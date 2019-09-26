BMO Capital Markets to Donate C$1.6 Million Following Equity Through Education Trading Day, Celebrating 15 Years and Over C$21 Million in Funds Raised

Annual program donates a day's worth of trading commissions generated by BMO Capital Markets globally

Has raised over C$21 million and supported more than 5,000 students since the program's inception 15 years ago

TORONTO, NEW YORK and LONDON, Sept. 26, 2019 /CNW/ - BMO Capital Markets today announced that its 2019 Equity Through Education trading day – celebrating its 15th year – raised C$1.6 million toward educational assistance for students in North America and Europe.

Every year, BMO Capital Markets donates a day of institutional equity trading commissions from the U.S., Canada and Europe to charities helping under-privileged students through scholarships, bursaries and other academic programs. Since the program's introduction in 2005, more than C$21 million has been raised and 5,000 students have been provided with greater access to education.

"Equity Through Education is an impactful initiative highlighting BMO's commitment to boldly grow the good," said Dan Barclay, CEO and Group Head, BMO Capital Markets. "We are proud to partner with charities offering scholarships, bursaries, mentoring programs, and development opportunities to deserving students, while also promoting diversity and inclusion. This year is especially worthy of celebration, as it marks 15 years of support to those who may not otherwise receive it."

"Indspire's partnership with BMO's Equity Through Education program, empowers Indigenous students to succeed by delivering greater access to education and making resources available to inspire achievement well into the workforce. I'm so grateful for the opportunities that have come my way as a result" said Indspire scholar, Camden Maracle.

"BMO's Equity Through Education scholarship has opened doors to a range of opportunities for me," said Sandy Jean-Charles, Jackie Robinson Foundation scholar. "I landed an amazing internship, where I grew more confident in my abilities and felt valued by my employer. This collaboration between JRF and BMO Capital Markets carves out a much-needed space for minority students and helps level the playing field."

The proceeds from this year's Equity Through Education trading day will go to the following eight charities:

About BMO Financial Group

Serving customers for 200 years and counting, BMO is a highly diversified financial services provider - the 8th largest bank, by assets, in North America. With total assets of $839 billion as of July 31, 2019, and a team of diverse and highly engaged employees, BMO provides a broad range of personal and commercial banking, wealth management and investment banking products and services to more than 12 million customers and conducts business through three operating groups: Personal and Commercial Banking, BMO Wealth Management and BMO Capital Markets.

SOURCE BMO Financial Group

For further information: Media Contacts: Julie Smithers, Toronto, julie.smithers@bmo.com, (416) 867-3996