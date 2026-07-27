BMO Enhances Mutual Fund Platform with Several New Investment Options

TORONTO, July 27, 2026 /CNW/ -- BMO Investments Inc., the manager of the BMO Mutual Funds, today announced the following mutual fund launches:

Fund Series offered BMO Asset Allocation All-Equity ETF Fund Series T6, F, F6 and Advisor Series BMO Asset Allocation Balanced ETF Fund Series T6, F, F6 and Advisor Series BMO Asset Allocation Conservative ETF Fund Series T6, F, F6 and Advisor Series BMO Asset Allocation Growth ETF Fund Series T6, F, F6 and Advisor Series BMO AAA CLO ETF Fund Series F, I and Advisor Series BMO Broad Commodity ETF Fund Series F and Advisor Series BMO Canadian Bank Income ETF Fund Series A, F and Advisor Series BMO Canadian Equity 60 ETF Fund Series F, I and Advisor Series BMO Core U.S. Equity ETF Fund Series F and I BMO Discount Bond ETF Fund Series F and Advisor Series BMO Equal Weight U.S. Equity ETF Fund Series F, I and Advisor Series BMO Short-Term Discount Bond ETF Fund Series F and Advisor Series

For more information about BMO Mutual Funds, please visit www.bmo.com/mutualfunds.

Commissions, trailing commissions (if applicable), management fees and expenses all may be associated with investments in mutual funds. Please read the fund facts or the simplified prospectus of the relevant mutual fund before investing. Mutual funds are not guaranteed, their values change frequently and past performance may not be repeated. Distributions are not guaranteed and are subject to change and/or elimination. For a summary of the risks of an investment in the BMO Mutual Funds, please see the specific risks set out in the simplified prospectus.

BMO Mutual Funds are managed by BMO Investments Inc., which is an investment fund manager and a separate legal entity from Bank of Montreal.

BMO Global Asset Management is a brand name under which BMO Asset Management Inc. and BMO Investments Inc. operate.

"BMO (M-bar roundel symbol)" is a registered trademark of Bank of Montreal, used under licence.

About BMO Financial Group

BMO Financial Group is the eighth largest bank in North America by assets, with total assets of $1.5 trillion as of April 30, 2026. Serving clients for more than 200 years, BMO provides a broad range of personal and commercial banking, wealth management, global markets and investment banking products and services across Canada, the United States, and select markets globally. BMO is innovating for business value, by deploying and integrating human, digital and artificial intelligence to personalize client experiences, augment teams, and automate its business responsibly. Driven by its purpose, to Boldly Grow the Good in business and life, BMO is committed to driving positive change in the world, and making progress for a thriving economy, sustainable future, and stronger communities.

SOURCE BMO Financial Group - Communications

Media Contact: Aaron Sobeski, Toronto, [email protected], (416) 867-3996