BMO MSCI Canada IMI High Dividend Yield Index ETF provides exposure to equity securities of large-, mid-, and small-capitalization issuers in Canada

BMO MSCI EAFE Small-Mid Cap Index ETF offers exposure to equity securities of mid- and small-capitalization issuers in developed-market countries other than Canada and the U.S.

BMO MSCI USA Equal Weight Index ETF gives investors equal weight exposure to equity securities of issuers listed in the U.S.

TORONTO, Feb. 6, 2026 /CNW/ - BMO Asset Management Inc. ("BMOAM Inc."), the manager of the BMO ETFs, today announced the launch of BMO MSCI Canada IMI High Dividend Yield Index ETF (TSX: ZDIV), BMO MSCI EAFE Small-Mid Cap Index ETF (TSX: ZESM), and BMO MSCI USA Equal Weight Index ETF (TSX: ZEQL) (TSX: ZEQL.F) (TSX: ZEQL.U) (collectively, the "BMO ETFs").

Each of the new BMO ETFs has closed its initial offering of units and is listed and trading on the Toronto Stock Exchange.

BMO MSCI Canada IMI High Dividend Yield Index ETF seeks to replicate, to the extent possible before fees and expenses, the performance of an index that provides exposure to equity securities of large-, mid-, and small-capitalization issuers in Canada. Currently, the underlying index is the MSCI Canada IMI High Dividend Yield Select Index. BMO MSCI Canada IMI High Dividend Yield Index ETF offers CAD Units.

BMO MSCI EAFE Small-Mid Cap Index ETF seeks to replicate, to the extent possible before fees and expenses, the performance of an index that provides exposure to equity securities of mid- and small-capitalization issuers in developed-market countries other than Canada and the U.S. Currently, the underlying index is the MSCI EAFE SMID Cap Index. BMO MSCI EAFE Small-Mid Cap Index ETF offers CAD Units.

BMO MSCI USA Equal Weight Index ETF seeks to replicate, to the extent possible before fees and expenses, the performance of an index that provides exposure to equity securities of issuers listed in the U.S. Currently, the underlying index is the MSCI USA Equal Weighted Index. BMO MSCI USA Equal Weight Index ETF offers CAD Units, Hedged Units, and USD Units.

Further information can be found at www.bmoetfs.com.

The ETFs referred to herein are not sponsored, endorsed, or promoted by MSCI and MSCI bears no liability with respect to the ETF or any index on which such ETF is based. The ETF's simplified prospectus contains a more detailed description of the limited relationship MSCI has with the Manager and any related ETF.

Commissions, management fees, and expenses all may be associated with investments in exchange-traded funds. Please read the ETF Facts or simplified prospectus of the BMO ETF before investing. Exchange-traded funds are not guaranteed, their values change frequently, and past performance may not be repeated.

For a summary of the risks of an investment in the BMO ETF, please see the specific risks set out in the simplified prospectus. Exchange-traded funds trade like stocks, fluctuate in market value, and may trade at a discount to their net asset value, which may increase the risk of loss. Distributions are not guaranteed and are subject to change and/or elimination.

BMO ETFs are managed by BMO Asset Management Inc., an investment fund manager, a portfolio manager, and a separate legal entity from Bank of Montreal.

BMO Global Asset Management is a brand name under which BMO Asset Management Inc. and BMO Investments Inc. operate.

"BMO (M-bar roundel symbol)" is a registered trademark of Bank of Montreal, used under licence.

About BMO Financial Group

BMO Financial Group is the seventh largest bank in North America by assets, with total assets of $1.5 trillion as of October 31, 2025. Serving clients for 200 years and counting, BMO is a diverse team of highly engaged employees providing a broad range of personal and commercial banking, wealth management, global markets and investment banking products and services to approximately 13 million clients across Canada, the United States, and in select markets globally. Driven by a single purpose, to Boldly Grow the Good in business and life, BMO is committed to driving positive change in the world, and making progress for a thriving economy, sustainable future, and stronger communities.

SOURCE BMO Financial Group

Media Contact: Aaron Sobeski, Toronto, [email protected], (416) 867-3996