company has initiated preliminary steps with the City of Ste-Thérèse, with a view to proactive planning aimed at optimizing completion times. If the project proves profitable, we estimate that we will be able to obtain the necessary permits in the spring of 2026 and begin construction in the fall of 2026. Following the profitability analysis and the conclusion of an agreement with a potential developer, the Company should be able to announce the details of this real estate project during the coming quarters.

These investments are part of the Company's strategy to increase the value of its real estate assets while generating new sources of recurring revenue.

Management discussion and outlook for the Future of the Company

In a constantly evolving retail environment, forecasting consumer behaviour is an increasing challenge. Preferences shift rapidly, economic conditions influence both purchasing power and willingness to spend, and consumption habits are increasingly migrating toward digital channels.

Despite these uncertainties, management believes that the Company succeeds in setting itself apart through a set of complementary strengths. Its well-established brand image widely recognized customer service quality, and its network of stores and distribution across Québec ensure strong local presence. In addition, its continuously improving digital platform enables it to respond effectively to the evolving expectations of consumers. This combination of factors allows the Company to maintain a solid market position and stable performance, even in a complex and ever-changing commercial environment.

The diversification into the real estate sector, although outside the Company's core operations, presents natural synergies with its retail network, particularly in asset management and the generation of stable cash flows. Management believes that this diversification will enhance the Company's financial resilience, create new growth levers, and reduce its reliance on the retail sector.

The results for the nine-month period ended October 31, 2025, demonstrate the positive impact of the operational and commercial reorganization implemented in May 2023. Management nevertheless remains cautious, noting preliminary indications that the recent pace of sales is showing signs of stabilization.

Caution regarding forward-looking statements

This press release contains certain forward-looking statements with respect to the Company. These forward-looking statements are identified by the use of terms and phrases such as "anticipate", "believe", "estimate", expect", "intend", "may", "plan", "predict", "project", "will", "would", as well as the opposites of these terms and similar terminology, including references to assumptions.

Forward-looking statements, by their nature, necessarily involve risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those contemplated by these forward-looking statements. Results indicated in forward-looking statements may differ materially from actual results for a number of reasons, which the Company has identified in the 2025 Annual Information Form under "Narrative Description of the Business - Risk Factors", and other risks detailed from time to time in the Company's continuous disclosure documents.

The reader is cautioned that the factors we refer above are not exhaustive of the factors that may affect any of the Company's forward-looking statements. The reader is also cautioned to consider these and other factors carefully and not to put undue reliance on forward-looking statements.

The Company made a number of assumptions in making forward-looking statements in this press release. The Company considers the assumptions on which these forward-looking statements are based to be reasonable.

These statements reflect current expectations regarding future events and operating performance and speak only as of the date of release of this press release and represent the Company's expectations as of that date. The Company disclaims any intention or obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, other than as required by law.

Non International Financial Reporting Standards (IFRS) financial measures

The Company discloses adjusted net earnings, which includes or excludes certain amounts that are not considered representative of the performance measures and financial recurrence of the Company. Management believes that this measure is useful in understanding and analyzing the operational performance of the Company and that it can provide additional information.

Adjusted net earnings as well as same store revenues are not an earnings measure recognized by IFRS and do not have a standardized meanings prescribed by IFRS. Therefore, adjusted net earnings and same store revenues as discussed in this press release may not be compared to similar measures presented by other issuers. These measures of performance should not be considered as alternatives to indicators of performance calculated according to IFRS, but rather as a source of additional information.

The Company discloses in this press release under the section "Results" a reconciliation between net earnings and adjusted net earnings.

BMTC Group Inc. (hereinafter "BMTC") is a company governed by the Business Corporations Act (Quebec). Its registered office and principal place of business is located at 8500 Place Marien, Montréal East, Quebec, H1B 5W8. Its common shares are listed on the Toronto Stock Exchange. The BMTC Group Inc. is formed of the Tanguay division and its subsidiaries Le Corbusier-Concorde S.E.C., Commandité Le Corbusier-Concorde Inc. and 9519-2340 Québec Inc. The Company manages and operates a retail network of furniture, household appliances and electronic products, in Quebec, while also overseeing the management of its real estate division.

