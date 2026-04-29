Industry leaders gather to discuss global food, agriculture and chemical trends and outlooks in a time of disruption

NEW YORK, April 29, 2026 /CNW/ - BMO will host the 21st annual BMO Farm to Market | Chemicals Conference on May 13 and 14, 2026 at the InterContinental Barclay Hotel in New York.

What: 2026 BMO Farm to Market | Chemicals Conference



When: Wednesday, May 13, 2026 and Thursday, May 14, 2026



Where: InterContinental Barclay, New York



Media: Register here

Spanning the global food, agriculture value chain and chemical sector, this two-day event provides insights on topics from agribusiness, protein, fertilizers, seeds and chemicals to packaged food, food retailing, beverages and restaurants. Global institutional investors, financial sponsors and companies will have access to company presentations and panel discussions addressing some of the most pressing topics across the industry, including:

Impact of the Iran conflict, including supply issues, pricing, logistics

Challenged global farm economics versus higher energy and crop input costs

Implications of evolving global biofuels policies

Food and consumer investing in a dislocated market

Profitability and sentiment in U.S. Agriculture

The proliferation of food service in C-Stores

The impact of circular economy solutions

Protein's role in the modern food portfolio and diet

Thoughts on chemical industry demand destruction owing to inflation.

The State of U.S. Wine Industry

BMO's leading analysts – including Food Retail Analyst Kelly Bania, Interim Consumer Analyst Etienne Ricard, Fertilizer, Chemicals and Ag Equipment Analyst Joel Jackson, Chemicals Analysts John McNulty and Bhavesh Lodaya, and Agribusiness, Restaurants, and Beverages Analysts Andrew Strelzik and Ben Mayhew – will host informative discussions with leaders from more than 100 companies in the sector, including:

Air Products & Chemicals

ADM

Avery Dennison

BASF

Bayer

BHP

Bunge

CF Industries

Corteva

Darling Ingredients

Dole

Dow

Ecolab

JBS

ICL Group

Kroger

Loblaw

Maple Leaf Foods

The Mosaic Company

Nutrien

OCP Group

PPG Industries

Primo Brands

Empire Company, Sobeys

Solstice Advanced Materials

Sysco

Tyson Foods

Veralto

Go here for a complete list of participating companies.

Media who would like to attend, receive a copy of the agenda, access certain Webcast presentations or request an interview about the conference and market sentiment may contact BMO Public Relations using the contact details below. Registration details are here.

Please note the Chemicals Track, along with several other sessions, will not be open to media. A list will be provided to registered media before the conference.

About BMO Financial Group

BMO Financial Group is the eighth largest bank in North America by assets, with total assets of $1.5 trillion as of January 31, 2026. Serving clients for 200 years and counting, BMO is a diverse team of highly engaged employees providing a broad range of personal and commercial banking, wealth management, global markets and investment banking products and services to approximately 13 million clients across Canada, the United States, and in select markets globally. Driven by a single purpose, to Boldly Grow the Good in business and life, BMO is committed to driving positive change in the world, and making progress for a thriving economy, sustainable future, and stronger communities.

SOURCE BMO Financial Group

Media Contact: Kelly Hechler, Toronto, [email protected], (416) 867-3996