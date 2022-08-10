BMO Newcomer Talent Program to help displaced persons, immigrants and refugees find financial stability through employment opportunities

TORONTO, Aug. 10, 2022 /CNW/ - BMO Financial Group today announced the launch of its BMO Newcomer Talent Program providing support and creating employment opportunities for newcomers to Canada and the United States. The new program launch comes amidst a series of global crises driving a record number of people to resettle in North America.1

The BMO Newcomer Talent Program includes a personalized recruitment page that makes it easy for jobseekers to introduce themselves to BMO and explore job opportunities in both Canada and the United States.

To help match prospective candidates with open roles, BMO has partnered with two specialized employment organizations:

ACCES Employment is a longstanding partner of BMO, ACCES Employment is a leader in helping newcomers navigate the Canadian job market and has helped the bank place over 350 newcomers into roles in Canada .

. Upwardly Global is the first and longest-serving national organization that helps immigrants and refugees to the U.S. restart their careers.

"This program is designed to make joining the BMO team seamless and attractive for qualified newcomers, helping them build financial independence and social connections as they resettle in North America," said Karen Collins, Chief Talent Officer, BMO Financial Group. "Supporting an inclusive society by eliminating systemic barriers is fundamental to our Purpose, to Boldly Grow the Good in business and life. We look forward to working with our partner agencies and prospective new members of Team BMO to help them find new careers with us."

"The United States has set a goal of resettling 125,000 refugees this year2, with Canada aiming for 76,0003" continued Ms. Collins. "These numbers represent only a fraction of the total number of all newcomers to North America in 2022. Businesses need to step up and make a positive impact, and by helping newcomers access jobs, BMO is helping to lead the way."

"Canada has a long and proud tradition of welcoming newcomers, including the world's most vulnerable," said Hon. Sean Fraser, P.C., M.P., Minister of Immigration, Refugees and Citizenship. "Providing meaningful employment to newcomers is crucial in supporting these individuals, while helping to grow our economy and address our labour shortages. I applaud BMO on this initiative, which will undoubtedly help newcomers achieve success as they settle into their new communities across the country."

The BMO Newcomer Talent Program builds on BMO's track record of support for humanitarian relief and resettlement programs. Over the past years, and more so during recent crises, BMO has made donations totaling more than $1 million to the American Red Cross, the Canadian Red Cross, and the Canada-Ukraine Foundation. As well, to assist displaced people resettling in Canada, BMO has expanded and enhanced the NewStart banking program, which provides qualified newcomers to Canada with no-fee banking, unlimited free BMO Global Money Transfers and discounts on Lending and Home Financing programs.

In 2021, BMO joined the Tent Partnership for Refugees, a global business network which mobilizes leading companies to improve the lives of 30 million refugees who have been forcibly displaced from their home countries. As part of this membership, BMO and the BMO Pride Enterprise Resource Group have committed to mentoring LGBTQ2+ newcomers to Canada and the U.S.

To learn more, please visit the recruitment pages here:

