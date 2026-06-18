BMO Named Best Bank in North America, Western U.S. and Transaction Banking in North America by Global Finance

Recognition highlights BMO's investment in artificial intelligence, digital innovation and client experience

TORONTO and CHICAGO and SAN FRANCISCO, June 18, 2026 /CNW/ - BMO today announced it has been recognized by Global Finance with three top honours: Best Bank in North America, Best Bank in the Western United States, and Best Bank for Transaction Banking in North America, spanning the publication's World's Best Banks and Treasury & Cash Management Awards programmes.

The recognition reflects BMO's strength across its North American platform and continued momentum in key markets, as well as its leadership in treasury management, digital payments, artificial intelligence and liquidity solutions.

Together, the awards underscore BMO's progress in scaling digital capabilities, advancing AI across its operations, and deepening client relationships to deliver more connected, innovative and client-focused banking experiences.

"Team BMO is focused on helping our clients make real financial progress with expert advice, innovative products and services, and world-class experiences," said Darryl White, CEO, BMO Financial Group. "By integrating AI across our business, we're personalizing client experiences, augmenting our teams with deeper insights, and automating how we deliver simpler, more proactive support – this recognition reflects our client commitment, the strength of our North American platform, and disciplined execution of our strategy."

The Global Finance World's Best Banks awards recognize financial institutions that demonstrate strong financial performance, strategic growth, and innovation in products and services.

"Being named Best Bank in the Western U.S. speaks to the momentum we're building in key markets and the way our teams are showing up for clients every day," said Darrel Hackett, U.S. CEO, BMO. "We're focused on making banking more simple, connected and personal by combining strong local relationships with the scale and capabilities of a leading U.S. bank."

Across North America, BMO continues to invest in technology and innovation to enhance the client experience – expanding digital capabilities and embedding AI across client engagement, risk management and operations. These investments are driving faster decisions, deeper insights and more connected financial services.

"We're proud to be recognized for our leadership in transaction banking across North America. Our focus is clear – deliver smarter, faster and more connected treasury and payment solutions for clients," said Sharon Haward-Laird, Group Head, Canadian Commercial Banking & North American Integrated Solutions, BMO. "By combining innovation, data and AI, we're helping clients manage liquidity and drive their businesses forward."

BMO has earned global recognition for AI talent development, reflecting its enterprise-wide approach to building and scaling advanced capabilities. With AI adoption exceeding 96% across employees and intelligent agents supporting frontline and operational teams, AI is embedded across the bank's businesses. Guided by strong Responsible AI governance, BMO continues to advance AI and quantum innovation through the BMO Institute for Applied AI and Quantum – personalizing client experiences, augmenting teams and automating operations at scale.

To learn more about BMO's AI and digital-first strategy, please visit: https://www.bmo.com/en-ca/main/about-bmo/our-impact/clients/technology-innovation/.

About BMO Financial Group

BMO Financial Group is the eighth largest bank in North America by assets, with total assets of $1.5 trillion as of April 30, 2026. Serving clients for more than 200 years, BMO provides a broad range of personal and commercial banking, wealth management, global markets and investment banking products and services across Canada, the United States, and select markets globally. BMO is innovating for business value, by deploying and integrating human, digital and artificial intelligence to personalize client experiences, augment teams, and automate its business responsibly. Driven by its purpose, to Boldly Grow the Good in business and life, BMO is committed to driving positive change in the world, and making progress for a thriving economy, sustainable future, and stronger communities.

SOURCE BMO Financial Group - Communications

Media Contact: Scott Doll | [email protected]