BMO Announces Cash Distributions and a Special Distribution for Certain BMO ETFs and ETF Series of BMO Mutual Funds for February 2026 Français
Feb 19, 2026, 08:30 ET
TORONTO, Feb. 19, 2026 /CNW/ - BMO Asset Management Inc., as manager of the BMO ETFs, and BMO Investments Inc., as manager of the BMO Mutual Funds, today announced the February 2026 cash distributions for unitholders of BMO ETFs and unitholders of exchange-traded series of units of the BMO Mutual Funds (collectively, the "ETF Series")1 that distribute monthly, as well as a special distribution as set out in the tables below. Unitholders of record of the BMO ETFs and the ETF Series of the BMO Mutual Funds at the close of business on February 26, 2026, will receive cash distributions payable on March 3, 2026.
The ex-dividend date and record date for all BMO ETFs and ETF Series of BMO Mutual Funds is February 26, 2026.
Details of the per unit cash distribution amount are as follows:
|
FUND NAME
|
FUND
|
CASH DISTRIBUTION
|
BMO AAA CLO ETF
|
ZAAA
|
0.126
|
BMO AAA CLO ETF (Hedged Units)
|
ZAAA.F
|
0.124
|
BMO AAA CLO ETF (USD Units)*
|
ZAAA.U
|
0.126
|
BMO Aggregate Bond Index ETF
|
ZAG
|
0.039
|
BMO Balanced ETF (Target Cash Flow Units)
|
ZBAL.T
|
0.049
|
BMO BBB CLO ETF
|
ZBBZ
|
0.163
|
BMO BBB CLO ETF (Hedged Units)
|
ZBBZ.F
|
0.162
|
BMO BBB CLO ETF (USD Units)*
|
ZBBZ.U
|
0.163
|
BMO Canadian Core Plus US Balanced ETF
|
ZBCB
|
0.060
|
BMO Canadian Dividend ETF
|
ZDV
|
0.075
|
BMO Canadian High Dividend Covered Call ETF
|
ZWC
|
0.105
|
BMO Canadian MBS Index ETF
|
ZMBS
|
0.074
|
BMO Covered Call Canadian Banks ETF
|
ZWB
|
0.120
|
BMO Covered Call Canadian Banks ETF (USD Units)*
|
ZWB.U
|
0.140
|
BMO Covered Call Dow Jones Industrial Average Hedged to CAD ETF
|
ZWA
|
0.130
|
BMO Covered Call Energy ETF
|
ZWEN
|
0.220
|
BMO Covered Call Health Care ETF
|
ZWHC
|
0.160
|
BMO Covered Call Spread Gold Bullion ETF
|
ZWGD
|
0.170
|
BMO Covered Call Technology ETF
|
ZWT
|
0.245
|
BMO Covered Call US Banks ETF
|
ZWK
|
0.145
|
BMO Covered Call Utilities ETF
|
ZWU
|
0.070
|
BMO Discount Bond Index ETF
|
ZDB
|
0.022
|
BMO Emerging Markets Bond Hedged to CAD Index ETF
|
ZEF
|
0.042
|
BMO Equal Weight Banks Index ETF
|
ZEB
|
0.146
|
BMO Equal Weight REITs Index ETF
|
ZRE
|
0.089
|
BMO Equal Weight Utilities Index ETF
|
ZUT
|
0.069
|
BMO Europe High Dividend Covered Call ETF
|
ZWP
|
0.105
|
BMO Europe High Dividend Covered Call Hedged to CAD ETF
|
ZWE
|
0.120
|
BMO Floating Rate High Yield ETF
|
ZFH
|
0.061
|
BMO Global Dividend Opportunities Fund (Active ETF Series)
|
BGDV
|
0.034
|
BMO Global Enhanced Income Fund (ETF Series)
|
ZWQT
|
0.085
|
BMO Global High Dividend Covered Call ETF
|
ZWG
|
0.175
|
BMO Global Infrastructure Fund (Active ETF Series)
|
BGIF
|
0.050
|
BMO Global REIT Fund (Active ETF Series)
|
BGRT
|
0.055
|
BMO Government Bond Index ETF
|
ZGB
|
0.107
|
BMO Growth ETF (Target Cash Flow Units)
|
ZGRO.T
|
0.058
|
BMO High Yield US Corporate Bond Hedged to CAD Index ETF
|
ZHY
|
0.060
|
BMO High Yield US Corporate Bond Index ETF
|
ZJK
|
0.102
|
BMO High Yield US Corporate Bond Index ETF (USD Units)*
|
ZJK.U
|
0.096
|
BMO International Dividend ETF
