BMO's new Active ETFs offer a range of equity-based strategies for Investors

TORONTO, May 27, 2025 /CNW/ - BMO Asset Management Inc., the manager of the BMO ETFs, today announced the launch of five new ETFs based on market insights from Brian Belski, Chief Investment Strategist and leader of the Investment Strategy Group at BMO Capital Markets.

With more than 35 years of investment strategy and portfolio management experience on both Wall Street and Bay Street, Brian Belski is a well known and regular contributor to many financial news networks in North America. The new actively managed ETFs are designed to capture the Investment Strategy Group's views on fundamental themes, sectors, and industries within each model's investment criteria and discipline.

"We're excited to leverage the strengths and expertise of our Investment Strategy Group and equity research team to give even more investors access to our long-standing discipline-driven investment process," said Brian Belski, Chief Investment Strategist, BMO Capital Markets Corp. "These new BMO ETFs will give investors more choices and the opportunity to invest in strategies that align with our longer-term market outlook for both Canada and the US."

Name of BMO

ETF Additional Information Series

of Units Ticker

Symbol BMO Canadian

Core Plus US

Balanced ETF BMO Canadian Core Plus US Balanced ETF seeks

to provide a balance of income and long-term

capital appreciation by investing, directly or

indirectly, in Canadian and U.S. equity securities

and debt instruments. CAD

Units ZBCB BMO Canadian

Equity Plus ETF BMO Canadian Equity Plus ETF seeks to provide

long-term capital appreciation by investing, directly

or indirectly, in equity securities of Canadian and,

to a lesser extent, U.S. issuers. CAD

Units ZBEC BMO US Large

Cap Disciplined

Value ETF BMO US Large Cap Disciplined Value ETF seeks to

provide long-term capital appreciation by investing,

directly or indirectly, in equity securities of issuers in

the U.S. that exhibit value characteristics. CAD

Units ZBVU BMO US

Dividend

Growth ETF BMO US Dividend Growth ETF seeks to provide

income and long-term capital appreciation primarily

by investing, directly or indirectly, in dividend-paying

equity securities of issuers in the U.S with a focus on

consistent dividends, yield and growth. The exposure that the portion of the BMO ETF's

portfolio attributable to the Hedged Units has to

foreign currencies will be hedged back to the

Canadian dollar. CAD

Units ZBDU Hedged

Units ZBDU.F BMO US Equity

Focused ETF BMO US Equity Focused ETF seeks to provide

long-term capital appreciation by investing, directly

or indirectly, in equity securities of issuers in the U.S. The exposure that the portion of the BMO ETF's

portfolio attributable to the Hedged Units has to

foreign currencies will be hedged back to the

Canadian dollar. CAD

Units ZBEU Hedged

Units ZBEU.F

Each of the new BMO ETFs has closed its initial offering of units and is listed and trading on Cboe Canada Inc.

For more information, please visit www.bmoetfs.com

Commissions, management fees and expenses all may be associated with investments in exchange traded funds. Please read the ETF Facts or the simplified prospectus of the BMO ETFs before investing. Exchange traded funds are not guaranteed, their values change frequently, and past performance may not be repeated.

For a summary of the risks of an investment in the BMO ETFs, please see the specific risks set out in the simplified prospectus. Exchange-traded funds trade like stocks, fluctuate in market value and may trade at a discount to their net asset value, which may increase the risk of loss. Distributions are not guaranteed and are subject to change and/or elimination.

BMO ETFs are managed by BMO Asset Management Inc., which is an investment fund manager and a portfolio manager, and a separate legal entity from Bank of Montreal.



BMO Global Asset Management is a brand name under which BMO Asset Management Inc. and BMO Investments Inc. operate.

"BMO (M-bar roundel symbol)" is a registered trademark of Bank of Montreal, used under licence.

