TORONTO, Nov. 10, 2025 /CNW/ - BMO Investments Inc. (the "Manager") announced its intention today to change the listing venue of each of the following mutual fund's ETF series (the "Units") from the Toronto Stock Exchange (the "TSX") to Cboe Canada Inc. ("Cboe Canada"):

BMO Brookfield Global Real Estate Tech Fund (TOWR)

BMO Brookfield Global Renewables Infrastructure Fund (GRNI)

BMO Core Plus Bond Fund (ZCPB)

BMO Global Strategic Bond Fund (ZGSB)

BMO Sustainable Global Multi-Sector Bond Fund (ZMSB)

BMO Women in Leadership Fund (WOMN)

The Manager has received conditional approval from Cboe Canada to list the Units on its exchange.

The Manager anticipates that the Units will be voluntarily delisted from the TSX at the close of business on Wednesday, November 26, 2025, and listed on the Cboe Canada exchange on Thursday, November 27, 2025.

No securityholder approval is necessary for the delisting of the Units from the TSX since the funds will be listed on the Cboe Canada following the delisting.

Disclaimers

BMO Mutual Funds are managed by BMO Investments Inc., which is an investment fund manager and a separate legal entity from Bank of Montreal.



