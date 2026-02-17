TORONTO, Feb. 17, 2026 /CNW/ - BMO today announced a donation of $150,000 to support the community of Tumbler Ridge, British Columbia, following last week's tragic shooting.

"Our hearts are with the families and loved ones of the victims, as well as with everyone in the Tumbler Ridge community who has been impacted by this devastating event," said James Kitamura, Regional President, Personal Banking, British Columbia and Yukon Region, BMO. "In times like these, it is critical we come together to support healing and recovery."

BMO is working closely with local and regional community partners to determine where and when funds will be most impactful as the community continues to navigate the days and weeks ahead. Additional details on the allocation of funds will be shared once this engagement is complete.

BMO is deeply committed to supporting the communities we serve, and this donation will help provide resources where they are needed most for the people of Tumbler Ridge.

BMO Gives. Good grows here.

Whether we're giving to community organizations across North America, investing in partnerships to address societal needs, or supporting the giving and volunteer activities of our 55,000 employees, we pride ourselves on our 200-year-plus legacy of growing the good in the communities we serve. Helping communities thrive by supporting the organizations that sustain them and encouraging employee giving and volunteerism is at the heart of BMO's Purpose, to Boldly Grow the Good in business and life.

In 2024, we directed more than $108 million to drive progress for communities, which included $101 million in philanthropic contributions to hundreds of charities and nonprofit organizations across North America.

Our colleagues spent over 54,000 hours volunteering in the community and contributed more than $39 million of donations through employee-driven giving in our annual campaigns.

About BMO Financial Group

BMO Financial Group is the seventh largest bank in North America by assets, with total assets of $1.5 trillion as of October 31, 2025. Serving clients for 200 years and counting, BMO is a diverse team of highly engaged employees providing a broad range of personal and commercial banking, wealth management, global markets and investment banking products and services to approximately 13 million clients across Canada, the United States, and in select markets globally. Driven by a single purpose, to Boldly Grow the Good in business and life, BMO is committed to driving positive change in the world, and making progress for a thriving economy, sustainable future, and stronger communities.

SOURCE BMO Financial Group

Media Contact: Jeff Roman, Toronto, [email protected], (416) 867-3996