BMO Financial Group

May 27, 2025, 07:03 ET

BMO's new Active ETFs offer a range of equity-based strategies for Investors

TORONTO, May 27, 2025 /CNW/ - BMO Asset Management Inc., the manager of the BMO ETFs, today announced the launch of five new ETFs based on market insights from Brian Belski, Chief Investment Strategist and leader of the Investment Strategy Group at BMO Capital Markets.

With more than 35 years of investment strategy and portfolio management experience on both Wall Street and Bay Street, Brian Belski is a well known and regular contributor to many financial news networks in North America. The new actively managed ETFs are designed to capture the Investment Strategy Group's views on fundamental themes, sectors, and industries within each model's investment criteria and discipline.

"We're excited to leverage the strengths and expertise of our Investment Strategy Group and equity research team to give even more investors access to our long-standing discipline-driven investment process," said Brian Belski, Chief Investment Strategist, BMO Capital Markets Corp. "These new BMO ETFs will give investors more choices and the opportunity to invest in strategies that align with our longer-term market outlook for both Canada and the US."

Name of BMO
ETF

Additional Information

Series
of Units

Ticker
Symbol

BMO Canadian
Core Plus US
Balanced ETF

BMO Canadian Core Plus US Balanced ETF seeks
to provide a balance of income and long-term
capital appreciation by investing, directly or
indirectly, in Canadian and U.S. equity securities
and debt instruments.

CAD
Units

ZBCB

BMO Canadian
Equity Plus ETF

BMO Canadian Equity Plus ETF seeks to provide
long-term capital appreciation by investing, directly
or indirectly, in equity securities of Canadian and,
to a lesser extent, U.S. issuers.

CAD
Units

ZBEC

BMO US Large
Cap Disciplined
Value ETF

BMO US Large Cap Disciplined Value ETF seeks to
provide long-term capital appreciation by investing,
directly or indirectly, in equity securities of issuers in
the U.S. that exhibit value characteristics. 

CAD
Units

ZBVU

BMO US
Dividend
Growth ETF

BMO US Dividend Growth ETF seeks to provide
income and long-term capital appreciation primarily
by investing, directly or indirectly, in dividend-paying
equity securities of issuers in the U.S with a focus on
consistent dividends, yield and growth.

 

The exposure that the portion of the BMO ETF's
portfolio attributable to the Hedged Units has to
foreign currencies will be hedged back to the
Canadian dollar.

CAD
Units

 

ZBDU

Hedged
Units

ZBDU.F

BMO US Equity
Focused ETF

BMO US Equity Focused ETF seeks to provide
long-term capital appreciation by investing, directly
or indirectly, in equity securities of issuers in the U.S.

 

The exposure that the portion of the BMO ETF's
portfolio attributable to the Hedged Units has to
foreign currencies will be hedged back to the
Canadian dollar.

CAD
Units

ZBEU

Hedged
Units

ZBEU.F

Each of the new BMO ETFs has closed its initial offering of units and is listed and trading on Cboe Canada Inc.

Commissions, management fees and expenses all may be associated with investments in exchange traded funds. Please read the ETF Facts or the simplified prospectus of the BMO ETFs before investing. Exchange traded funds are not guaranteed, their values change frequently, and past performance may not be repeated.

For a summary of the risks of an investment in the BMO ETFs, please see the specific risks set out in the simplified prospectus.  Exchange-traded funds trade like stocks, fluctuate in market value and may trade at a discount to their net asset value, which may increase the risk of loss. Distributions are not guaranteed and are subject to change and/or elimination.

BMO ETFs are managed by BMO Asset Management Inc., which is an investment fund manager and a portfolio manager, and a separate legal entity from Bank of Montreal.

BMO Global Asset Management is a brand name under which BMO Asset Management Inc. and BMO Investments Inc. operate.

"BMO (M-bar roundel symbol)" is a registered trademark of Bank of Montreal, used under licence.

About BMO Financial Group
BMO Financial Group is the eighth largest bank in North America by assets, with total assets of $1.5 trillion as of January 31, 2025. Serving customers for 200 years and counting, BMO is a diverse team of highly engaged employees providing a broad range of personal and commercial banking, wealth management, global markets and investment banking products and services to 13 million customers across Canada, the United States, and in select markets globally. Driven by a single purpose, to Boldly Grow the Good in business and life, BMO is committed to driving positive change in the world, and making progress for a thriving economy, sustainable future, and inclusive society.

