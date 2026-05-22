BMO reduces the management and administration fees for BMO Global Dividend Fund and the management fees and operating expenses for BMO International Equity Fund

TORONTO, May 22, 2026 /CNW/ - BMO Investments Inc. (the "Manager"), the manager of the BMO Mutual Funds, today announced fee reductions and risk ratings changes for certain BMO Mutual Funds.

"Reducing the management and administration fees for BMO Global Dividend Fund and the management fees and operating expenses for BMO International Equity Fund enhances the value we deliver to investors, making it more cost-efficient to access high-quality global equity strategies" said Sadiq Adatia, Chief Investment Officer, BMO Global Asset Management. "It demonstrates our commitment to putting investors first and helping them on their financial journey towards achieving long-term financial progress."

Fee Reductions for BMO Global Dividend Fund

Effective today, the management fees applicable to Series A, Series T6, Series F, Series F6 and Advisor Series securities of BMO Global Dividend Fund are reduced as follows:

Series of Securities Current Annual Management Fee New Annual Management Fee Series A 1.60 % 1.50 % Series T6 1.60 % 1.50 % Series F 0.60 % 0.50 % Series F6 0.60 % 0.50 % Advisor Series 1.60 % 1.50 %

The administration fees applicable to Series A, Series T6, Series F, Series F6 and Advisor Series securities of this fund are reduced from 0.35% to 0.19%.

Fee Reductions for BMO International Equity Fund

Effective today, the management fees applicable to Series A, Series F and Advisor Series securities of BMO International Equity Fund are reduced as follows:

Series of Securities Current Annual Management Fee New Annual Management Fee Series A 1.75 % 1.25 % Series F 0.75 % 0.25 % Advisor Series 1.75 % 1.25 %

Operating expenses payable by this fund are reduced, as the Manager will pay the administration expenses, while this fund will continue to pay the fund expenses.

Risk Rating Changes

Effective today, the risk rating for each of the following BMO Mutual Funds has changed:

Fund Previous

Risk Rating Current

Risk Rating BMO Ascent™ Income Portfolio Low Low to medium BMO Canadian Banks ETF Fund Medium to high Medium BMO Canadian Small Cap Equity Fund Medium Medium to high BMO Equity Growth ETF Portfolio Medium Low to medium

Commissions, trailing commissions (if applicable), management fees and expenses all may be associated with mutual fund investments. Please read the fund facts or simplified prospectus of the relevant mutual fund before investing. Mutual funds are not guaranteed, their values change frequently and past performance may not be repeated. Distributions are not guaranteed and are subject to change and/or elimination. For a summary of the risks of an investment in BMO Mutual Funds, please see the specific risks set out in the simplified prospectus.

BMO Mutual Funds are managed by BMO Investments Inc., which is an investment fund manager and a separate legal entity from Bank of Montreal.

BMO Global Asset Management is a brand name under which BMO Asset Management Inc. and BMO Investments Inc. operate.

"BMO (M-bar roundel symbol)" is a registered trademark of Bank of Montreal, used under licence.

About BMO Financial Group

BMO Financial Group is the eighth largest bank in North America by assets, with total assets of $1.5 trillion as of January 31, 2026. Serving clients for 200 years and counting, BMO is a diverse team of highly engaged employees providing a broad range of personal and commercial banking, wealth management, global markets and investment banking products and services to approximately 13 million clients across Canada, the United States, and in select markets globally. Driven by a single purpose, to Boldly Grow the Good in business and life, BMO is committed to driving positive change in the world, and making progress for a thriving economy, sustainable future, and stronger communities.

SOURCE BMO Financial Group

For further information: Media Contacts: Aaron Sobeski, Toronto, [email protected], (416) 867-3996