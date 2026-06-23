BMO Named Best Commercial Bank in Canada and the U.S. by World Finance Magazine

TORONTO and CHICAGO, June 23, 2026 /CNW/ - BMO has been named Best Commercial Bank in Canada (12th consecutive year) and Best Commercial Bank in the U.S. (4th consecutive year) by World Finance Magazine.

The 2026 World Finance Banking Awards celebrate banking institutions that demonstrate purpose, operational excellence, agility, strong client focus and innovation in delivering banking services. Award winners and nominees are selected by a judging panel of financial journalists and readers of World Finance Magazine.

"Being recognized once again as Best Commercial Bank in Canada reflects the strength of our client relationships and the consistency of our performance," said Christine Cooper, Head, BMO Commercial Bank, Canada. "Our team is focused on delivering insights, expertise and tailored solutions to help our clients grow and succeed in an increasingly complex environment."

"Earning this recognition in the U.S. for the fourth consecutive year reflects the continued momentum in our commercial business and, more importantly, the strength of the relationships we've built with our clients," said Tony Sciarrino, Head, BMO Commercial Bank, U.S. "We are focused on delivering sector expertise, tailored advice and integrated solutions that help our clients navigate change and capitalize on opportunity."

About BMO Financial Group

BMO Financial Group is the eighth largest bank in North America by assets, with total assets of $1.5 trillion as of April 30, 2026. Serving clients for more than 200 years, BMO provides a broad range of personal and commercial banking, wealth management, global markets and investment banking products and services across Canada, the United States, and select markets globally. BMO is innovating for business value, by deploying and integrating human, digital and artificial intelligence to personalize client experiences, augment teams, and automate its business responsibly. Driven by its purpose, to Boldly Grow the Good in business and life, BMO is committed to driving positive change in the world, and making progress for a thriving economy, sustainable future, and stronger communities.

SOURCE BMO Financial Group - Communications

Media Contact: Scott Doll | [email protected]