BMO Capital Markets' Fixed Income Strategy Group Earns Top Rankings from Institutional Investor

#1 in U.S. Rates Strategy, Technical Analysis, and Federal Agency Debt Strategy

TORONTO and NEW YORK, Sept. 12, 2019 /CNW/ - BMO Capital Markets' Fixed Income Strategy group claimed top honours in Institutional Investor's 2019 All-American Fixed-Income Research Team Survey.

Rankings are determined by input from more than 3,600 portfolio managers and buy-side analysts from around the world. The survey recognizes the best firms in high yield, investment grade, economics, and strategy.

BMO Capital Markets' Fixed-Income Strategy group scored in the top 10 overall. In the individual categories, the group earned the following:

#1 U.S. Rates Strategy – Ian Lyngen , Head of U.S. Rates Strategy; and team

, Head of U.S. Rates Strategy; and team #1 Technical Analysis (Charting) – Ian Lyngen , Head of U.S. Rates Strategy; and team

, Head of U.S. Rates Strategy; and team #1 Federal Agency Debt Strategy – Margaret Kerins , Head of FICC Macro Strategy; and team

, Head of FICC Macro Strategy; and team Runner Up in Short Duration Strategy

Runner Up in Fixed Income Strategy

"This tremendous achievement is indicative of our team's commitment to global fixed income," said Deland Kamanga, Head, Global Markets, BMO Capital Markets. "We will continue to provide our clients with industry-leading and tenured solutions in fixed-income strategy, economics and FX expertise."

About BMO Financial Group

Serving customers for 200 years and counting, BMO is a highly diversified financial services provider - the 8th largest bank, by assets, in North America. With total assets of $839 billion as of July 31, 2019, and a team of diverse and highly engaged employees, BMO provides a broad range of personal and commercial banking, wealth management and investment banking products and services to more than 12 million customers and conducts business through three operating groups: Personal and Commercial Banking, BMO Wealth Management and BMO Capital Markets.

SOURCE BMO Financial Group

For further information: Media Contacts: Julie Smithers, Toronto, julie.smithers@bmo.com, (416) 867-3996

Related Links

www.bmo.com

