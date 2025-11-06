TORONTO, Nov. 6, 2025 /CNW/ - BMO Global Asset Management (BMO GAM) received twelve awards at the 2025 Canada LSEG Lipper Fund Awards, recognizing the firm's continued excellence in delivering strong, risk-adjusted returns for clients across a diverse range of investment solutions.

For over three decades, the LSEG Lipper Fund Awards have recognized funds and fund management firms for their consistently strong risk-adjusted 3-year, 5-year, and 10-year performance relative to their peers. Based on Lipper's quantitative, proprietary methodology, the awards reflect an independent assessment of fund performance.

"These awards are a testament to the strength of our investment teams and the disciplined approach we take to managing client assets," said Sadiq Adatia, Chief Investment Officer, BMO Global Asset Management. "We're proud to be recognized for delivering consistent performance for our clients across a broad spectrum of asset classes."

"We're honoured that our ETFs continue to stand out in a competitive landscape," said Sara Petrcich, Head of ETFs & Structured Solutions, BMO Global Asset Management. "These awards reflect our commitment to innovation, quality, and helping investors achieve real financial progress."

The winning individual Funds and ETFs for the periods ending July 31, 2025, are presented below.

The following BMO Mutual Funds received top honours:

LSEG LIPPER FUND AWARDS CANADA 2025 WINNER CLASSIFICATION &

AWARDS PERIOD NUMBER OF FUNDS IN CATEGORY BMO Growth & Income Fund (Series F) Best Canadian Dividend & Income Equity fund over 3 years 58 BMO Growth & Income Fund (Series F) Best Canadian Dividend & Income Equity fund over 5 years 55 BMO Monthly Dividend Fund Ltd. (Series F) Best Canadian Fixed Income Balanced fund over 3 years 67 BMO Monthly Dividend Fund Ltd. (Series F) Best Canadian Fixed Income Balanced fund over 5 years 65 BMO European Fund (Series F) Best European Equity fund over

10 years 14 BMO Global Infrastructure Fund (Series F) Best Global Infrastructure Equity fund over 5 years 14 BMO U.S. Small Cap Fund

(Series F) Best US Small/Mid Cap Equity fund over 5 years 24

The following BMO ETFs received top honours:

LSEG LIPPER FUND AWARDS CANADA 2025 WINNER CLASSIFICATION & AWARDS PERIOD NUMBER OF FUNDS IN CATEGORY BMO Canadian Bank Income Index ETF (Ticker: ZBI) Best Canadian Fixed Income ETF fund over 3 years 31 BMO Mid Provincial Bond Index ETF (Ticker: ZMP) Best Canadian Fixed Income ETF fund over 10 years 11 BMO Ultra Short-Term US Bond ETF (USD Units)

(Ticker: ZUS.U) Best Global Fixed Income ETF fund over 3 years 23 BMO Ultra Short-Term US Bond ETF (USD Units)

(Ticker: ZUS.U) Best Global Fixed Income ETF fund over 5 years 12 BMO MSCI USA High Quality Index ETF (Ticker: ZUQ) Best US Equity ETF fund over

10 years 13

For more information please visit: BMOGAM.com

Commissions, management fees and expenses (if applicable) may be associated with investments in mutual funds and exchange-traded funds (ETFs). Trailing commissions may be associated with investments in mutual funds. Please read the fund facts, ETF Facts or prospectus of the relevant mutual fund or ETF before investing. The indicated rates of return are the historical annual compounded total returns including changes in share or unit value and reinvestment of all dividends or distributions and do not take into account sales, redemption, distribution or optional charges or income taxes payable by any securityholder that would have reduced returns. Mutual funds and ETFs are not guaranteed, their values change frequently and past performance may not be repeated.

For a summary of the risks of an investment in BMO Mutual Funds or BMO ETFs, please see the specific risks set out in the prospectus of the relevant mutual fund or ETF. BMO ETFs trade like stocks, fluctuate in market value and may trade at a discount to their net asset value, which may increase the risk of loss. Distributions are not guaranteed and are subject to change and/or elimination.

The BMO MSCI USA High Quality Index ETF (Ticker: ZUQ) referred to herein is not sponsored, endorsed, or promoted by MSCI and MSCI bears no liability with respect to the ETF or any index on which such ETF is based. The ETF's prospectus contains a more detailed description of the limited relationship MSCI has with the Manager and any related ETF.

BMO ETFs are managed and administered by BMO Asset Management Inc., which is an investment fund manager and a portfolio manager, and a separate legal entity from Bank of Montreal.

BMO Mutual Funds are offered by BMO Investments Inc., a financial services firm and separate entity from Bank of Montreal.

BMO Global Asset Management is a brand name under which BMO Asset Management Inc. and BMO Investments Inc. operate. Certain of the products and services offered under the brand name, BMO Global Asset Management, are designed specifically for various categories of investors in Canada and may not be available to all investors. Products and services are only offered to investors in Canada in accordance with applicable laws and regulatory requirements.

"BMO (M-bar roundel symbol)" is a registered trademark of Bank of Montreal, used under licence.

