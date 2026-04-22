BMO Announces Cash Distributions for Certain BMO ETFs and ETF Series of BMO Mutual Funds for April 2026 Français

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BMO Financial Group

Apr 22, 2026, 07:30 ET

TORONTO, April 22, 2026 /CNW/ - BMO Asset Management Inc., as manager of the BMO ETFs, and BMO Investments Inc., as manager of the BMO Mutual Funds, today announced the April 2026 cash distributions for unitholders of BMO ETFs and unitholders of exchange-traded series of units of the BMO Mutual Funds (collectively, the "ETF Series")¹ that distribute monthly, as set out in the table below. Unitholders of record of the BMO ETFs and the ETF Series at the close of business on April 29, 2026, will receive cash distributions payable on May 4, 2026.

The ex-dividend date and record date for all BMO ETFs and ETF Series is April 29, 2026.

Details of the per unit cash distribution amount are as follows:

Monthly Distributions

 FUND NAME

FUND
TICKER

CASH
DISTRIBUTION
PER UNIT $

BMO AAA CLO ETF

ZAAA

0.126

BMO AAA CLO ETF (Hedged Units)

ZAAA.F

0.124

BMO AAA CLO ETF (USD Units)*

ZAAA.U

0.126

BMO Aggregate Bond Index ETF

ZAG

0.038

BMO All-Equity ETF (Target Cash Flow Units)

ZEQT.T

0.100

BMO Balanced ETF (Target Cash Flow Units)

ZBAL.T

0.049

BMO BBB CLO ETF

ZBBZ

0.163

BMO BBB CLO ETF (Hedged Units)

ZBBZ.F

0.162

BMO BBB CLO ETF (USD Units)*

ZBBZ.U

0.163

BMO Canadian Core Plus US Balanced ETF

ZBCB

0.060

BMO Canadian Dividend ETF

ZDV

0.075

BMO Canadian High Dividend Covered Call ETF

ZWC

0.105

BMO Canadian High Dividend Covered Call ETF (Target Cash Flow Units)

ZWC.T

0.333

BMO Canadian MBS Index ETF

ZMBS

0.079

BMO Covered Call Canadian Banks ETF

ZWB

0.120

BMO Covered Call Canadian Banks ETF (Target Cash Flow Units)

ZWB.T

0.488

BMO Covered Call Canadian Banks ETF (USD Units)*

ZWB.U

0.140

BMO Covered Call Dow Jones Industrial Average Hedged to CAD ETF

ZWA

0.130

BMO Covered Call Dow Jones Industrial Average Hedged to CAD ETF (Target Cash Flow Units)

ZWA.T

0.413

BMO Covered Call Energy ETF

ZWEN

0.220

BMO Covered Call Energy ETF (Target Cash Flow Units)

ZWEN.T

0.488

BMO Covered Call Health Care ETF

ZWHC

0.160

BMO Covered Call Health Care ETF (Target Cash Flow Units)

ZWHC.T

0.413

BMO Covered Call Spread Gold Bullion ETF

ZWGD

0.170

BMO Covered Call Spread Gold Bullion ETF (Target Cash Flow Units)

ZWGD.T

0.333

BMO Covered Call Technology ETF

ZWT

0.245

BMO Covered Call Technology ETF (Target Cash Flow Units)

ZWT.T

0.413

BMO Covered Call US Banks ETF

ZWK

0.145

BMO Covered Call US Banks ETF (Target Cash Flow Units)

ZWK.T

0.450

BMO Covered Call Utilities ETF

ZWU

0.070

BMO Covered Call Utilities ETF (Target Cash Flow Units)

ZWU.T

0.625

BMO Discount Bond Index ETF

ZDB

0.022

BMO Emerging Markets Bond Hedged to CAD Index ETF

ZEF

0.042

BMO Equal Weight Banks Index ETF

ZEB

0.145

BMO Equal Weight REITs Index ETF

ZRE

0.080

BMO Equal Weight Utilities Index ETF

ZUT

0.067

BMO Europe High Dividend Covered Call ETF

ZWP

0.105

BMO Europe High Dividend Covered Call ETF (Target Cash Flow Units)

ZWP.T

0.333

BMO Europe High Dividend Covered Call Hedged to CAD ETF

ZWE

0.120

BMO Europe High Dividend Covered Call Hedged to CAD ETF (Target Cash Flow Units)

ZWE.T

0.333

BMO Floating Rate High Yield ETF

ZFH

0.064

BMO Global Dividend Opportunities Fund (Active ETF Series)

BGDV

0.034

BMO Global Enhanced Income Fund (ETF Series)

