BMO Brings Soccer Fever to Life with City-Wide Celebrations for Canada Soccer

From larger-than-life installations to interactive fan moments, BMO is showing up in a way that matches the scale and excitement of this moment for soccer in Canada.

Cities Transformed for Fans

At the heart of the campaign is a series of bold, highly visible activations designed to spark excitement and participation:

A 50-foot illuminated soccer ball installed atop BMO's First Canadian Place branch in Toronto, lighting up the city's Financial District

Toronto's Union Station and downtown core takeover, alongside transit, street-level and digital dominance across Toronto

A hands-free ATM that invites fans to kick "PIN codes" to unlock special soccer surprises, live at the CF Toronto Eaton Centre June 15-18

The "BMO Deskshaw", bringing "The BMO Guy's" iconic Help Desk to the streets of Toronto with a custom-branded rickshaw, helping fans get around on match days while serving up soccer and banking trivia along the way.

BMO and Cadillac Fairview's 'Fast Feet' activation will be live at the CF Toronto Eaton Centre from June 15-30. The soccer drill is meant to enhance targeting and agility in quick 'sprints'.

Fans can engage and test their skills in high-energy activations including the BMO Goal Challenge or ignite their soccer spirit by posing in front of a larger-than-life, giant BMO soccer ball – both which will be live at Canada Soccer House in Toronto and Vancouver.

BMO is bringing its Canada Soccer partnership to life in BMO branches across Toronto and Vancouver, equipping frontline teams with co-branded jerseys, scarves and pins to spark client engagement and celebrate Canada's journey on the global stage.

Creating in-branch "matchday" moments during key periods so employees can drive conversation, build community pride and reinforce BMO's role in growing the game across Canada.

Together, these experiences bring soccer culture into everyday moments – turning these cities into a shared celebration for fans, families and communities.

Bringing Fans Closer to the Game

BMO's campaign blends creativity, culture and connection. Advertising features "The BMO Guy", played by actor and comedian Lamorne Morris, alongside Canadian Men's National Team Captain, Alphonso Davies, in a series of comedic spots and activations that blend soccer culture, fandom, and banking. In Quebec, Montreal actor Noémie Yelle stars as the BMO employee. The work spans national television, digital, social, and experiential channels.

"Soccer has the power to bring people together in a way few things can," said Catherine Roche, Chief Marketing and Communications Officer, BMO. "As we rally behind Canada's Men's National Team, we're proud to transform Toronto and Vancouver into a celebration of the game – creating experiences that connect fans to each other and to the moments that matter most. At the same time, our support for the Canada Soccer Foundation reflects our commitment to growing the game and expanding access for future generations."

Whether commuting, working downtown or heading to a match, residents and visitors alike will encounter moments designed to celebrate fandom and bring people together.

Supporting the Future of Soccer in Canada

As part of this milestone moment, and in addition to its direct support of the Canadian Men's and Women's National Teams, BMO is also investing in the future of the game – announcing a $250,000 donation to the Canada Soccer Foundation to help grow the sport at the grassroots level and expand access for youth across the country.

"Canada is rallying behind our Men's National Team, and the energy across the country is undeniable," said Kevin Blue, Chief Executive Officer, Canada Soccer. "BMO is helping turn that energy into lasting impact, creating memorable experiences for fans today while investing in programs that will grow the game for generations to come. Their $250,000 support for the Canada Soccer Foundation will play an important role in expanding access and inspiring the next generation of players across the country."

As the Bank of Soccer, BMO has supported the growth of soccer in Canada for more than two decades, from grassroots programming to the national stage, helping to build the game and inspire the next generation of players and fans.

BMO Gives. Good grows here.

Helping communities thrive by supporting the organizations that sustain them and encouraging employee giving and volunteerism is at the heart of BMO's Purpose, to Boldly Grow the Good in business and life.

In 2025, BMO directed more than $124 million to drive progress for communities, which included $101 million in philanthropic contributions to hundreds of charities and nonprofit organizations across North America.

BMO employees spent over 54,000 hours volunteering in the community and contributed more than $40.3 million of donations through employee-driven giving in the bank's annual campaigns.

For more information, please visit BMO.com

SOURCE BMO Financial Group - Communications

Media Contact: Kate Simandl, Toronto, [email protected], (416) 867‑3996