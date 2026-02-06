TORONTO, Feb. 6, 2026 /CNW/ - BMO Exchange Traded Funds (BMO ETFs) and BMO Mutual Funds have earned 27 Fundata FundGrade A+® Awards, recognizing consistent, risk-adjusted performance across multiple categories.

Announced at the February 5, 2026 awards gala in Toronto, the honours span 19 BMO ETFs and 8 BMO Mutual Funds – reinforcing BMO's position as one of Canada's leading investment managers.

The FundGrade A+® Awards are presented annually to investment funds and managers that demonstrate outstanding performance over time, drawing on up to ten years of risk‑adjusted return history to identify the industry's top performers.

"These awards showcase the strength of our investment teams and reinforce our commitment to delivering high‑quality solutions for investors," said Sadiq Adatia, Chief Investment Officer, BMO Global Asset Management. "As the investment landscape continues to evolve, we are dedicated to offering investors best-in-class portfolio management with increased diversification and global exposure across asset classes."

"Being recognized once again as one of Canada's leading ETF providers makes us incredibly proud and underscores our commitment to delivering products that help investors achieve their financial goals while building and protecting their wealth," said Sara Petrcich, Head of ETFs and Alternatives, BMO Global Asset Management. "We remain focused on expanding our lineup with innovative solutions that empower Canadians to invest with purpose and make real financial progress."

Fundata reviewed performance data as of December 31, 2025 to determine the 2025 FundGrade A+® Awards winners.

List of Winning BMO ETFs

Fund Name (Ticker) CIFSC Category1 FundGrade

Fund Count2 FundGrade

Start Date3 BMO Balanced ETF – (ZBAL) Global Neutral Balanced 226 12/31/2019 BMO BBB Corporate Bond Index ETF (ZBBB) Canadian Corporate Fixed Income 42 12/31/2020 BMO Canadian Bank Income Index ETF (ZBI) Canadian Fixed Income 110 12/31/2022 BMO Conservative ETF (ZCON) Global Fixed Income Balanced 136 12/31/2019 BMO Equal Weight Global Gold Index ETF (ZGD) Precious Metals Equity 18 12/31/2015 BMO Equal Weight Oil & Gas Index ETF (ZEO) Energy Equity 20 12/31/2015 BMO Floating Rate High Yield ETF (ZFH) Floating Rate Loan 15 12/31/2015 BMO Growth ETF (ZGRO) Global Equity Balanced 190 12/31/2019 BMO Long Corporate Bond Index ETF (ZLC) Canadian Long Term Fixed Income 11 12/31/2015 BMO Low Volatility Canadian Equity ETF (ZLB) Canadian Equity 166 12/31/2015 BMO Mid Provincial Bond Index ETF (ZMP) Canadian Fixed Income 110 12/31/2015 BMO MSCI All Country World High Quality Index ETF (ZGQ) Global Equity 314 12/31/2015 BMO MSCI EAFE Hedged to CAD Index ETF (ZDM) International Equity 168 12/31/2015 BMO MSCI USA High Quality Index ETF (ZUQ) U.S. Equity 256 12/31/2015 BMO Nasdaq 100 Equity Index ETF (ZNQ) U.S. Equity 256 12/31/2019 BMO S&P 500 Index ETF (ZSP) U.S. Equity 256 12/31/2015 BMO Short Corporate Bond Index ETF (ZCS) Canadian Short Term Fixed Income 82 12/31/2015 BMO Short-Term US TIPS Index ETF (ZTIP) Global Fixed Income 65 12/31/2021 BMO Short-Term US Treasury Bond Index ETF(ZTS) Global Fixed Income 65 12/31/2017

