BMO SmartProgress and BMO Savings Goals awarded Outstanding Use of Digital Channels for Improved CX and Best Technology Implementation for Digital CX respectively.

TORONTO, May 6, 2024 /CNW/ - BMO today announced it has received two Digital CX Awards from The Digital Banker for its leadership in digital innovation and helping customers make financial progress:

Outstanding Use of Digital Channels for Improved CX: BMO SmartProgress' free, online financial education platform has helped Canadians learn more about important personal finance topics and build financial literacy anywhere and at any time. The all- encompassing digital platform features over 40 customized, interactive learning modules on complex financial planning topics including budgeting and credit management, homeownership, and investing. Accessible not only to BMO customers, but to all Canadians, BMO is recognized for its commitment to delivering a comprehensive and holistic experience.

Best Technology Implementation for Digital CX: Using the BMO Mobile Banking app, the BMO Savings Goals feature has helped customers conveniently set up and track savings goals such as education, life events, or travel and vacations. Customers can conveniently track their contributions towards those goals, receive updates when they have achieved milestones, and stay motivated to achieve them by linking their Canadian Savings account. Since its launch, customers have set up more than 100,000 goals.

"These recognitions are a testament to BMO's digital-first approach to help more Canadians effectively build their financial literacy, conveniently manage their finances, and confidently achieve their financial goals," said Gayle Ramsay, Head, Everyday Banking, Segment & Customer Growth, BMO. "By dedicating our efforts to meeting our customers wherever they are with best-in-class experiences, we continue to support their evolving needs and empower them to make real financial progress."

"The two Digital Banker CX Awards demonstrate BMO's continued commitment to deliver an innovative, engaging and personalized customer experience," said Peter Poon, Head of Canadian Digital Service and Innovation, BMO. "It's a proof point of our team's ability to co-create world-class digital banking solutions with our customers that improve financial outcomes."

The Digital CX Awards from The Digital Banker is the world's only program dedicated to recognizing pioneering innovation in the Digital Customer Experience across the Financial Services ecosystem. The awards honor excellence in the use of digital assets within the financial services industry and celebrates contributions to innovations, technological enhancements, and commitments to digital transformation.

BMO continues to pave the way as a digitally enabled, future-ready bank, focused on delivering leading digital experiences that help customers make real financial progress. These awards represent another step in BMO's Digital First journey and build on the bank's strong track record of industry recognitions.

