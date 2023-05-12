TORONTO, May 12, 2023 /CNW/ - BMO (TSX: BMO) (NYSE: BMO) today confirmed it received Court approval to acquire LoyaltyOne's AIR MILES Reward Program (AIR MILES) business. The transaction is expected to close on June 1, 2023. Upon closing, the AIR MILES business will continue to operate separately as wholly-owned subsidiaries of BMO and part of its Canadian P&C reporting segment.

Further to the announcement on March 10, 2023, BMO's acquisition of the AIR MILES business is a made-in-Canada opportunity to reinvigorate one of Canada's most celebrated loyalty programs for all AIR MILES collecting Canadians, as well as merchants and partners across the country.