Disclaimer

The LSEG Lipper Fund Awards, granted annually, highlight funds and fund companies that have excelled in delivering consistently strong risk-adjusted performance relative to their peers.

The LSEG Lipper Fund Awards are based on the Lipper Leader for Consistent Return rating, which is a risk-adjusted performance measure calculated over 36, 60 and 120 months. The fund with the highest Lipper Leader for Consistent Return (Effective Return) value in each eligible classification wins the LSEG Lipper Fund Award. The highest 20% of funds in each category are named Lipper Leaders for Consistent Return and receive a rating of 5, the next 20% receive a rating of 4, the middle 20% are rated 3, the next 20% are rated 2 and the lowest 20% are rated 1. The fund with the highest Lipper Leader for Consistent Return (Effective Return) value in each eligible classification wins the LSEG Lipper Fund Award. For more information, see lipperfundawards.com. Although LSEG makes reasonable efforts to ensure the accuracy and reliability of the data contained herein, their accuracy is not guaranteed by LSEG Lipper. Lipper Leader ratings change monthly.

Canada Fund Awards

BMO Growth & Income Fund (Series F) - The fund's performance for the period ended September 30, 2025 was 27.88% (one year), 23.71% (three years), 19.8% (five years), 11.08% (ten years) and 10.98% (since inception on January 2, 2001). The corresponding Lipper Leader ratings of the fund for the period that ended July 31, 2025 are as follows: 5 (three years), 5 (five years), 5 (ten years).

BMO Monthly Dividend Fund Ltd. (Series F) - The fund's performance for the period ended September 30, 2025 was 16.56% (one year), 13.69% (three years), 12.70% (five years), 7.75% (ten years) and 5.99% (since inception on July 15, 2003). The corresponding Lipper Leader ratings of the fund for the period that ended July 31, 2025 are as follows: 5 (three years), 5 (five years), 1 (ten years).

BMO European Fund (Series F) - The fund's performance for the period ended September 30, 2025 was 12.52% (one year), 24.72% (three years), 11.81% (five years), 8.27% (ten years) and 10.06% (since inception on November 3, 2008). The corresponding Lipper Leader ratings of the fund for the period that ended July 31, 2025 are as follows: 5 (three years), 5 (five years), 5 (ten years).

BMO Global Infrastructure Fund (Series F) - The fund's performance for the period ended September 30, 2025 was 18.40% (one year), 17.00% (three years), 13.24% (five years), 8.85% (ten years) and 9.07% (since inception on April 8, 2014). The corresponding Lipper Leader ratings of the fund for the period that ended July 31, 2025 are as follows: 5 (three years), 5 (five years), 5 (ten years).

BMO U.S. Small Cap Fund (Series F) - The fund's performance for the period ended September 30, 2025 was 16.15% (one year), 20.58% (three years), 19.17% (five years), and 11.91% (since inception on May 14, 2018). The corresponding Lipper Leader ratings of the fund for the period that ended July 31, 2025 are as follows: 5 (three years), 5 (five years), N/A (ten years).

Canada ETF Awards

BMO Canadian Bank Income Index ETF (Ticker: ZBI) -The fund's performance for the period ended September 30, 2025 was 6.59% (one year), 7.47% (three years), and 4.20% (since inception on February 7, 2022). The corresponding Lipper Leader ratings of the fund for the period that ended July 31, 2025 are as follows: 5 (three years), N/A (five years), N/A (ten years).

BMO Mid Provincial Bond Index ETF (Ticker: ZMP) - The fund's performance for the period ended September 30, 2025 was 4.34% (one year), 5.24% (three years), 0.42% (five years), 2.15% (ten years) and 2.59% (since inception on March 19, 2013). The corresponding Lipper Leader ratings of the fund for the period that ended July 31, 2025 are as follows: 4 (three years), 5 (five years), 4 (ten years).

BMO Ultra Short-Term US Bond ETF (USD Units) (Ticker: ZUS.U) - The fund's performance for the period ended September 30, 2025 was 4.79% (one year), 5.13% (three years), 2.99% (five years), and 2.70% (since inception on February 12, 2019). The corresponding Lipper Leader ratings of the fund for the period that ended July 31, 2025 are as follows: 5 (three years), 5 (five years), N/A (ten years).

BMO MSCI USA High Quality Index ETF (Ticker: ZUQ) - The fund's performance for the period ended September 30, 2025 was 13.88% (one year), 27.33% (three years), 15.93% (five years), 16.30% (ten years), and 16.66% (since inception on November 5, 2014). The corresponding Lipper Leader ratings of the fund for the period that ended July 31, 2025 are as follows: 4 (three years), 5 (five years), 5 (ten years).

About BMO Financial Group

BMO Financial Group is the seventh largest bank in North America by assets, with total assets of $1.4 trillion as of July 31, 2025. Serving customers for 200 years and counting, BMO is a diverse team of highly engaged employees providing a broad range of personal and commercial banking, wealth management, global markets and investment banking products and services to 13 million customers across Canada, the United States, and in select markets globally. Driven by a single purpose, to Boldly Grow the Good in business and life, BMO is committed to driving positive change in the world, and making progress for a thriving economy, sustainable future, and inclusive society.

