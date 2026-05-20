BMO Partners with Best Buy Canada to Help Students Make Real Financial Progress

Collaboration combines BMO's no-fee student banking products with Best Buy's national retail and online presence to support students' academic and financial journeys

Students who sign up for a BMO Student Chequing Account can unlock a $200 Tech Reward from Best Buy that can be redeemed from a curated list of products featuring brands including Sony, JBL, Nespresso, Dyson, Google Fitbit and more

TORONTO, May 20, 2026 /CNW/ - BMO today announced a first-of-its-kind collaboration with Best Buy Canada to help students prepare for the academic year with tools, guidance and programs designed to help post-secondary students make real financial progress.

Ahead of back-to-school season, BMO is combining its no-fee student banking offer with Best Buy Canada's national retail and online reach to give students more choice in how they prepare for the academic year. Eligible students who open and fund a BMO Student Chequing Account can receive a $200 Tech Reward and access a curated range of products from leading brands including Sony, JBL, Nespresso, Dyson and Google Fitbit.

"Helping students take control of their financial future starts with giving them the tools and guidance at the moments that matter most," said Andras Lazar, Head, Everyday Banking, Segments & Personal Lending, BMO. "Through our collaboration with Best Buy Canada, we're pairing BMO's no-fee student banking with access to essential technology – empowering students to build their financial literacy, develop smart money habits, make informed decisions about their finances, and make real financial progress."

"Best Buy Canada is the go‑to destination for all things tech during back-to-school, making this partnership a natural fit," said Kushal Samy, Head of Brand Marketing, Best Buy Canada. "We've curated a thoughtful assortment of products designed to support and enhance every student's learning journey. We're excited to deliver something truly unique to students through this innovative collaboration."

BMO Empowers Students to Make Real Financial Progress

Students can build financial literacy, monitor financial plans, and reach financial goals with BMO's innovative digital tools and resources:

BMO Student Banking Program: BMO's Student Banking program provides clients with a suite of personalized, no-fee banking products including chequing and savings accounts, access to credit with no credit history requirements, investments and worldwide money transfers to help students establish their finances.

BMO's Student Banking program provides clients with a suite of personalized, no-fee banking products including chequing and savings accounts, access to credit with no credit history requirements, investments and worldwide money transfers to help students establish their finances. BMO SmartProgress : A free, on‑demand platform built for students, delivering personalized, bite‑sized content to help them take control of their money and build strong financial habits early.

: A free, on‑demand platform built for students, delivering personalized, bite‑sized content to help them take control of their money and build strong financial habits early. BMO Student Budget Calculator & Cashflow Worksheet: An interactive tool that puts students in control of their money by helping them build a smart budget, track income and expenses, and stay on top of their finances throughout the school year.

To learn more about how the partnership and how BMO can help students make financial progress, visit www.bmo.com/studentoffer.

About BMO Financial Group

BMO Financial Group is the eighth largest bank in North America by assets, with total assets of $1.5 trillion as of January 31, 2026. Serving clients for 200 years and counting, BMO is a diverse team of highly engaged employees providing a broad range of personal and commercial banking, wealth management, global markets and investment banking products and services to approximately 13 million clients across Canada, the United States, and in select markets globally. Driven by a single purpose, to Boldly Grow the Good in business and life, BMO is committed to driving positive change in the world, and making progress for a thriving economy, sustainable future, and stronger communities.

About Best Buy Canada

A wholly owned subsidiary of Best Buy Co., Inc. (NYSE:BBY), Best Buy Canada Ltd. is one of Canada's largest and most innovative omnichannel retailers, operating the Best Buy, Best Buy Mobile, Best Buy Express and Geek Squad (www.geeksquad.ca) brands. With over 300 Best Buy, Best Buy Mobile and Best Buy Express stores across Canada and an expanded assortment of lifestyle products offered through BestBuy.ca, Best Buy is a leader in total retail, catering to customers how, when, and where they want to shop. Best Buy Canada is committed to making a positive impact in the community with programs and partnerships that support youth to connect with technology to advance their education. For more information, visit BestBuy.ca.

SOURCE BMO Financial Group

Media Contacts: Anke Suwanda, Toronto, [email protected], (416) 867-3996; Anjee Gill, [email protected]