|
ZDI
|
0.080
|
BMO International Dividend Hedged to CAD ETF
|
ZDH
|
0.080
|
BMO Laddered Preferred Share Index ETF
|
ZPR
|
0.056
|
BMO Laddered Preferred Share Index ETF (USD Units)*
|
ZPR.U
|
0.090
|
BMO Long Corporate Bond Index ETF
|
ZLC
|
0.056
|
BMO Long Federal Bond Index ETF
|
ZFL
|
0.027
|
BMO Long Provincial Bond Index ETF
|
ZPL
|
0.035
|
BMO Mid Corporate Bond Index ETF
|
ZCM
|
0.057
|
BMO Mid Federal Bond Index ETF
|
ZFM
|
0.033
|
BMO Mid Provincial Bond Index ETF
|
ZMP
|
0.040
|
BMO Mid-Term US IG Corporate Bond Hedged to CAD Index ETF
|
ZMU
|
0.048
|
BMO Mid-Term US IG Corporate Bond Index ETF
|
ZIC
|
0.069
|
BMO Mid-Term US IG Corporate Bond Index ETF (USD Units)*
|
ZIC.U
|
0.051
|
BMO Money Market Fund (ETF Series)
|
ZMMK
|
0.095
|
BMO Monthly Income ETF
|
ZMI
|
0.063
|
BMO Monthly Income ETF (USD Units)*
|
ZMI.U
|
0.038
|
BMO Premium Yield ETF
|
ZPAY
|
0.200
|
BMO Premium Yield ETF (Hedged Units)
|
ZPAY.F
|
0.175
|
BMO Premium Yield ETF (USD Units)*
|
ZPAY.U
|
0.180
|
BMO Real Return Bond Index ETF
|
ZRR
|
0.051
|
BMO Short Corporate Bond Index ETF
|
ZCS
|
0.047
|
BMO Short Federal Bond Index ETF
|
ZFS
|
0.029
|
BMO Short Provincial Bond Index ETF
|
ZPS
|
0.025
|
BMO Short-Term US IG Corporate Bond Hedged to CAD Index ETF
|
ZSU
|
0.049
|
BMO Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF
|
ZST
|
0.099
|
BMO Ultra Short-Term US Bond ETF (USD Units)*
|
ZUS.U
|
0.160
|
BMO US Aggregate Bond Index ETF
|
ZUAG
|
0.074
|
BMO US Aggregate Bond Index ETF (Hedged Units)
|
ZUAG.F
|
0.068
|
BMO US Aggregate Bond Index ETF (USD Units)*
|
ZUAG.U
|
0.071
|
BMO US Dividend ETF
|
ZDY
|
0.070
|
BMO US Dividend ETF (USD Units)*
|
ZDY.U
|
0.050
|
BMO US Dividend Growth ETF
|
ZBDU
|
0.070
|
BMO US Dividend Growth ETF (Hedged Units)
|
ZBDU.F
|
0.070
|
BMO US Dividend Hedged to CAD ETF
|
ZUD
|
0.045
|
BMO US High Dividend Covered Call ETF
|
ZWH
|
0.130
|
BMO US High Dividend Covered Call ETF (USD Units)*
|
ZWH.U
|
0.125
|
BMO US High Dividend Covered Call Hedged to CAD ETF
|
ZWS
|
0.105
|
BMO US Preferred Share Hedged to CAD Index ETF
|
ZHP
|
0.078
|
BMO US Preferred Share Index ETF
|
ZUP
|
0.092
|
BMO US Preferred Share Index ETF (USD Units)*
|
ZUP.U
|
0.086
|
BMO US Put Write ETF
|
ZPW
|
0.125
|
BMO US Put Write ETF (USD Units)*
|
ZPW.U
|
0.125
|
BMO US Put Write Hedged to CAD ETF
|
ZPH
|
0.120
|
BMO USD Cash Management ETF
|
ZUCM
|
0.089
|
BMO USD Cash Management ETF (USD Units)*
|
ZUCM.U
|
0.087
|
*Cash distribution per unit ($) amounts are USD for ZAAA.U, ZBBZ.U, ZWB.U, ZJK.U, ZPR.U, ZIC.U, ZMI.U, ZPAY.U, ZUS.U, ZUAG.U, ZDY.U, ZWH.U, ZUP.U, ZPW.U, and ZUCM.U.
BMO Asset Management Inc., as manager of the BMO ETFs, also announced a special reinvested distribution for unitholders of BMO Global Communications Index ETF (TSX: COMM) (the "ETF").
The reinvested distribution for BMO Global Communications Index ETF generally represents net realized capital gains and net income. The reinvested distribution is not paid in cash, but is reinvested in additional Canadian dollar denominated units of BMO Global Communication Index ETF at a price equal to the net asset value per unit of the ETF.
