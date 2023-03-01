TORONTO, March 1, 2023 /CNW/ - BMO Investments Inc., the manager of the BMO Mutual Funds, today announced portfolio manager changes and a risk rating increase for the funds noted below.

Portfolio Manager Changes

Effective March 1, 2023, Polen Capital UK LLP ("Polen UK") will replace Columbia Threadneedle (EM) Investments Limited (formerly LGM Investments Limited) ("Columbia") as portfolio manager of BMO Emerging Markets Fund. A change in the investment strategies and risks of this fund will be made as a result. A key member of Columbia's Global Emerging Markets Strategy portfolio management team will join Polen UK and will continue to be principally responsible for advising this fund.

Effective March 1, 2023, Columbia Threadneedle AM (Asia) Limited (formerly BMO Global Asset Management (Asia) Limited), portfolio manager of BMO Greater China Class and BMO Sustainable Opportunities China Equity Fund, will undergo a change of control from Ameriprise Financial, Inc. to Polen Capital Management, LLC and will change its name to Polen Capital HK Limited. A change in the investment strategies and risks of BMO Greater China Class will also be made.

Risk Rating Increase

Effective February 28, 2023, the risk rating of BMO Sustainable Opportunities China Equity Fund will be increased from "medium" to "medium to high". There will be no change to the investment objectives of this fund associated with the new risk rating. This risk rating increase is based on the standardized risk classification methodology mandated by the Canadian Securities Administrators.

For more information about BMO Mutual Funds, please visit www.bmo.com/mutualfunds .

®/™Registered trademarks/trademark of Bank of Montreal, used under licence.

BMO Mutual Funds are managed by BMO Investments Inc., which is an investment fund manager and a separate legal entity from Bank of Montreal.

Commissions, management fees and expenses (if applicable) all may be associated with mutual fund investments. Trailing commissions may be associated with investments in certain series of securities of mutual funds. Please read the fund facts or the simplified prospectus of the relevant mutual fund before investing. Mutual funds are not guaranteed, their values change frequently and past performance may not be repeated. Distributions are not guaranteed and are subject to change and/or elimination. For a summary of the risks of an investment in the BMO Mutual Funds, please see the specific risks set out in the simplified prospectus.

About BMO Financial Group

Serving customers for 200 years and counting, BMO is a highly diversified financial services provider - the 8th largest bank, by assets, in North America. With total assets of $1.15 trillion as of January 31, 2023, and a team of diverse and highly engaged employees, BMO provides a broad range of personal and commercial banking, wealth management and investment banking products and services to 12 million customers and conducts business through three operating groups: Personal and Commercial Banking, BMO Wealth Management and BMO Capital Markets.

