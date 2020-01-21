BMO Exchange Traded Funds Opens the Market

TORONTO, Jan. 21, 2020 /CNW/ - Kevin Gopaul, Global Head of ETFs, BMO Global Asset Management Inc. together with representatives from the MSCI, joined Rob Peterman, Vice-President, Global Business Development, Toronto Stock Exchange & TSX Venture Exchange, to open the market to celebrate the launch of eleven new Exchange Traded Funds (ETFs): BMO Balanced ESG ETF (ZESG); BMO ESG Corporate Bond Index ETF (ESGB); BMO ESG US Corporate Bond Hedged to CAD Index ETF (ESGF); BMO Global High Dividend Covered Call ETF (ZWG); BMO MSCI Canada ESG Leaders Index ETF (ESGA); BMO MSCI EAFE ESG Leaders Index ETF (ESGE); BMO MSCI Global ESG Leaders Index ETF (ESGG); BMO MSCI USA ESG Leaders Index ETF (ESGY); BMO Premium Yield ETF (ZPAY); BMO Premium Yield ETF (Hedged Units) (ZPAY.F); and BMO Premium Yield ETF (USD Units) (ZPAY.U). Established in 2009, BMO ETFs is a financial services company and is managed and administered by BMO Asset Management Inc., an investment fund manager and portfolio manager and separate legal entity from Bank of Montreal. ZESG; ESGB; ESGF; ZWG; ESGA; ESGE; ESGG; ESGY; ZPAY; ZPAY.F; and ZPAY.U commenced trading on Toronto Stock Exchange on January 21, 2020.