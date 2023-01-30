65 per cent of Canadians believe it is important to invest in companies that align with their personal values around climate change, human rights, responsible governance and ethical practices

Nearly half (45 per cent) of investors are interested in learning more about a company's ESG practices when considering investing in that company

TORONTO, Jan. 30, 2023 /CNW/ - BMO InvestorLine today announced the launch of its new ESG Insights feature that provides self-directed investors Environmental, Social and Governance (ESG) ratings for individual equities and ETFs, to help them evaluate the ESG risks and opportunities of the investments they make.

According to a recent BMO InvestorLine poll, 65 per cent of Canadians believe it is important to invest in companies that align with their personal values on climate change, human rights, responsible governance and ethical corporate practices. Nearly half (45 per cent) of Canadians who hold investments are eager to learn more about a company's ESG practices when considering whether to invest in that company. Furthermore, 75 per cent believe it is possible to purchase investments that make good financial sense while still aligning to their personal values.

"Investors are increasingly viewing their portfolios through a sustainability lens with increased awareness of ESG factors while evaluating how companies manage critical environmental, social and governance issues," said Andrea Casciato, Head of Digital Investing, BMO InvestorLine. "BMO InvestorLine's ESG Insights feature offers a practical new framework to help investors analyze their portfolios with sustainability in mind and empower them to make informed investment decisions that align with their strategies and values."

This industry-leading ESG Insights feature is seamlessly integrated into BMO InvestorLine's web and mobile platforms, enabling investors to discover more about any equity or ETF as they build and manage their portfolio. Using ESG Insights, investors can review the overall rating, see how the company performs under environmental, social and governance pillars and compare the rating of any company to its stock price and to its industry peers in one view.

BMO InvestorLine's ESG Insights functionality also enables investors to:

Identify industry leaders based on long-term risks such as climate change, human capital, corporate governance, board diversity and more.

Stay informed of industry-specific business issues that may create significant risks and opportunities.

Analyze the performance of companies relative to international standards and principles.

BMO InvestorLine's ESG Insights includes MSCI ESG Ratings1 which is backed by MSCI's 40 years of experience in objectively measuring and modelling ESG performance— and includes more than 10,000 companies and 785,000 equity and fixed income securities globally2.

"Our research shows Canadian investors are eager for insights when it comes to ESG strategies and want to understand how these elements can impact the companies they invest in," continued Ms. Casciato. "We're proud to offer this new feature to help our clients make progress by constructing portfolios aligned to their values. BMO's Purpose, to Boldly Grow the Good in business and life, is supported by commitments for a thriving economy, sustainable future and inclusive society; which drives our strategy to bring the very best insights and investment solutions to our clients in the most meaningful ways."

For more information on ESG Investing listen to the BMO Smarter Investing: Special Edition: Looking Into Responsible Investing. A French transcript of this podcast will be available here as of Feb 1, 2023.This episode explores the issues and opportunities with responsible investing and how to get started.

The BMO ESG Investing Survey was conducted by Pollara Strategic Insights via an online survey conducted with 1,538 adult Canadians from January 13th to 15th, 2023. Results from a random sample of this size can be considered accurate to within ±2.4%, 19 times out of 20.

About BMO Financial Group

Serving customers for 200 years and counting, BMO is a highly diversified financial services provider - the 8th largest bank, by assets, in North America. With total assets of C$1.14 trillion as of October 31, 2022, and a team of diverse and highly engaged employees, BMO provides a broad range of personal and commercial banking, wealth management and investment banking products and services to 12 million customers and conducts business through three operating groups: Personal and Commercial Banking, BMO Wealth Management and BMO Capital Markets.

BMO InvestorLine Inc. is a member of BMO Financial Group. ®Registered trademark of Bank of Montreal, used under licence. BMO InvestorLine Inc. is a wholly-owned subsidiary of Bank of Montreal. Member - Canadian Investor Protection Fund and Member of the New Self-Regulatory Organization of Canada.

__________________________ 1 As at January 2022, MSCI ESG Ratings covers 92.7% of the world's Corporate Equity and Fixed Income Market Cap, including 97.87% of the MSCI ACWI IMI Index and 98% of the Bloomberg Global Aggregate Fixed Income, coverage subject to change. MSCI ESG Ratings is provided by MSCI Inc.'s subsidiary, MSCI ESG Research LLC, a Registered Investment Adviser under the Investment Advisers Act of 1940. 2 As at April 2022.

