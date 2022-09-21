$150 ,000 in grants will be awarded to 12 women-owned businesses in Canada

TORONTO, Sept. 21, 2022 /CNW/ - BMO Financial Group, in collaboration with Deloitte Canada, today announced the continuation of its BMO Celebrating Women Grant Program pledging $150,000 in grants to support the high-level growth plans of 12 women-owned businesses across Canada.

Among banks in Canada, BMO has led the way by establishing a dedicated bank-wide program for women. With a decades-long commitment to removing barriers to women's empowerment, championing the advancement of women, and promoting an inclusive market, BMO has taken a close look at women's unique needs and created programs and initiatives that are important to them. BMO understands that the future depends on empowering more women.

Through the longest-standing, bank-led recognition program for women in North America – BMO Celebrating Women – and inspired by our Purpose, to Boldly Grow the Good in business and in life, including our commitment to double support for women-led businesses, BMO is inviting women business owners to share their high-level business growth plans and apply for one of 12 grants:

one grant of $20,000 CAD

CAD four grants of $15,000 CAD

CAD seven grants of $10,000 CAD

In addition to these grants, BMO offers a comprehensive package to all recipients that includes an exclusive webinar series focused on business growth, the opportunity to join certain organizations and/or advisory boards, a profile on bmoforwomen.com, and a BMO Celebrating Women Grant Recipient social badge.

Applications open September 26, 2022 and close October 17, 2022.

"Through the BMO Celebrating Women Grant Program, we continue to drive our commitment to close the funding gap and provide meaningful capital to women business owners," said Christine Cooper, Head, Canadian Commercial Banking. "This year, we are recognizing women-owned businesses that are boldly growing their businesses and, in turn, strengthening the Canadian economy. We are proud to offer these grants and remove barriers for women-owned businesses and help those already leading positive change in their communities to grow the good."

"Women-owned businesses are a driving force of the Canadian economy, and by providing these entrepreneurs and leaders with access to capital today, we're ensuring the prosperity of their businesses and our global competitiveness," said Linda Blair, Chief Experience Officer, Deloitte Canada. "We're pleased to be working with BMO on this initiative, not only to support women in business, but to inspire others, and we look forward to its positive impact for generations to come."

To assist with the grant recipient selection process, BMO is collaborating with strategic partners to form this year's Advisory Panel of Judges.

BMO has a long history of programs and partnerships to support and empower women:

Earmarked $5 billion in capital over five years to women entrepreneurs in 2022, building on the commitment of $2 billion in 2014 and $3 billion in 2018.





in capital over five years to women entrepreneurs in 2022, building on the commitment of in 2014 and in 2018. Committed $1.2 million in funding to Coralus (formerly SheEO), a not-for-profit company which offers financial support to businesses led by women-identifying and non-binary people. BMO's financial commitment allowed Coralus to fund all 2021 venture applicant companies working to achieve the United Nations Sustainable Development Goals.





in funding to Coralus (formerly SheEO), a not-for-profit company which offers financial support to businesses led by women-identifying and non-binary people. BMO's financial commitment allowed Coralus to fund all 2021 venture applicant companies working to achieve the United Nations Sustainable Development Goals. Launched a $750 million Women in Business Bond solution with proceeds being allocated toward women-owned enterprises as defined in BMO's Sustainable Financing Framework, including micro, small and medium-sized businesses.





Set new diversity goals for senior leader and executive roles through its Zero Barriers to Inclusion 2025 strategy, including maintaining its leadership in gender diversity with at least 40 per cent of senior leader roles filled by employees who identify as women.

To learn more about the Canadian Grant Program, visit bmoforwomen.com.

About BMO for Women

BMO is committed to supporting initiatives that empower women within its workforce and the communities the bank serves. BMO has partnered with organizations such as the Women Presidents Organization, GroYourBiz, Women Business Enterprises, and Women Get On Board to provide expertise, leadership, knowledge, and opportunities for women to network and learn. In 2022, BMO announced $5 billion in capital available over five years specifically for Canadian businesses owned by women. Through the BMO-owned recognition program for women in North America – BMO Celebrating Women – BMO celebrates the accomplishments of women who have given back to their communities or achieved success in business. Since 2012, BMO Celebrating Women has honoured more than 240 women in communities across Canada and the United States.

About BMO Financial Group

Serving customers for 200 years and counting, BMO is a highly diversified financial services provider - the 8th largest bank, by assets, in North America. With total assets of $1.07 trillion as of July 31, 2022, and a team of diverse and highly engaged employees, BMO provides a broad range of personal and commercial banking, wealth management and investment banking products and services to more than 12 million customers and conducts business through three operating groups: Personal and Commercial Banking, BMO Wealth Management and BMO Capital Markets.

About Deloitte

Deloitte provides audit and assurance, consulting, financial advisory, risk advisory, tax, and related services to public and private clients spanning multiple industries. Deloitte serves four out of five Fortune Global 500® companies through a globally connected network of member firms in more than 150 countries and territories bringing world-class capabilities, insights, and service to address clients' most complex business challenges. Deloitte LLP, an Ontario limited liability partnership, is the Canadian member firm of Deloitte Touche Tohmatsu Limited. Deloitte refers to one or more of Deloitte Touche Tohmatsu Limited, a UK private company limited by guarantee, and its network of member firms, each of which is a legally separate and independent entity. Please see www.deloitte.com/about for a detailed description of the legal structure of Deloitte Touche Tohmatsu Limited and its member firms.

Our global Purpose is making an impact that matters. At Deloitte Canada, that translates into building a better future by accelerating and expanding access to knowledge. We believe we can achieve this Purpose by living our shared values to lead the way, serve with integrity, take care of each other, foster inclusion, and collaborate for measurable impact.

To learn more about Deloitte's approximately 330,000 professionals, over 11,000 of whom are part of the Canadian firm, please connect with us on LinkedIn, Twitter, Instagram, or Facebook.

