BMO's new Payment APIs empower businesses across North America to seamlessly integrate secure, real-time payment capabilities into ERP systems, treasury platforms, and customer-facing applications -- unlocking faster transactions and a fully embedded finance experience

Developers gain instant access to secure APIs, clear documentation, and a production-grade sandbox through BMO Developer Portal, making it easy to build, test, and deploy cross-border payment solutions

TORONTO and CHICAGO, Dec. 2, 2025 /CNW/ - BMO Commercial Bank's Treasury and Payment Solutions group has announced the launch of its Payment APIs, enabling businesses across Canada and the U.S. to seamlessly integrate secure, real-time payment capabilities into Enterprise Resource Planning (ERP) systems, treasury platforms, and customer-facing applications.

Combined with BMO's reporting APIs, these solutions position BMO as a leader in embedded finance across North America and marks a major milestone in delivering innovative, client-focused digital payment experiences. Clients can now initiate and manage payments directly within their existing environments, unlocking faster transactions and a fully embedded finance experience.

"This launch represents a pivotal step in modernizing payments and delivering scalable, embedded finance experiences," said Derek Vernon, Head of North American Treasury and Payment Solutions at BMO. "Our Payment APIs are designed to meet the evolving needs of our clients and partners, offering speed, transparency, and control across borders and platforms."

Key Highlights:

Integrated Payments at Scale : Businesses can embed BMO's payment capabilities directly into ERP, treasury, and customer-facing platforms -- reducing manual processes and accelerating transactions.

: Businesses can embed BMO's payment capabilities directly into ERP, treasury, and customer-facing platforms -- reducing manual processes and accelerating transactions. Rapid Development & Deployment : Developers gain instant access to secure APIs, clear documentation, and intuitive tools through the BMO Developer Portal to build and launch solutions quickly.

: Developers gain instant access to secure APIs, clear documentation, and intuitive tools through the BMO Developer Portal to build and launch solutions quickly. Confident Testing Before Go-Live: A production-grade sandbox lets businesses validate cross-border payment flows in a secure, real-world environment before deployment.

For more information and to explore BMO APIs, visit the BMO Developer Portal.

About BMO Financial Group

BMO Financial Group is the seventh largest bank in North America by assets, with total assets of $1.4 trillion as of July 31, 2025. Serving customers for 200 years and counting, BMO is a diverse team of highly engaged employees providing a broad range of personal and commercial banking, wealth management, global markets and investment banking products and services to 13 million customers across Canada, the United States, and in select markets globally. Driven by a single purpose, to Boldly Grow the Good in business and life, BMO is committed to driving positive change in the world, and making progress for a thriving economy, sustainable future, and inclusive society.

SOURCE BMO Financial Group

Media Contact: Sofiya Affey, [email protected]