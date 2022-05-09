TORONTO, May 9, 2022 /CNW/ - BMO ranked first in the Insider Intelligence Canada Mobile Banking Emerging Features Benchmark 2022. The ranking reflected the strength of select emerging features offered on the BMO Mobile Banking app, with top marks in the categories of digital money management, account management and alerts.

The Insider Intelligence Canada Mobile Banking Emerging Features Benchmark 2022 study ranks the seven largest Canadian financial institutions by assets according to their emerging mobile banking capabilities. Scores are weighted to reflect value to customers according to the results from a broad consumer survey of over 1,600 mobile banking users.

"This recognition of BMO's #1 mobile banking experience is a testament to our continued focus on meeting customers where they are with leading digital experiences that help them make real financial progress," said Ernie Johannson, Group Head, Personal & Business Banking, BMO Financial Group. "Our teams are committed to continued innovation that makes money management more convenient and meets customer expectations."

This recognition reflects BMO's continued investment in its digital experience, including enhancements to the BMO Insights experience, the launch of Selfie ID, Automated Digital Enrollment, and the ability to reset or change a credit card PIN via online or mobile banking.

The Insider Intelligence recognition adds to BMO's market-recognized track record for digital innovation. For example, BMO CashTrack was recognized at the 2020 BAI Global Innovation Awards and at the 2021 Celent Model Bank Awards in the financial wellness category and BMO's digital transformation was also recognized in two categories at the 2020 Business Transformation and Operational Excellence Industry Awards (BTOES).

BMO is working with speed and scale to drive progress for its customers, unlock the power of its people and deliver loyalty, growth and efficiency. To learn more about BMO mobile banking or to download the BMO banking app, visit https://www.bmo.com/main/personal/ways-to-bank/get-started/mobile/.

About BMO Financial Group

Serving customers for 200 years and counting, BMO is a highly diversified financial services provider - the 8th largest bank, by assets, in North America. With total assets of $1.02 trillion as of January 31, 2022, and a team of diverse and highly engaged employees, BMO provides a broad range of personal and commercial banking, wealth management and investment banking products and services to more than 12 million customers and conducts business through three operating groups: Personal and Commercial Banking, BMO Wealth Management and BMO Capital Markets.

About Insider Intelligence

Insider Intelligence aims to be the world's leading research service focused on digital transformation. Its mission is to empower professionals with the data, insights, and analysis to make grounded decisions in a digital world. Each year, Insider Intelligence produces nearly 300 reports, 7,000 charts, 1,500 newsletters, and 200 forecasts across the industries of Advertising, Media, and Marketing; Financial Services; Healthcare; and Retail and Ecommerce. Insider Intelligence is owned by European media giant Axel Springer S.E. and was formed in 2020 from the combination of eMarketer and Business Insider Intelligence (BII).

