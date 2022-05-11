TORONTO, May 11, 2022 /CNW/ - BMO Private Investment Counsel Inc., the manager of BMO Private Emerging Markets Equity Portfolio (the "Portfolio"), today announced the appointment of a new sub-advisor for the Portfolio.

Effective on or about May 13, 2022, Columbia Management Investment Advisers, LLC will be appointed as a new sub-advisor of the Portfolio. Comgest SA will continue to act as a sub-advisor to the Portfolio.

There will be no change to the Portfolio's fundamental investment objectives or to the investment risk rating as a result of this change.

BMO Private Wealth is a brand name for a business group consisting of Bank of Montreal and certain of its affiliates in providing private wealth management products and services. Not all products and services are offered by all legal entities within BMO Private Wealth. Banking services are offered through Bank of Montreal. Investment management, wealth planning, tax planning and philanthropy planning services are offered through BMO Nesbitt Burns Inc. and BMO Private Investment Counsel Inc. Estate, trust, and custodial services are offered through BMO Trust Company. BMO Private Wealth legal entities do not offer tax advice.

About BMO Financial Group

Serving customers for 200 years and counting, BMO is a highly diversified financial services provider - the 8th largest bank, by assets, in North America. With total assets of $1.02 trillion as of January 31, 2022, and a team of diverse and highly engaged employees, BMO provides a broad range of personal and commercial banking, wealth management and investment banking products and services to more than 12 million customers and conducts business through three operating groups: Personal and Commercial Banking, BMO Wealth Management and BMO Capital Markets.

