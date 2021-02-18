TORONTO, Feb. 18, 2021 /CNW/ - BMO Asset Management Inc. (BMO AM) today launched four new Exchange Traded Funds (ETFs), including a new Environmental, Social, and Governance (ESG) ETF.

"At BMO Global Asset Management, we continue to advance our ESG ETF lineup to meet the demands of investors. Adding a U.S. high yield offering allows investors to further integrate ESG into their portfolios," said Mark Raes, Head of Product, BMO Global Asset Management Canada. "As well, adding new tickers on popular ETFs helps us to partner with investors with U.S. dollar portfolios."

BMO ESG High Yield US Corporate Bond Index ETF (ESGH/ESGH.F): This ETF seeks to replicate the performance of the ESG-focused Bloomberg Barclays MSCI US High Yield Liquid Corporate Sustainability SRI Index. The offering is also available in hedged units to provide investors protection from U.S. currency exposure.

Additionally, BMO AM is expanding its currency options with the launch of two new ETF series:

BMO Nasdaq 100 Equity Index (USD Units) (ZNQ.U)

BMO High Yield US Corporate Bond Index ETF (USD Units) (ZJK.U)

Further information about BMO ETFs can be found at www.bmo.com/etfs.

NASDAQ®, and NASDAQ-100 Index® Hedged to CAD, are registered trademarks of Nasdaq, Inc. (which with its affiliates is referred to as the "Corporations") and are licensed for use by BMO Asset Management Inc. BMO Nasdaq 100 Equity Hedged to CAD Index ETF has not been passed on by the Corporations as to their legality or suitability and is not issued, endorsed, sold, or promoted by the Corporations. THE CORPORATIONS MAKE NO WARRANTIES AND BEAR NO LIABILITY WITH RESPECT TO the BMO Nasdaq 100 Equity Hedged to CAD Index ETF.

The ETF or securities referred to herein are not sponsored, endorsed, sold or promoted by MSCI ESG Research LLC, Bloomberg Index Services Limited, Barclays Bank PLC or any of their respective affiliates, information providers or any other third party (the "Index Parties"). The Index Parties do not make (and hereby disclaim) all representations and warranties, express or implied, to (a) the issuer or owners of the ETF, or securities referred to herein and (b) any other person or entity regarding the ETF or securities. None of the Index Parties shall have any liability with respect to (i) the ETF or securities or any index on which the ETF or securities are based, (ii) any errors, omissions or interruptions of or in connection with any Bloomberg Barclays MSCI ESG index or any data included therein, or (iii) any direct, indirect, special, punitive, consequential or any other damages (including lost profits). The ETF's prospectus contains a more detailed description of the limited relationship the Index Parties have with the Manager and any related ETFs.

Commissions, management fees and expenses all may be associated with investments in exchange traded funds. Please read the ETF Facts or prospectus of the BMO ETFs before investing. Exchange traded funds are not guaranteed, their values change frequently and past performance may not be repeated.

For a summary of the risks of an investment in the BMO ETFs, please see the specific risks set out in the BMO ETF's prospectus. BMO ETFs trade like stocks, fluctuate in market value and may trade at a discount to their net asset value, which may increase the risk of loss. Distributions are not guaranteed and are subject to change and/or elimination.

BMO ETFs are managed by BMO Asset Management Inc., which is an investment fund manager and a portfolio manager, and a separate legal entity from Bank of Montreal.

®/™Registered trademarks/trademark of Bank of Montreal, used under licence.

