TORONTO, Feb. 19, 2026 /CNW/ - BMO Asset Management Inc., as manager of the BMO ETFs, and BMO Investments Inc., as manager of the BMO Mutual Funds, today announced the February 2026 cash distributions for unitholders of BMO ETFs and unitholders of exchange-traded series of units of the BMO Mutual Funds (collectively, the "ETF Series")1 that distribute monthly, as well as a special distribution as set out in the tables below. Unitholders of record of the BMO ETFs and the ETF Series of the BMO Mutual Funds at the close of business on February 26, 2026, will receive cash distributions payable on March 3, 2026.

The ex-dividend date and record date for all BMO ETFs and ETF Series of BMO Mutual Funds is February 26, 2026.

Details of the per unit cash distribution amount are as follows:

Monthly Distributions

FUND NAME FUND

TICKER CASH DISTRIBUTION

PER UNIT $ BMO AAA CLO ETF ZAAA 0.126 BMO AAA CLO ETF (Hedged Units) ZAAA.F 0.124 BMO AAA CLO ETF (USD Units)* ZAAA.U 0.126 BMO Aggregate Bond Index ETF ZAG 0.039 BMO Balanced ETF (Target Cash Flow Units) ZBAL.T 0.049 BMO BBB CLO ETF ZBBZ 0.163 BMO BBB CLO ETF (Hedged Units) ZBBZ.F 0.162 BMO BBB CLO ETF (USD Units)* ZBBZ.U 0.163 BMO Canadian Core Plus US Balanced ETF ZBCB 0.060 BMO Canadian Dividend ETF ZDV 0.075 BMO Canadian High Dividend Covered Call ETF ZWC 0.105 BMO Canadian MBS Index ETF ZMBS 0.074 BMO Covered Call Canadian Banks ETF ZWB 0.120 BMO Covered Call Canadian Banks ETF (USD Units)* ZWB.U 0.140 BMO Covered Call Dow Jones Industrial Average Hedged to CAD ETF ZWA 0.130 BMO Covered Call Energy ETF ZWEN 0.220 BMO Covered Call Health Care ETF ZWHC 0.160 BMO Covered Call Spread Gold Bullion ETF ZWGD 0.170 BMO Covered Call Technology ETF ZWT 0.245 BMO Covered Call US Banks ETF ZWK 0.145 BMO Covered Call Utilities ETF ZWU 0.070 BMO Discount Bond Index ETF ZDB 0.022 BMO Emerging Markets Bond Hedged to CAD Index ETF ZEF 0.042 BMO Equal Weight Banks Index ETF ZEB 0.146 BMO Equal Weight REITs Index ETF ZRE 0.089 BMO Equal Weight Utilities Index ETF ZUT 0.069 BMO Europe High Dividend Covered Call ETF ZWP 0.105 BMO Europe High Dividend Covered Call Hedged to CAD ETF ZWE 0.120 BMO Floating Rate High Yield ETF ZFH 0.061 BMO Global Dividend Opportunities Fund (Active ETF Series) BGDV 0.034 BMO Global Enhanced Income Fund (ETF Series) ZWQT 0.085 BMO Global High Dividend Covered Call ETF ZWG 0.175 BMO Global Infrastructure Fund (Active ETF Series) BGIF 0.050 BMO Global REIT Fund (Active ETF Series) BGRT 0.055 BMO Government Bond Index ETF ZGB 0.107 BMO Growth ETF (Target Cash Flow Units) ZGRO.T 0.058 BMO High Yield US Corporate Bond Hedged to CAD Index ETF ZHY 0.060 BMO High Yield US Corporate Bond Index ETF ZJK 0.102 BMO High Yield US Corporate Bond Index ETF (USD Units)* ZJK.U 0.096 BMO International Dividend ETF ZDI 0.080 BMO International Dividend Hedged to CAD ETF ZDH 0.080 BMO Laddered Preferred Share Index ETF ZPR 0.056 BMO Laddered Preferred Share Index ETF (USD Units)* ZPR.U 0.090 BMO Long Corporate Bond Index ETF ZLC 0.056 BMO Long Federal Bond Index ETF ZFL 0.027 BMO Long Provincial Bond Index ETF ZPL 0.035 BMO Mid Corporate Bond Index ETF ZCM 0.057 BMO Mid Federal Bond Index ETF ZFM 0.033 BMO Mid Provincial Bond Index ETF ZMP 0.040 BMO Mid-Term US IG Corporate Bond Hedged to CAD Index ETF ZMU 0.048 BMO Mid-Term US IG Corporate Bond Index ETF ZIC 0.069 BMO Mid-Term US IG Corporate Bond Index ETF (USD Units)* ZIC.U 0.051 BMO Money Market Fund (ETF Series) ZMMK 0.095 BMO Monthly Income ETF ZMI 0.063 BMO Monthly Income ETF (USD Units)* ZMI.U 0.038 BMO Premium Yield ETF ZPAY 0.200 BMO Premium Yield ETF (Hedged Units) ZPAY.F 0.175 BMO Premium Yield ETF (USD Units)* ZPAY.U 0.180 BMO Real Return Bond Index ETF ZRR 0.051 BMO Short Corporate Bond Index ETF ZCS 0.047 BMO Short Federal Bond Index ETF ZFS 0.029 BMO Short Provincial Bond Index ETF ZPS 0.025 BMO Short-Term US IG Corporate Bond Hedged to CAD Index ETF ZSU 0.049 BMO Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF ZST 0.099 BMO Ultra Short-Term US Bond ETF (USD Units)* ZUS.U 0.160 BMO US Aggregate Bond Index ETF ZUAG 0.074 BMO US Aggregate Bond Index ETF (Hedged Units) ZUAG.F 0.068 BMO US Aggregate Bond Index ETF (USD Units)* ZUAG.U 0.071 BMO US Dividend ETF ZDY 0.070 BMO US Dividend ETF (USD Units)* ZDY.U 0.050 BMO US Dividend Growth ETF ZBDU 0.070 BMO US Dividend Growth ETF (Hedged Units) ZBDU.F 0.070 BMO US Dividend Hedged to CAD ETF ZUD 0.045 BMO US High Dividend Covered Call ETF ZWH 0.130 BMO US High Dividend Covered Call ETF (USD Units)* ZWH.U 0.125 BMO US High Dividend Covered Call Hedged to CAD ETF ZWS 0.105 BMO US Preferred Share Hedged to CAD Index ETF ZHP 0.078 BMO US Preferred Share Index ETF ZUP 0.092 BMO US Preferred Share Index ETF (USD Units)* ZUP.U 0.086 BMO US Put Write ETF ZPW 0.125 BMO US Put Write ETF (USD Units)* ZPW.U 0.125 BMO US Put Write Hedged to CAD ETF ZPH 0.120 BMO USD Cash Management ETF ZUCM 0.089 BMO USD Cash Management ETF (USD Units)* ZUCM.U 0.087



