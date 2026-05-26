Honouring BMO's advancements in AI, data-driven insights and client experiences in personal and commercial banking

TORONTO, May 26, 2026 /CNW/ - BMO today announced it received seven recognitions at The Digital Banker's 2026 Digital CX Awards for its leadership in AI, digital innovation and continued commitment to client-focused solutions.

The Digital Banker's Digital CX Awards is the world's only program dedicated to recognizing leading innovation in the digital customer experience across the financial services ecosystem. The awards honour excellence in the use of digital assets within the financial services industry and celebrate contributions to innovations, technological enhancements and commitments to digital transformation.

"Our commitment to delivering digitally enabled, client-focused experiences continue to shape how we innovate at BMO," said Gregory Brown, Chief Digital Officer, Canadian Personal & Business Banking, BMO. "These awards highlight how we are using technology to understand and meet clients where they are and deliver experiences that help them make real financial progress."

"These recognitions reflect the strength of BMO's culture of innovation and exceptional client experiences," said Derek Vernon, Head, North American Treasury and Payment Solutions, BMO. "BMO is elevating standards with advanced technologies and data-driven solutions that drive our vision to deliver more convenient and personalized banking for our clients."

Best Goal Based Planning & Portfolio Personalization CX: My Financial Progress Available in BMO Online Banking and the BMO Mobile Banking app, My Financial Progress is a self-serve goal planning platform that helps clients create personalized and adaptive plans, gain comprehensive insights into their finances and access tailored strategies to help them reach their goals.

Best Savings & Financial ‑ Wellbeing Coaching Experience: Credit Coach BMO's Credit Coach tool delivers a proactive and educational approach to credit health by combining personalized factor insights, interactive simulations, and timely credit score alerts directly within digital banking, empowering clients to understand and improve their credit with confidence.

Excellence in Real-Time Decisioning & Journeys Orchestration – Canada: BMO-Google Dynamic Card Benefits and Card Art Delivered in partnership with Google Pay and the first in Canada, BMO's Card Art and Dynamic Card Benefits solution helps clients make more informed choices during points of purchase by clearly highlighting which card offers the most value for a specific transaction. The experience shows clear card images and a short message about the key benefits, making it easier to identify the best option at a glance when checking out in Google Chrome. By providing clear, timely guidance at the moment of decision, the solution helps clients get more value from their cards while supporting more confident, rewarding everyday purchase decisions.

Best Agent-Assist/Copilot Deployment for Contact Centre: Call Assist A real-time, multilingual agent-assist tool that improves first-call resolution and reduces misdirected calls, BMO's Call Assist initiative enables more focused and empathetic client interactions through streamlined workflows and integrated analytics.

Best Use of Data and Analytics for Customer Experience: Simplified Authorization for Entities (SAFE) SAFE's North American platform further enhances the account signer management by using AI and machine learning to digitize, validate, and access records across the bank. This platform is accelerating innovative self-service journeys and delivering an easier experience for employees and Commercial Banking clients in Canada and the U.S.

Best Use of Technology for Customer Experience: Corporate Card Hub The Corporate Card Hub transforms card management in Online Banking for Business with a seamless, end‑to‑end digital experience that simplifies onboarding, enhances self‑service, and unlocks meaningful new value for Commercial Banking clients and frontline teams.

Outstanding Use of Digital Channels for Improved CX – United States: BMO Digital Card Control Suite BMO's U.S. Digital Card Management Suite is a flagship self-serve capability that enables millions of clients to securely manage and resolve credit card issues in real time, seamlessly through BMO digital banking app and BMO Assist--eliminating the need to call a contact center or visit a branch while delivering, faster, more seamless client experience.



BMO continues to lead the way as a digitally enabled, future-ready bank, focused on delivering leading digital experiences that help customers make real financial progress. These recognitions demonstrate BMO's Digital First journey and build on the bank's strong track record of industry recognition.

For more information about the Digital CX Awards, please visit: www.thedigitalbanker.com/awards/digital-cx-awards/.

For more information on BMO's tools and resources available to help customers set, track, and manage their personal finances, please visit: www.bmo.com/main/personal/

For more information about BMO's treasury payment solutions, please visit: https://commercial.bmo.com/en/ca/solutions/manage-cash-flow/

About BMO Financial Group

BMO Financial Group is the eighth largest bank in North America by assets, with total assets of $1.5 trillion as of January 31, 2026. Serving clients for 200 years and counting, BMO is a diverse team of highly engaged employees providing a broad range of personal and commercial banking, wealth management, global markets and investment banking products and services to approximately 13 million clients across Canada, the United States, and in select markets globally. Driven by a single purpose, to Boldly Grow the Good in business and life, BMO is committed to driving positive change in the world, and making progress for a thriving economy, sustainable future, and stronger communities.

SOURCE BMO Financial Group

Media Contact: Anke Suwanda, Toronto, [email protected], (416) 867-3996