List of Winning BMO Mutual Funds

Fund Name CIFSC Category1 FundGrade

Fund Count2 FundGrade

Start Date3 BMO Canadian Income & Growth Fund Canadian Neutral Balanced 60 12/31/2022 BMO Global Dividend Opportunities Fund Global Dividend & Income Equity 43 12/31/2015 BMO Global Equity Fund Global Equity 314 12/31/2015 BMO Global Income & Growth Fund Global Neutral Balanced 226 12/31/2022 BMO Monthly Dividend Fund Ltd. Canadian Fixed Income Balanced 69 12/31/2015 BMO Nasdaq 100 Equity ETF Fund U.S. Equity 256 12/31/2021 BMO U.S. Dollar Balanced Fund Global Neutral Balanced 226 12/31/2015 BMO U.S. Small Cap Fund U.S. Small/Mid Cap Equity 47 12/31/2018

1 Canadian Investment Funds Standard Committee (CIFSC) 2 Number of peers in each category. 3 The end date for the FundGrade calculation is December 31, 2025.

Performance for BMO Balanced ETF (TSX: ZBAL) for the period ended December 31, 2025 is as follows: 1 year, 13.03%; 3 years, 13.79%; 5 years, 7.68%; and since inception, 8.48% (2019-02-15).

Performance for BMO BBB Corporate Bond Index ETF (TSX: ZBBB) for the period ended December 31, 2025 is as follows: 1 year, 5.11%; 3 years, 6.74%; 5 years, 2.35%; and since inception, 3.04% (2020-02-05).

Performance for BMO Canadian Bank Income Index ETF (TSX: ZBI) for the period ended December 31, 2025 is as follows: 1 year, 5.56%; 3 years, 8.14%; and since inception, 4.22% (2022-02-08).

Performance for BMO Conservative ETF (TSX: ZCON) for the period ended December 31, 2025 is as follows: 1 year, 9.68%; 3 years, 10.45%; 5 years, 4.81%; and since inception, 6.10% (2019-02-15).

Performance for BMO Equal Weight Global Gold Index ETF (TSX: ZGD) for the period ended December 31, 2025 is as follows: 1 year, 169.36%; 3 years, 59.91%; 5 years, 28.60%; 10 years, 24.02%; and since inception, 10.63% (2012-11-14).

Performance for BMO Equal Weight Oil & Gas Index ETF (TSX: ZEO) for the period ended December 31, 2025 is as follows: 1 year, 13.53%; 3 years, 13.51%; 5 years, 27.31%; 10 years, 8.89%; and since inception, 2.68% (2009-10-20).

Performance for BMO Floating Rate High Yield ETF (TSX: ZFH) for the period ended December 31, 2025 is as follows: 1 year, 7.04%; 3 years, 10.59%; 5 years, 7.07%; 10 years, 5.95%; and since inception, 5.39% (2014-02-10).

Performance for BMO Growth ETF (TSX: ZGRO) for the period ended December 31, 2025 is as follows: 1 year, 16.44%; 3 years, 17.17%; 5 years, 10.58%; and since inception, 10.87% (2019-02-15).

Performance for BMO Long Corporate Bond Index ETF (TSX: ZLC) for the period ended December 31, 2025 is as follows: 1 year, 2.44%; 3 years, 6.31%; 5 years, -1.17%; 10 years, 3.03%; and since inception, 4.75% (2010-01-20)

Performance for BMO Low Volatility Canadian Equity ETF (TSX: ZLB) for the period ended December 31, 2025 is as follows: 1 year, 25.26%; 3 years, 16.48%; 5 years, 14.11%; 10 years, 11.33%; and since inception, 12.78% (2011-10-20).

Performance for BMO Mid Provincial Bond Index ETF (TSX: ZMP) for the period ended December 31, 2025 is as follows: 1 year, 4.42%; 3 years, 5.06%; 5 years, 0.27%; 10 years, 2.00%; and since inception, 2.50% (2013-03-27).

Performance for BMO MSCI All Country World High Quality Index ETF (TSX: ZGQ) for the period ended December 31, 2025 is as follows: 1 year, 12.25%; 3 years, 23.13%; 5 years, 13.04%; 10 years, 13.57%; and since inception, 14.35% (2014-11-05).

Performance for BMO MSCI EAFE Hedged to CAD Index ETF (TSX: ZDM) for the period ended December 31, 2025 is as follows: 1 year, 20.55%; 3 years, 17.06%; 5 years, 12.41%; 10 years, 9.50%; and since inception, 8.27% (2009-10-20).

