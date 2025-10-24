TORONTO, Oct. 24, 2025 /CNW/ - BMO Asset Management Inc. ("BMOAM Inc."), the manager of the BMO ETFs, today announced the launch of BMO Broad Commodity ETF (the "BMO ETF"). This new BMO ETF provides a transparent and efficient way to diversify a portfolio without trading individual commodities.

"The BMO Broad Commodity ETF reduces complexity, giving investors streamlined access to global commodity markets through a single investment solution while also trading in Canadian dollars to help reduce currency risk," said Bipan Rai, Managing Director and Head of ETF & Alternatives Strategy, BMO Global Asset Management. "This new BMO ETF comprises a wide range of commodity sectors - including energy, agriculture, livestock, and both industrial and precious metals - offering investors seeking portfolio diversification another option to consider when making investment decisions."

The BMO ETF has closed its initial offering of CAD Units (Cboe CA: ZCOM) and is listed and trading on Cboe Canada Inc.

The BMO ETF's objective is to seek to replicate, to the extent possible, the total return performance of a broad based commodity index (the "Index") or a successor index thereto, net of fees and expenses. The investment strategy of the BMO ETF is generally to invest in derivative instruments (such as commodity-linked derivative instruments) to seek to replicate the total return performance of the Index. Currently, the BMO ETF seeks to replicate, to the extent possible, the performance of the Bloomberg Commodity Index Total Return, net of fees or expenses, primarily through the use of commodity-linked derivative instruments that provide exposure to the constituents of the Bloomberg Commodity Index, and the reinvestment of any excess cash in money market instruments, fixed income securities, underlying funds or similar financial instruments in order to replicate the performance of the Bloomberg Commodity Index Total Return.

Further information can be found at www.bmoetfs.com.

"BLOOMBERG®" and the Bloomberg Index are service marks of Bloomberg Finance L.P. and its affiliates, including Bloomberg Index Services Limited ("BISL"), the administrator of the Index (collectively, "Bloomberg") and have been licensed for use for certain purposes by BMO Asset Management Inc. (the "Licensee"). Bloomberg is not affiliated with the Licensee, and Bloomberg does not approve, endorse, review, or recommend the ETF. Bloomberg does not guarantee the timeliness, accuracy, or completeness of any data or information relating to the ETF.

The BMO Broad Commodity ETF is an exchange traded alternative mutual fund within the meaning of NI 81-102. As an alternative mutual fund, the BMO ETF has the ability to invest in asset classes and use investment strategies that are not permitted for conventional mutual funds, including the ability to invest in other alternative mutual funds, employ leverage and borrow cash to use for investment purposes and increased ability to invest in commodities. While these strategies will be used in accordance with the BMO ETF's investment objective and strategies, during certain market conditions, they may accelerate the pace at which an investor's investment decreases in value.

Commissions, management fees and expenses all may be associated with investments in exchange-traded funds. Please read the ETF Facts or prospectus of the BMO ETF before investing. Exchange-traded funds are not guaranteed, their values change frequently, and past performance may not be repeated.

For a summary of the risks of an investment in the BMO ETF, please see the specific risks set out in the prospectus. Exchange-traded funds trade like stocks, fluctuate in market value and may trade at a discount to their net asset value, which may increase the risk of loss. Distributions are not guaranteed and are subject to change and/or elimination.

BMO ETFs are managed and administered by BMO Asset Management Inc., an investment fund manager and a portfolio manager, and a separate legal entity from Bank of Montreal.

"BMO Global Asset Management is a brand name under which BMO Asset Management Inc. and BMO Investments Inc. operate."

"BMO (M-bar roundel symbol)" is a registered trademark of Bank of Montreal, used under licence.

About BMO Financial Group

BMO Financial Group is the seventh largest bank in North America by assets, with total assets of $1.4 trillion as of July 31, 2025. Serving customers for 200 years and counting, BMO is a diverse team of highly engaged employees providing a broad range of personal and commercial banking, wealth management, global markets and investment banking products and services to 13 million customers across Canada, the United States, and in select markets globally. Driven by a single purpose, to Boldly Grow the Good in business and life, BMO is committed to driving positive change in the world, and making progress for a thriving economy, sustainable future, and inclusive society.

