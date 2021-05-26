TORONTO, May 26, 2021 /CNW/ - BMO Investments Inc. ("BMOII"), the manager of the BMO Mutual Funds, today announced the qualification of new funds and series, and risk rating changes to certain funds.

New Funds

BMOII has qualified the following new funds and fund series (subject to receipt of securities regulatory approval):

BMO Clean Energy ETF Fund (Series A, F and I) : This fund provides equity exposure to companies involved in global clean energy related businesses.

: This fund provides equity exposure to companies involved in global clean energy related businesses. BMO Nasdaq 100 Equity ETF Fund (Series A, F and I) : This fund provides equity exposure to non-financial companies listed on the U.S. NASDAQ-100 Index.

: This fund provides equity exposure to non-financial companies listed on the U.S. NASDAQ-100 Index. BMO SDG Engagement Global Equity Fund (Series A, F, I and Advisor Series) : This fund invests in global equities using a responsible investment approach to support sustainable development goals.

: This fund invests in global equities using a responsible investment approach to support sustainable development goals. BMO Sustainable Bond Fund (Series A, F, I and Advisor Series) : This fund invests in Canadian dollar denominated debt instruments using a responsible investing approach.

: This fund invests in Canadian dollar denominated debt instruments using a responsible investing approach. BMO Sustainable Opportunities China Equity Fund (Series A, F, I and Advisor Series) : This fund invests in Chinese equities using a responsible investing approach.

: This fund invests in Chinese equities using a responsible investing approach. BMO U.S. All Cap Equity Fund (Series A, F, I, ETF Series and Advisor Series): This fund invests in equity securities of U.S. companies of any size of market capitalization.

New Series

BMOII has also qualified new series of the following funds (subject to receipt of securities regulatory approval):

Fund New Series BMO Global Balanced Fund Series F6 and Series T6 BMO Sustainable Balanced Portfolio Series G BMO Sustainable Conservative Portfolio Series G BMO Sustainable Growth Portfolio Series G BMO Sustainable Income Portfolio Series G

Risk Rating Changes

Effective immediately, the risk ratings of the funds listed in the table below have been changed. There are no changes to the investment objectives, strategies or management of these funds associated with the new risk ratings.

These risk rating changes are based on the standardized risk classification methodology mandated by the Canadian Securities Administrators and an annual review by BMOII to determine the risk level of its publicly offered mutual funds.

Fund Previous Risk

Rating New Risk

Rating BMO Global Dividend Class Medium Low to Medium BMO Global Dividend Fund Medium Low to Medium BMO Global Growth and Income Fund Medium Low to Medium BMO Monthly High Income Fund II Low to Medium Medium BMO Preferred Share Fund Low to Medium Medium BMO Resource Fund Medium to High High BMO Tactical Global Growth ETF Fund Medium Low to Medium

For more information about BMO Mutual Funds please visit www.bmo.com/mutualfunds.

Nasdaq®, Nasdaq 100 Index®, Nasdaq 100®, NDX are registered trademarks of Nasdaq, Inc. (which with its affiliates is referred to as the "Corporations") and are licensed for use by BMO Investments Inc. The Product(s) have not been passed on by the Corporations as to their legality or suitability. The Product(s) are not issued, endorsed, sold, or promoted by the Corporations. The Corporations make no warranties and bear no liability with respect to the product(s).

®/™Registered trademarks/trademark of Bank of Montreal, used under licence.

BMO Global Asset Management is a brand name that comprises BMO Asset Management Inc., BMO Investments Inc., BMO Asset Management Corp., BMO Asset Management Limited and BMO's specialized investment management firms.

BMO Mutual Funds are managed by BMO Investments Inc., which is an investment fund manager and a separate legal entity from Bank of Montreal.

Commissions, management fees and expenses all may be associated with investments in mutual funds. Trailing commissions may be associated with investments in certain series of securities of mutual funds. Please read the fund facts or simplified prospectus of the relevant mutual fund before investing. Mutual funds are not guaranteed, their values change frequently and past performance may not be repeated. For a summary of the risks of an investment in BMO Mutual Funds, please see the specific risks set out in the simplified prospectus.

Commissions, management fees and expenses (if applicable) all may be associated with investments in mutual funds. Trailing commissions may be associated with investments in certain series of securities of mutual funds. Please read the fund facts, ETF facts or prospectus of the relevant mutual fund before investing. Mutual funds are not guaranteed, their values change frequently and past performance may not be repeated. Distributions are not guaranteed and are subject to change and/or elimination. For a summary of the risks of an investment in the BMO Mutual Funds, please see the specific risks set out in the prospectus. ETF Series of the BMO Mutual Funds trade like stocks, fluctuate in market value and may trade at a discount to their net asset value, which may increase the risk of loss.

About BMO Financial Group

Serving customers for 200 years and counting, BMO is a highly diversified financial services provider - the 8th largest bank, by assets, in North America. With total assets of $950 billion as of April 30, 2021, and a team of diverse and highly engaged employees, BMO provides a broad range of personal and commercial banking, wealth management and investment banking products and services to more than 12 million customers and conducts business through three operating groups: Personal and Commercial Banking, BMO Wealth Management and BMO Capital Markets.

SOURCE BMO Financial Group

For further information: Media Contact: Colleen Hamilton, Toronto, [email protected], (416) 867-3996