Performance for BMO MSCI USA High Quality Index ETF (TSX: ZUQ) for the period ended December 31, 2025 is as follows: 1 year, 10.48%; 3 years, 25.20%; 5 years, 15.29%; 10 years, 15.20%; and since inception, 16.39% (2014-11-05).

Performance for BMO Nasdaq 100 Equity Index ETF (TSX: ZNQ) for the period ended December 31, 2025 is as follows: 1 year, 15.02%; 3 years, 33.17%; 5 years, 16.48%; and since inception, 21.39% (2019-02-15).

Performance for BMO S&P 500 Index ETF (TSX: ZSP) for the period ended December 31, 2025 is as follows: 1 year, 12.29%; 3 years, 23.18%; 5 years, 15.80%; 10 years, 14.32%; and since inception, 17.53% (2012-11-14).

Performance for BMO Short Corporate Bond Index ETF (TSX: ZCS) for the period ended December 31, 2025 is as follows: 1 year, 4.70%; 3 years, 6.13%; 5 years, 2.56%; 10 years, 2.80%; and since inception, 3.01% (2009-10-26).

Performance for BMO Short-Term US TIPS Index ETF (TSX: ZTIP) for the period ended December 31, 2025 is as follows: 1 year, 1.12%; 3 years, 5.53%; and since inception, 5.11% (2021-01-20).

Performance for BMO Short-Term US Treasury Bond Index ETF (TSX: ZTS) for the period ended December 31, 2025 is as follows: 1 year, 0.82%; 3 years, 4.77%; 5 years, 2.60%; and since inception, 2.19% (2017-02-24).

Performance for BMO Canadian Income & Growth Fund (Series F) for the period ended December 31, 2025 is as follows: 1 year, 13.90%; 3 years, 13.11%; since inception, 13.10% (2022-11-03).

Performance for BMO Global Dividend Opportunities Fund (Series F) for the period ended December 31, 2025 is as follows: 1 year, 16.11%; 3 years, 20.66%; 5 years, 15.00%; 10 years, 10.40%; since inception, 10.76% (2009-11-11).

Performance for BMO Global Equity Fund (Series F) for the period ended December 31, 2025 is as follows: 1 year, 16.74%; 3 years, 22.22%; 5 years, 15.33%; 10 years, 11.07%; since inception, 11.38% (2015-04-17).

Performance for BMO Global Income and Growth (Series F) for the period ended December 31, 2025 is as follows: 1 year, 12.87%; 3 years, 14.63%; since inception, 15.04% (2022-11-03).

Performance for BMO Monthly Dividend Fund Ltd. (Series F) for the period ended December 31, 2025 is as follows: 1 year, 17.71%; 3 years, 14.61%; 5 years, 11.17%; 10 years, 7.74%; since inception, 6.06% (2003-07-16).

Performance for BMO Nasdaq 100 Equity ETF Fund (Series F) for the period ended December 31, 2025 is as follows: 1 year, 15.02%; 3 years, 33.10%; and since inception, 17.49% (2021-06-01).

Performance for BMO U.S. Dollar Balanced Fund (Series F) for the period ended December 31, 2025 is as follows: 1 year, 12.49%; 3 years, 13.84%; 5 years, 6.97%; 10 years, 7.87%; and since inception, 7.60% (2013-08-12).

Performance for BMO U.S. Small Cap Fund (Series F) for the period ended December 31, 2025 is as follows: 1 year, 9.70%; 3 years, 18.12%; 5 years, 15.60%; and since inception, 11.94% (2018-05-14).

The BMO MSCI All Country World High Quality Index ETF (ZGQ), BMO MSCI EAFE Hedged to CAD Index ETF (ZDM), BMO MSCI USA High Quality Index ETF (ZUQ) (collectively the "BMO MSCI ETFs") referred to herein are not sponsored, endorsed, or promoted by MSCI and MSCI bears no liability with respect to the BMO MSCI ETFs or any index on which such BMO MSCI ETFs are based. The BMO MSCI ETFs' prospectus contains a more detailed description of the limited relationship MSCI has with BMO Asset Management Inc. and any related ETF.