ZWQT

0.085

BMO Global High Dividend Covered Call ETF

ZWG

0.175

BMO Global High Dividend Covered Call ETF (Target Cash Flow Units)

ZWG.T

0.333

BMO Global Infrastructure Fund (Active ETF Series)

BGIF

0.050

BMO Global REIT Fund (Active ETF Series)

BGRT

0.055

BMO Government Bond Index ETF

ZGB

0.109

BMO Growth ETF (Target Cash Flow Units)

ZGRO.T

0.058

BMO High Yield US Corporate Bond Hedged to CAD Index ETF

ZHY

0.059

BMO High Yield US Corporate Bond Index ETF

ZJK

0.099

BMO High Yield US Corporate Bond Index ETF (USD Units)*

ZJK.U

0.095

BMO International Dividend ETF

ZDI

0.080

BMO International Dividend Hedged to CAD ETF

ZDH

0.080

BMO Laddered Preferred Share Index ETF

ZPR

0.054

BMO Laddered Preferred Share Index ETF (USD Units)*

ZPR.U

0.088

BMO Long Corporate Bond Index ETF

ZLC

0.055

BMO Long Federal Bond Index ETF

ZFL

0.027

BMO Long Provincial Bond Index ETF

ZPL

0.034

BMO Mid Corporate Bond Index ETF

ZCM

0.057

BMO Mid Federal Bond Index ETF

ZFM

0.033

BMO Mid Provincial Bond Index ETF

ZMP

0.040

BMO Mid-Term US IG Corporate Bond Hedged to CAD Index ETF

ZMU

0.048

BMO Mid-Term US IG Corporate Bond Index ETF

ZIC

0.068

BMO Mid-Term US IG Corporate Bond Index ETF (USD Units)*

ZIC.U

0.051

BMO Money Market Fund (ETF Series)

ZMMK

0.100

BMO Monthly Income ETF

ZMI

0.055

BMO Monthly Income ETF (USD Units)*

ZMI.U

0.036

BMO MSCI Canada IMI High Dividend Yield Index ETF

ZDIV

0.104

BMO Premium Yield ETF

ZPAY

0.200

BMO Premium Yield ETF (Hedged Units)

ZPAY.F

0.175

BMO Premium Yield ETF (USD Units)*

ZPAY.U

0.180

BMO Real Return Bond Index ETF

ZRR

0.045

BMO Short Corporate Bond Index ETF

ZCS

0.047

BMO Short Federal Bond Index ETF

ZFS

0.029

BMO Short Provincial Bond Index ETF

ZPS

0.025

BMO Short-Term US IG Corporate Bond Hedged to CAD Index ETF

ZSU

0.049

BMO Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF

ZST

0.103

BMO Ultra Short-Term US Bond ETF (USD Units)*

ZUS.U

0.158

BMO US Aggregate Bond Index ETF

ZUAG

0.072

BMO US Aggregate Bond Index ETF (Hedged Units)

ZUAG.F

0.068

BMO US Aggregate Bond Index ETF (USD Units)*

ZUAG.U

0.071

BMO US Dividend ETF

ZDY

0.075

BMO US Dividend ETF (USD Units)*

ZDY.U

0.055

BMO US Dividend Growth ETF

ZBDU

0.070

BMO US Dividend Growth ETF (Hedged Units)

ZBDU.F

0.070

BMO US Dividend Hedged to CAD ETF

ZUD

0.050

BMO US High Dividend Covered Call ETF

ZWH

0.130

BMO US High Dividend Covered Call ETF (Target Cash Flow Units)

ZWH.T

0.413

BMO US High Dividend Covered Call ETF (USD Units)*

ZWH.U

0.125

BMO US High Dividend Covered Call Hedged to CAD ETF

ZWS

0.105

BMO US High Dividend Covered Call Hedged to CAD ETF (Target Cash Flow Units)

ZWS.T

0.413

BMO US Preferred Share Hedged to CAD Index ETF

ZHP

0.076

BMO US Preferred Share Index ETF

ZUP

0.089

BMO US Preferred Share Index ETF (USD Units)*

ZUP.U

0.084

BMO US Put Write ETF

ZPW

0.125

BMO US Put Write ETF (USD Units)*

ZPW.U

0.125

BMO US Put Write Hedged to CAD ETF

ZPH

0.120

BMO USD Cash Management ETF

ZUCM

0.090

BMO USD Cash Management ETF (USD Units)*

ZUCM.U

0.089

*Distribution per unit ($) amounts are USD for ZAAA.U, ZBBZ.U, ZWB.U, ZJK.U, ZPR.U, ZIC.U, ZMI.U, ZPAY.U, ZUS.U, ZUAG.U, ZDY.U, ZWH.U, ZUP.U, ZPW.U, and ZUCM.U.

