BMO Private Investment Counsel Inc. Announces Sub-Advisor Change to BMO Private U.S. Equity Portfolio

TORONTO, June 17, 2026 /CNW/ - BMO Private Investment Counsel Inc., the manager of BMO Private U.S. Equity Portfolio (the "Portfolio"), today announced a sub-advisor change to the Portfolio.

Effective on or about August 21, 2026, BMO Asset Management Inc. will replace Vontobel Asset Management, Inc. as a sub-advisor for the Portfolio. Columbia Management Investment Advisers, LLC will continue to act as a sub-advisor to the Portfolio.

There will be no change to the Portfolio's fundamental investment objectives or to the investment risk rating as a result of this change.

About BMO Private Wealth

BMO Private Wealth is a brand name for a business group consisting of Bank of Montreal and certain of its affiliates in providing private wealth management products and services. Not all products and services are offered by all legal entities within BMO Private Wealth. Banking services are offered through Bank of Montreal. Investment management, wealth planning, tax planning and philanthropy planning services are offered through BMO Nesbitt Burns Inc. and BMO Private Investment Counsel Inc. Estate, trust, and custodial services are offered through BMO Trust Company. BMO Private Wealth legal entities do not offer tax advice.

About BMO Financial Group

BMO Financial Group is the eighth largest bank in North America by assets, with total assets of $1.5 trillion as of April 30, 2026. Serving clients for more than 200 years, BMO provides a broad range of personal and commercial banking, wealth management, global markets and investment banking products and services across Canada, the United States, and select markets globally. BMO is innovating for business value, by deploying and integrating human, digital and artificial intelligence to personalize client experiences, augment teams, and automate its business responsibly. Driven by its purpose, to Boldly Grow the Good in business and life, BMO is committed to driving positive change in the world, and making progress for a thriving economy, sustainable future, and stronger communities.

SOURCE BMO Financial Group

For further information: Media Contact: Aaron Sobeski, Toronto, [email protected], (416) 867-3996