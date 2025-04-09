TORONTO, April 9, 2025 /CNW/ - The Northern Super League (NSL) is proud to announce BMO as the Official Bank of the NSL. As part of the league partnership, BMO will be prominently featured as the Presenting Partner of all Northern Super League Broadcasts.

As The Bank of Soccer, BMO will play a pivotal role in bringing the excitement of Canada's professional women's soccer to fans across the country. BMO's investment ensures that fans will have access to high-quality coverage of NSL matches. All 75 Northern Super League regular season matches and playoffs will be available nationally across multiple platforms, including TSN, RDS, and CBC/Radio-Canada.

"BMO is proud to support the Northern Super League, deepening our long-standing commitment to growing the game of soccer across North America," said Catherine Roche, Chief Marketing and Communications Officer, BMO. "This partnership reflects our belief in the power of sport to build stronger communities across Canada and we are excited to be part of the league's growth, inspiring future generations of athletes and fans from coast to coast to coast."

In addition to the broadcast partnership, BMO will have a strong presence at key NSL events, including prominent on-field branding and activations during the NSL Playoffs, and Final. These community touchpoints will create deeper engagement opportunities for fans while further cementing BMO's leadership in supporting soccer.

"It is wonderful to welcome BMO as the Official Bank of the Northern Super League," said Christina Litz, President of NSL. "BMO's commitment to soccer and women's sports is a perfect complement to the Northern Super League. This league investment from BMO ensures that fans across the country can experience the passion and high level of play while helping to drive visibility and growth for professional women's soccer in Canada."

BMO has been a trailblazer in championing soccer and this latest collaboration with the NSL further solidifies their dedication to supporting the next generation of athletes. BMO has also invested over C$25 million to engage, develop, and cultivate youth soccer at every level of competition across Canada since 2005, supporting over 1 million youth athletes in the sport. BMO was also an Official Supporter of the FIFA Women's World Cup 2023 in North America and the Official Bank for the 2023 Concacaf Nations League Finals and Gold Cup.

About the Northern Super League

The Northern Super League is Canada's first professional women's soccer league, launching on April 16, 2025 with six founding clubs: Calgary Wild FC , Halifax Tides FC , Montréal Roses , Ottawa Rapid FC , AFC Toronto , and Vancouver Rise FC . Built by players and supporters, the League is rooted in global best practices and strives to champion Canadian excellence in sport, equity, and inclusion. For the latest league news and ticket information, visit www.NSL.ca .

About BMO Financial Group

BMO Financial Group is the eighth largest bank in North America by assets, with total assets of $1.5 trillion as of January 31, 2025. Serving customers for 200 years and counting, BMO is a diverse team of highly engaged employees providing a broad range of personal and commercial banking, wealth management, global markets and investment banking products and services to 13 million customers across Canada, the United States, and in select markets globally. Driven by a single purpose, to Boldly Grow the Good in business and life, BMO is committed to driving positive change in the world, and making progress for a thriving economy, sustainable future, and inclusive society.

