Global index recognizes companies for gender equality and inclusivity practices

BMO is committed to Zero Barriers to Inclusion to create and promote opportunities for inclusion in workplaces and communities

TORONTO, Jan. 31, 2023 /CNW/ - BMO today announced it has been included in the Bloomberg Gender-Equality Index (GEI) for the eighth year in a row. The global index recognizes companies committed to gender equality and inclusivity within the workplace and the community, and publicly demonstrates each company's commitment to equality and advancing women. This year, the index has expanded to include 485 companies across 45 countries and regions.

"The recognition from Bloomberg's Gender-Equality Index (GEI) is a testament to our commitment to driving progress towards gender inclusion," said Mona Malone, Chief Human Resources Officer and Head, People and Culture, BMO Financial Group. "Gender inclusion is integral to our values and our Purpose to Boldly Grow the Good in business and life. And, it is a core driver of BMO's Zero Barriers to Inclusion 2025 strategy. This strategy guides our collective effort to create and champion more opportunities for inclusion in the communities we serve."

Bloomberg's Gender Reporting Framework provides companies with an international standardized method to measure and report on gender equality. The index measures gender equality across five pillars: female leadership & talent pipeline; equal pay & gender pay parity; inclusive culture; anti-sexual harassment policies; and pro-women brand. This recognition identifies BMO as a global leader, both in gender inclusion and within the financial sector.

BMO believes in supporting and championing women by promoting their progress, which is part of its commitment to Zero Barriers to Inclusion for all. As a bank, BMO prioritizes investing, giving and engagement in its local communities, along with creating financial progress for every woman.

BMO is committed to supporting the advancement of women within the bank and beyond:

In 2022, BMO supported over 130,000 women entrepreneurs across Canada and re-committed $5 billion over five years to Canadian women-owned businesses.

and re-committed over five years to Canadian women-owned businesses. As part of BMO's Zero Barriers to Inclusion 2025 strategy, BMO reached its North American enterprise goal of 40 per cent sustainable gender equity and will continue forward with bold targets for robust representation of women in senior leadership roles across the bank.

BMO established customer programs, BMO for Women (CAN) and Women in Business (US), in 2016. The programs focus on gender parity for the bank's clients, supporting the growth of women-owned businesses and empowering women to feel confident about their finances and their financial futures.

BMO EMpower is a series of long-term commitments launched in 2020 to advance inclusive economic recovery in the United States . The bank has pledged $5 billion over five years to address critical barriers faced by minority businesses, communities and families.

. The bank has pledged billion over five years to address critical barriers faced by minority businesses, communities and families. Since 2018, over 15 percent of all women fintech founders in North America have come through BMO's doors through the WMN•FINtech program.