1 BMO ETFs are managed by BMO Asset Management Inc., an investment fund manager, a portfolio manager, and a separate legal entity from Bank of Montreal. ETF Series are managed by BMO Investments Inc., an investment fund manager and a separate legal entity from Bank of Montreal.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average Index CAD Hedged is a product of Dow Jones Opco, LLC ("Dow Jones Opco"), a subsidiary of S&P Dow Jones Indices LLC, and has been licensed for use. "Dow Jones®" and "Industrial Average Index CAD Hedged" are service marks of Dow Jones Trademark Holdings, LLC ("Dow Jones"), and have been licensed to Dow Jones Opco and sublicensed by BMO Asset Management Inc. in connection with ZWA and ZWA.T . ZWA and ZWA.T are not sponsored, endorsed, sold or promoted by Dow Jones Opco, Dow Jones and their respective affiliates, and they make no representation regarding the advisability of trading or investing in ZWA and ZWA.T.

The BMO ETFs or securities referred to herein (ZDIV) are not sponsored, endorsed or promoted by MSCI Inc. ("MSCI"), and MSCI bears no liability with respect to any such BMO ETFs or securities or any index on which such BMO ETFs or securities are based. The prospectus of the BMO ETFs contains a more detailed description of the limited relationship MSCI has with BMO Asset Management Inc. and any related BMO ETFs.

Further information about BMO ETFs and ETF Series can be found at www.bmoetfs.com.

Commissions, management fees and expenses all may be associated with investments in BMO ETFs and ETF Series. Please read the applicable ETF facts or prospectus of the relevant BMO ETF or ETF Series before investing. BMO ETFs and ETF Series are not guaranteed, their values change frequently, and past performance may not be repeated. BMO ETFs and ETF Series units may be bought and sold at market price on a stock exchange and brokerage commissions will reduce returns.

Distributions are not guaranteed and are subject to change and/or elimination depending on market conditions. The payment of distributions should not be confused with an investment fund's performance, rate of return or yield. If distributions paid by an investment fund are greater than the performance of the fund, investors' original investment will shrink. Distributions of net income and net taxable gains of a BMO ETF or an ETF Series will be included in the unitholder's income for tax purposes in the year they are paid, whether or not such amounts are reinvested in additional units. A unitholder's adjusted cost base ("ACB") will be reduced by the amount of any return of capital ("ROC"). If a unitholder's ACB goes below zero, such unitholder will have to pay capital gains tax on the amount below zero. Please refer to the summary of the principal income tax considerations set out in the prospectus for the relevant BMO ETF or ETF Series. Investors should also consult their own tax advisors about their individual circumstances.

The Target Cash Flow Units are subject to capital depletion risk. Target Cash Flow Units make monthly distributions of a fixed amount which may be comprised of, in whole or in part, a ROC. A ROC reduces the amount of an original investment and may result in the return to investors of the entire amount of an original investment.

For a summary of the risks of an investment in the BMO ETFs or ETF Series, please see the specific risks set out in the relevant prospectus.

"BMO (M-bar roundel symbol)" is a registered trademark of Bank of Montreal, used under licence.

About BMO Global Asset Management

BMO Global Asset Management is a brand name under which BMO Asset Management Inc. and BMO Investments Inc. operate. Certain of the products and services offered under the brand name, BMO Global Asset Management, are designed specifically for various categories of investors in Canada and may not be available to all investors.

About BMO Financial Group 

BMO Financial Group is the eighth largest bank in North America by assets, with total assets of $1.5 trillion as of January 31, 2026. Serving clients for 200 years and counting, BMO is a diverse team of highly engaged employees providing a broad range of personal and commercial banking, wealth management, global markets and investment banking products and services to approximately 13 million clients across Canada, the United States, and in select markets globally. Driven by a single purpose, to Boldly Grow the Good in business and life, BMO is committed to driving positive change in the world, and making progress for a thriving economy, sustainable future, and stronger communities. 

SOURCE BMO Financial Group

For further information: Media Contacts: Aaron Sobeski, Toronto, [email protected], (416) 867-3996

Organization Profile

BMO Financial Group

BMO Financial Group is the seventh largest bank in North America by assets, with total assets of $1.4 trillion as of July 31, 2025. Serving customers for 200 years and counting, BMO is a diverse team of highly engaged employees providing a broad range of personal and...