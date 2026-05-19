TORONTO, May 19, 2026 /CNW/ - BMO Investments Inc., the manager of BMO Global Equity Fund (the "Fund"), today announced a special reinvested distribution for unitholders of the Active ETF Series units of the Fund (Cboe Canada: BGEQ).

The reinvested distribution for the Active ETF Series of BMO Global Equity Fund generally represents net realized capital gains and net income. The distribution is not paid in cash, but is reinvested in additional Canadian dollar denominated units of the Active ETF Series of BMO Global Equity Fund at a price equal to the net asset value per unit of the Fund.

The additional units will be immediately consolidated with the previously outstanding units such that the number of outstanding units following the special distribution will be equal to the number of units outstanding prior to the special distribution. A reinvested distribution will increase the unitholder's adjusted cost base for the Active ETF Series of BMO Global Equity Fund. Non-resident unitholders may have the number of additional units reduced because of withholding tax.

Unitholders of record at the close of business on May 15, 2026 will receive the reinvested distribution on May 20, 2026. The actual taxable amount of the special reinvested distribution, including its tax characteristic, will be reported to brokers through CDS Clearing and Depository Services Inc. (CDS) in early 2027.

The special reinvested distribution amount per unit of the Active ETF Series of the Fund is as follows:

Fund Ticker Special Reinvested Distribution

per Unit ($) BMO Global Equity Fund - Active ETF Series BGEQ 0.061484

Further information about Active ETF Series units of the BMO Mutual Funds can be found at www.bmoetfs.com.

Commissions, management fees and expenses all may be associated with investments in Active ETF Series of a BMO mutual fund. Please read the applicable ETF facts or mutual fund's prospectus of the relevant Active ETF Series before investing. Active ETF Series units are not guaranteed, their values change frequently, and past performance may not be repeated. Active ETF Series units may be bought and sold at market price on a stock exchange and brokerage commissions will reduce returns.

Distributions are not guaranteed and are subject to change and/or elimination depending on market conditions. The payment of distributions should not be confused with an investment fund's performance, rate of return or yield. If distributions paid by an investment fund are greater than the performance of the fund, investors' original investment will shrink. Distributions of net income and net taxable gains of an Active ETF Series will be included in the unitholder's income for tax purposes in the year they are paid, whether or not such amounts are reinvested in additional units. A unitholder's adjusted cost base ("ACB") will be reduced by the amount of any return of capital ("ROC"). If a unitholder's ACB goes below zero, such unitholder will have to pay capital gains tax on the amount below zero. Please refer to the summary of the principal income tax considerations set out in the prospectus for the relevant Active ETF Series. Investors should also consult their own tax advisors about their individual circumstances.

For a summary of the risks of an investment in an Active ETF Series of a BMO Mutual Fund, please see the specific risks set out in the relevant mutual fund's prospectus.

"BMO (M-bar roundel symbol)" is a registered trademark of Bank of Montreal, used under licence.

About BMO Global Asset Management

BMO Global Asset Management is a brand name under which BMO Asset Management Inc. and BMO Investments Inc. operate. Certain of the products and services offered under the brand name, BMO Global Asset Management, are designed specifically for various categories of investors in Canada and may not be available to all investors.

About BMO Financial Group

BMO Financial Group is the eighth largest bank in North America by assets, with total assets of $1.5 trillion as of January 31, 2026. Serving clients for 200 years and counting, BMO is a diverse team of highly engaged employees providing a broad range of personal and commercial banking, wealth management, global markets and investment banking products and services to approximately 13 million clients across Canada, the United States, and in select markets globally. Driven by a single purpose, to Boldly Grow the Good in business and life, BMO is committed to driving positive change in the world, and making progress for a thriving economy, sustainable future, and stronger communities.

SOURCE BMO Financial Group

For further information: Media Contacts: Aaron Sobeski, Toronto, [email protected], (416) 867-3996