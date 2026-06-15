BMO Insurance Launches New Health and Dental Insurance Coverage and Care Plan for Canadians, powered by GreenShield

Designed for simplicity - with clear plan options, a streamlined digital application, and transparent eligibility criteria

- with clear plan options, a streamlined digital application, and transparent eligibility criteria Comprehensive value included - featuring access to virtual care, personalized counselling, travel coverage, and an integrated digital benefits app

- featuring access to virtual care, personalized counselling, travel coverage, and an integrated digital benefits app Convenient digital access - available through the BMO Insurance Solutions Store, where Canadians can explore options, get a quote, and apply online

TORONTO, June 15, 2026 /CNW/ - BMO Insurance today announced the launch of BMO Health and Dental Insurance, a new offering distributed by BMO Insurance Solutions Inc. (BMOIS) and powered by GreenShield*, Canada's only national non-profit health care and insurance organization.

BMO's collaboration with GreenShield puts integrated coverage and care at the forefront. By combining BMO Insurance's national reach and client‑focused solutions with GreenShield's expertise in digital health services, the partnership delivers simpler, more accessible insurance and a smoother connection to care for Canadians.

"This launch reflects our continued commitment to meeting Canadians where they are, with insurance solutions that are practical, transparent, and easy to navigate," said Rohit Thomas, President and CEO, BMO Insurance. "By simplifying plan options and the application experience, we are helping clients make confident decisions about their health and dental coverage."

"Too many Canadians still find accessing health coverage and care complicated, fragmented, or out of reach," said JP Girard, Executive Vice President, Head of Insurance at GreenShield. "This collaboration with BMO Insurance is about removing that friction, making coverage easier to understand and access, and easily connecting people to supports like virtual care and counselling. Together, we're helping more Canadians navigate their options with confidence and get the care they need, in one place."

Designed for simplicity and integrated care

BMO Health and Dental Insurance is designed to reduce complexity across the client journey by combining straightforward coverage with access to integrated care services. Clear plan options, a simplified digital application, and transparent eligibility criteria help Canadians understand their choices and select coverage and care services aligned to their everyday health and dental needs.

Health Benefits May Include:

Prescription drugs on select plans

Paramedical services such as massage therapy, physiotherapy, chiropractic care, acupuncture, dietitian services, and more

Personalized mental health support from registered professionals

Vision care, including eye exams and prescription eyewear

Dental Benefits May Include:

Basic dental services

Comprehensive dental services

Major dental services on select plans

Orthodontic coverage on select plans, following a waiting period

Additional services included with every plan:

Virtual care services, including up to four virtual general healthcare practitioner visits per year

Personalized virtual counselling, including individual and couples' sessions

Travel emergency medical coverage for trips of up to 30 days

Access to BMOIS+: My Health & Dental Benefits, a digital benefits app that allows clients to manage coverage, submit claims, and manage prescriptions

Expanding digital-first insurance solutions

With the addition of BMO Health and Dental Insurance, BMOIS continues to expand its digital‑first insurance offerings--providing Canadians with convenient access to coverage designed for real life. By combining simplified plan design, an intuitive online experience, and value-added digital health services, BMO is helping make insurance and health support more accessible and easier to navigate.

About BMO Insurance Solutions Inc.

The BMOIS Store is powered by BMO Insurance Solutions Inc., a brokerage created to bridge the gap between Canadians and everyday insurance products. While BMO Insurance continues to operate as a trusted insurer, BMO Insurance Solutions Inc. was established to expand access by partnering with leading providers to offer a curated selection of coverage options. The store is the natural evolution of this mission: a digital-first experience designed to simplify insurance shopping and deliver trusted solutions.

About BMO Insurance

BMO Insurance is a trusted provider of a comprehensive range of insurance products and services, supporting the diverse needs of individuals, families, and businesses across Canada. BMO Insurance is a brand name of BMO Life Assurance Company.

BMO Insurance offerings extend beyond life and annuities, encompassing creditor insurance, travel insurance, and pension risk transfer solutions. BMO Insurance is committed to empowering advisors and clients alike with innovative tools, personalized service, and strategic insights that drive success.

As part of the broader BMO Financial Group, BMO Insurance is dedicated to helping clients achieve their financial goals, backed by the strength and stability of one of North America's leading financial institutions. A commitment to innovation and excellence ensures BMO Insurance's position as a trusted partner for advisors and clients, now and in the future.

About BMO Financial Group

BMO Financial Group is the eighth largest bank in North America by assets, with total assets of $1.5 trillion as of April 30, 2026. Serving clients for more than 200 years, BMO provides a broad range of personal and commercial banking, wealth management, global markets and investment banking products and services across Canada, the United States, and select markets globally. BMO is innovating for business value, by deploying and integrating human, digital and artificial intelligence to personalize client experiences, augment teams, and automate its business responsibly. Driven by its purpose, to Boldly Grow the Good in business and life, BMO is committed to driving positive change in the world, and making progress for a thriving economy, sustainable future, and stronger communities.

About GreenShield

As Canada's only national non-profit health care and insurance organization, GreenShield believes health care is a right, not a privilege. We're dedicated to improving health outcomes, driving systemic change, and building a future where every Canadian can reach their full health and well-being potential.

We are revolutionizing the health care and insurance experience by bringing coverage and care together in one place. Through our unique integrated payer-provider ("payvider") model, we offer insurance, administer benefits and pay claims as a 'payer' while offering health care services such as mental health, pharmacy, telemedicine and chronic disease management as a 'provider'.

As a non-profit social enterprise without shareholders, we reinvest our excess earnings to directly support underserved communities. Through GreenShield Cares, we've positively impacted the health and well-being of over one million Canadians since 2020.

What's driving us now is the commitment to measurably impact an additional three million Canadians by 2030 – across mental health, essential medicines, and chronic disease management – through scalable initiatives that deliver meaningful change in pursuit of our mission of Better Health for All. GreenShield is proud to be recognized multiple times as one of Canada's Most Admired Corporate Cultures, certified annually as a leading Imagine Canada Caring Company, and honoured with repeat placement on Fortune's prestigious Change the World list – a testament to our sustained commitment to purpose-driven innovation and impact.

* GreenShield is a brand name of Green Shield Canada Insurance, the underwriter of BMO Health and Dental Insurance plans.

SOURCE BMO Financial Group

Media Contacts: Aaron Sobeski, Toronto, [email protected], 416-867-3996; Sarah Mortimer, Toronto, [email protected], 647-221-9037