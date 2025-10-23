TORONTO, Oct. 23, 2025 /CNW/ - Bank of Montreal (the "Bank") (TSX:BMO) (NYSE:BMO) today announced that it intends to redeem all of its outstanding $1,250,000,000 4.30% Limited Recourse Capital Notes, Series 1 (Non-Viability Contingent Capital (NVCC)) (Subordinated Indebtedness) (the "Notes") on November 12, 2025 (the "Redemption Date"). The Notes are redeemable at a redemption price equal to 100% of the principal amount thereof, plus accrued and unpaid interest to, but excluding, the Redemption Date. Interest on the Notes will cease to accrue from and after the Redemption Date.

In connection with the redemption of the Notes, the Bank will redeem all of its outstanding 1,250,000 Non-Cumulative 5-Year Fixed Rate Reset Class B Preferred Shares, Series 48 (Non-Viability Contingent Capital (NVCC)) (the "Preferred Shares Series 48") that are held by Computershare Trust Company of Canada as trustee of BMO LRCN Trust.

The redemption of the Notes and the Preferred Shares Series 48 has been approved by the Office of the Superintendent of Financial Institutions. Notice will be delivered to holders of the Notes in accordance with the trust indenture for the Notes and terms thereof.

About BMO Financial Group

BMO Financial Group is the seventh largest bank in North America by assets, with total assets of $1.4 trillion as of July 31, 2025. Serving customers for 200 years and counting, BMO is a diverse team of highly engaged employees providing a broad range of personal and commercial banking, wealth management, global markets and investment banking products and services to 13 million customers across Canada, the United States, and in select markets globally. Driven by a single purpose, to Boldly Grow the Good in business and life, BMO is committed to driving positive change in the world, and making progress for a thriving economy, sustainable future, and inclusive society.

Internet: www.bmo.com X: @BMOMedia

SOURCE BMO Financial Group

For News Media Enquiries: John Fenton, Toronto, [email protected], (416) 867-3996; For Investor Relations Enquiries: Christine Viau, Toronto, [email protected], (416) 867-6956; Bill Anderson, Toronto, [email protected], (416) 867-7834