BMO achieves ranking for third consecutive year

BMO continues to be an innovation leader in categories including Account Management, Security and Control, Alerts, and Digital Money Management

TORONTO, May 19, 2026 /CNW/ - BMO today announced it ranked first in EMARKETER's 2026 Canada Mobile Banking Emerging Features Benchmark. The bank has now achieved this ranking for the third consecutive year.

This achievement underscores BMO's continued innovation leadership by delivering client-focused digital experiences and solutions with its Mobile Banking app, achieving top rankings in categories including account management, alerts, digital money management, and security.

"This recognition reflects our focus on designing digital experiences that are intuitive, seamless and built around how clients bank today," said Peter Poon, Head, Digital Service, Technology & AI Transformation, BMO. "We remain committed to helping our clients make real financial progress through personalized, digital solutions."

EMARKETER's 2026 Canada Mobile Banking Features Emerging Benchmark is a ranking of leading Canadian financial institutions based on mobile banking service capabilities, weighted by customer demand on 42 features across six categories. EMARKETER uses a client-driven approach to evaluate and rank financial institutions on each category.

This recognition demonstrates the ongoing success of BMO's Digital First journey and builds on the bank's strong track record of innovation that's recognized as industry-leading.

For more information about EMARKETER's 2026 Canada Mobile Banking Emerging Features Benchmark, please visit: www.emarketer.com/content/canada-mobile-banking-emerging-features-benchmark-2026.

For more information on BMO's tools and resources available to help clients set, track, and manage their personal finances, please visit: www.bmo.com/main/personal/.

About BMO Financial Group

BMO Financial Group is the eighth largest bank in North America by assets, with total assets of $1.5 trillion as of January 31, 2026. Serving clients for 200 years and counting, BMO is a diverse team of highly engaged employees providing a broad range of personal and commercial banking, wealth management, global markets and investment banking products and services to approximately 13 million clients across Canada, the United States, and in select markets globally. Driven by a single purpose, to Boldly Grow the Good in business and life, BMO is committed to driving positive change in the world, and making progress for a thriving economy, sustainable future, and stronger communities.

SOURCE BMO Financial Group

Media Contact: Anke Suwanda, Toronto, [email protected], (416) 867-3996