*Cash distribution per unit ($) amounts are USD for ZAAA.U, ZBBZ.U, ZWB.U, ZJK.U, ZPR.U, ZIC.U, ZMI.U, ZPAY.U, ZUS.U, ZUAG.U, ZDY.U, ZWH.U, ZUP.U, ZPW.U, and ZUCM.U.

Special Distribution

BMO Asset Management Inc., as manager of the BMO ETFs, also announced a special reinvested distribution for unitholders of BMO Global Communications Index ETF (TSX: COMM) (the "ETF").

The reinvested distribution for BMO Global Communications Index ETF generally represents net realized capital gains and net income. The reinvested distribution is not paid in cash, but is reinvested in additional Canadian dollar denominated units of BMO Global Communication Index ETF at a price equal to the net asset value per unit of the ETF.

The additional units will be immediately consolidated with the previously outstanding units such that the number of outstanding units following the special distribution will be equal to the number of units outstanding prior to the special distribution. A reinvested distribution will increase the unitholder's adjusted cost base for BMO Global Communications Index ETF. Non-resident unitholders may have the number of additional units reduced because of withholding tax.

Unitholders of record of the BMO ETF at the close of business on February 26, 2026 will receive the reinvested distribution. The actual taxable amount of the special reinvested distribution, including its tax characteristic, will be reported to brokers through CDS Clearing and Depository Services Inc. (CDS) in early 2027.

The special reinvested distribution amount per unit of the ETF is as follows:

Name of Fund Ticker Symbol Special Reinvested Distribution per Unit ($) BMO Global Communications Index ETF COMM $2.505



1 BMO ETFs are managed by BMO Asset Management Inc., an investment fund manager, a portfolio manager, and a separate legal entity from Bank of Montreal. ETF Series of the BMO Mutual Funds are managed by BMO Investments Inc., an investment fund manager and a separate legal entity from Bank of Montreal

.The Dow Jones Industrial Average Index CAD Hedged is a product of Dow Jones Opco, LLC ("Dow Jones Opco"), a subsidiary of S&P Dow Jones Indices LLC, and has been licensed for use. "Dow Jones®" and "Industrial Average Index CAD Hedged" are service marks of Dow Jones Trademark Holdings, LLC ("Dow Jones"), and have been licensed to Dow Jones Opco and sublicensed by BMO Asset Management Inc. in connection with ZWA and ZDJ. ZWA and ZDJ are not sponsored, endorsed, sold or promoted by Dow Jones Opco, Dow Jones and their respective affiliates, and they make no representation regarding the advisability of trading or investing in ZWA and ZDJ.

Further information about BMO ETFs and ETF Series of the BMO Mutual Funds can be found at www.bmoetfs.com .

Commissions, management fees and expenses all may be associated with investments in BMO ETFs and ETF Series of the BMO Mutual Funds. Please read the applicable ETF facts or prospectus of the relevant BMO ETF or ETF Series of BMO Mutual Fund before investing. BMO ETFs and ETF Series units of the BMO Mutual Funds are not guaranteed, their values change frequently, and past performance may not be repeated. For a summary of the risks of an investment in the BMO ETFs or ETF Series units of the BMO Mutual Funds, please see the specific risks set out in the relevant prospectus. BMO ETFs and ETF Series units of the BMO Mutual Funds trade like stocks, fluctuate in market value and may trade at a discount to their net asset value, which may increase the risk of loss. Distributions are not guaranteed and are subject to change and/or elimination.

The Target Cash Flow Units are subject to capital depletion risk. Target Cash Flow Units make monthly distributions of a fixed amount which may comprise, in whole or in part, of a return of capital ("ROC").

Distribution rates may change without notice (up or down) depending on market conditions. The payment of distributions should not be confused with an investment fund's performance, rate of return or yield. If distributions paid by an investment fund are greater than the performance of the fund, your original investment will shrink.

Distributions of net income and net taxable gains of the BMO ETF or the ETF Series units of a BMO Mutual Fund will be included in the unitholder's income for tax purposes in the year they are paid, whether or not such amounts are reinvested in additional units. A unitholder's adjusted cost base will be reduced by the amount of any returns of capital. If a unitholder's adjusted cost base goes below zero, such unitholder will have to pay capital gains tax on the amount below zero. Please refer to the summary of the principal income tax considerations set out in the prospectus for the relevant BMO ETF or ETF Series units of a BMO Mutual Fund. Investors should also consult their own tax advisors about their individual circumstances.

"BMO (M-bar roundel symbol)" is a registered trademark of Bank of Montreal, used under licence.