The additional units will be immediately consolidated with the previously outstanding units such that the number of outstanding units following the special distribution will be equal to the number of units outstanding prior to the special distribution. A reinvested distribution will increase the unitholder's adjusted cost base for BMO Global Communications Index ETF. Non-resident unitholders may have the number of additional units reduced because of withholding tax.
Unitholders of record of the BMO ETF at the close of business on February 26, 2026 will receive the reinvested distribution. The actual taxable amount of the special reinvested distribution, including its tax characteristic, will be reported to brokers through CDS Clearing and Depository Services Inc. (CDS) in early 2027.
The special reinvested distribution amount per unit of the ETF is as follows:
|
Name of Fund
|
Ticker Symbol
|
Special Reinvested Distribution per Unit ($)
|
BMO Global Communications Index ETF
|
COMM
|
$2.505
|
1 BMO ETFs are managed by BMO Asset Management Inc., an investment fund manager, a portfolio manager, and a separate legal entity from Bank of Montreal. ETF Series of the BMO Mutual Funds are managed by BMO Investments Inc., an investment fund manager and a separate legal entity from Bank of Montreal
.The Dow Jones Industrial Average Index CAD Hedged is a product of Dow Jones Opco, LLC ("Dow Jones Opco"), a subsidiary of S&P Dow Jones Indices LLC, and has been licensed for use. "Dow Jones®" and "Industrial Average Index CAD Hedged" are service marks of Dow Jones Trademark Holdings, LLC ("Dow Jones"), and have been licensed to Dow Jones Opco and sublicensed by BMO Asset Management Inc. in connection with ZWA and ZDJ. ZWA and ZDJ are not sponsored, endorsed, sold or promoted by Dow Jones Opco, Dow Jones and their respective affiliates, and they make no representation regarding the advisability of trading or investing in ZWA and ZDJ.
Further information about BMO ETFs and ETF Series of the BMO Mutual Funds can be found at www.bmoetfs.com.
Commissions, management fees and expenses all may be associated with investments in BMO ETFs and ETF Series of the BMO Mutual Funds. Please read the applicable ETF facts or prospectus of the relevant BMO ETF or ETF Series of BMO Mutual Fund before investing. BMO ETFs and ETF Series units of the BMO Mutual Funds are not guaranteed, their values change frequently, and past performance may not be repeated. For a summary of the risks of an investment in the BMO ETFs or ETF Series units of the BMO Mutual Funds, please see the specific risks set out in the relevant prospectus. BMO ETFs and ETF Series units of the BMO Mutual Funds trade like stocks, fluctuate in market value and may trade at a discount to their net asset value, which may increase the risk of loss. Distributions are not guaranteed and are subject to change and/or elimination.
The Target Cash Flow Units are subject to capital depletion risk. Target Cash Flow Units make monthly distributions of a fixed amount which may comprise, in whole or in part, of a return of capital ("ROC").
Distribution rates may change without notice (up or down) depending on market conditions. The payment of distributions should not be confused with an investment fund's performance, rate of return or yield. If distributions paid by an investment fund are greater than the performance of the fund, your original investment will shrink.
Distributions of net income and net taxable gains of the BMO ETF or the ETF Series units of a BMO Mutual Fund will be included in the unitholder's income for tax purposes in the year they are paid, whether or not such amounts are reinvested in additional units. A unitholder's adjusted cost base will be reduced by the amount of any returns of capital. If a unitholder's adjusted cost base goes below zero, such unitholder will have to pay capital gains tax on the amount below zero. Please refer to the summary of the principal income tax considerations set out in the prospectus for the relevant BMO ETF or ETF Series units of a BMO Mutual Fund. Investors should also consult their own tax advisors about their individual circumstances.
"BMO (M-bar roundel symbol)" is a registered trademark of Bank of Montreal, used under licence.
BMO Global Asset Management is a brand name under which BMO Asset Management Inc. and BMO Investments Inc. operate. Certain of the products and services offered under the brand name, BMO Global Asset Management, are designed specifically for various categories of investors in Canada and may not be available to all investors.
BMO Financial Group is the seventh largest bank in North America by assets, with total assets of $1.5 trillion as of October 31, 2025. Serving clients for 200 years and counting, BMO is a diverse team of highly engaged employees providing a broad range of personal and commercial banking, wealth management, global markets and investment banking products and services to approximately 13 million clients across Canada, the United States, and in select markets globally. Driven by a single purpose, to Boldly Grow the Good in business and life, BMO is committed to driving positive change in the world, and making progress for a thriving economy, sustainable future, and stronger communities.