Nasdaq® is a registered trademark of Nasdaq, Inc. (which with its affiliates is referred to as the "Corporations") and is licensed for use by the BMO Asset Management Inc., as manager, for BMO Nasdaq 100 Equity Index ETF (ZNQ). The ETF has not been passed on by the Corporations as to their legality or suitability. The ETF is not issued, endorsed, sold, or promoted by the Corporations. The Corporations make no warranties and bear no liability with respect to the ETF.

The S&P 500 Index is a product of S&P Dow Jones Indices LLC or its affiliates ("SPDJI"), and has been licensed for use by BMO Asset Management Inc., as manager, for BMO S&P 500 Index ETF (ZSP). S&P®, S&P 500®, US 500, The 500, iBoxx®, iTraxx® and CDX® are trademarks of S&P Global, Inc. or its affiliates ("S&P") and Dow Jones® is a registered trademark of Dow Jones Trademark Holdings LLC ("Dow Jones"), and these trademarks have been licensed for use by SPDJI and sublicensed for certain purposes by BMO Asset Management Inc. The ETF is not sponsored, endorsed, sold or promoted by SPDJI, Dow Jones, S&P, their respective affiliates, and none of such parties make any representation regarding the advisability of investing in such product(s) nor do they have any liability for any errors, omissions, or interruptions of the Index.

Commissions, management fees and expenses (if applicable) all may be associated with investments in mutual funds and ETFs. Trailing commissions may be associated with investments in certain series of securities of mutual funds. Please read the ETF facts, fund facts or prospectus of the relevant mutual fund or ETF before investing. The indicated rates of return are the historical annual compounded total returns including changes in share or unit value and reinvestment of all dividends or distributions and do not take into account sales, redemption, distribution or optional charges or income taxes payable by any securityholder that would have reduced returns. Mutual funds and ETFs are not guaranteed, their values change frequently and past performance may not be repeated.

For a summary of the risks of an investment in BMO Mutual Funds or BMO ETFs, please see the specific risks set out in the prospectus of the relevant mutual fund or ETF. BMO ETFs trade like stocks, fluctuate in market value and may trade at a discount to their net asset value, which may increase the risk of loss. Distributions are not guaranteed and are subject to change and/or elimination.

BMO Mutual Funds are managed by BMO Investments Inc., an investment fund manager and a separate legal entity from Bank of Montreal. BMO ETFs are managed by BMO Asset Management Inc., an investment fund manager and portfolio manager, and a separate legal entity from Bank of Montreal.

"BMO (M-bar roundel symbol)" is a registered trademark of Bank of Montreal, used under licence.

FundGrade Disclosure

FundGrade A+® is used with permission from Fundata Canada Inc., all rights reserved. The annual FundGrade A+® Awards are presented by Fundata Canada Inc. to recognize the "best of the best" among Canadian investment funds. The FundGrade A+® calculation is supplemental to the monthly FundGrade ratings and is calculated at the end of each calendar year. The FundGrade rating system evaluates funds based on their risk-adjusted performance, measured by Sharpe Ratio, Sortino Ratio, and Information Ratio. The score for each ratio is calculated individually, covering all time periods from 2 to 10 years. The scores are then weighted equally in calculating a monthly FundGrade. The top 10% of funds earn an A Grade; the next 20% of funds earn a B Grade; the next 40% of funds earn a C Grade; the next 20% of funds receive a D Grade; and the lowest 10% of funds receive an E Grade. To be eligible, a fund must have received a FundGrade rating every month in the previous year. The FundGrade A+® uses a GPA-style calculation, where each monthly FundGrade from "A" to "E" receives a score from 4 to 0, respectively. A fund's average score for the year determines its GPA. Any fund with a GPA of 3.5 or greater is awarded a FundGrade A+® Award. For more information, see www.FundGradeAwards.com. Although Fundata makes every effort to ensure the accuracy and reliability of the data contained herein, the accuracy is not guaranteed by Fundata.

